Major Link Soccer: Messi suspended two weeks by PSG for missing training

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Sounders are on Tier 1, as usual. State of MLS Analytics: May 2023 — American Soccer Analysis

What a week in MLS. St. Louis won the possession battle but lost the game. Nashville handled Atlanta United. And Djordje Petrovic saved a penalty kick. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: Inter Miami, Toronto FC snap back in Matchday 10 | MLSSoccer.com

Ayala joins midfield teammate Eryk Williamson on the season-ending injury list. Timbers midfielder David Ayala suffers torn ACL, out for 2023 season - oregonlive.com

The Serie A club has renewed their interest in the former New England Revolution player. Inter Milan in negotiations for Canada international Tajon Buchanan, sources say - The Athletic

With data sourced from Opta, we’ve taken a closer look at the biggest underperformers and overperformers – as measured by xG – to understand who’s been sharp in front of goal and who might be benefitting from some luck. Expected goals: Who are the biggest underperformers & overperformers in MLS? | MLSSoccer.com

OCSC has shaken up their managerial ranks. CLUB STATEMENT - Orange County SC

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Even by NWSL standards, this past weekend was truly outlandish. NWSL Take-Off: NWSL hits 1,000th game, youngsters ball out | Pro Soccer Wire

After an unusual week 5 slate of NWSL games, STF tries to make sense of it all with the power rankings. NWSL Week 5: Power Rankings | Stumptown Footy

Half of the semifinalists were English clubs, but injury-struck Arsenal and Chelsea fell short again, perhaps in part due to a more grueling league campaign. Why a Barcelona-Wolfsburg UWCL final proves the super-club formula still works – Equalizer Soccer

Players, coach advocate for improved player safety in such scenarios. North Carolina Courage look for clear skies after weather-delayed stretch | Soccermusings

International soccer

Jaime Ordiales has left his position as Mexico men’s national team sporting director after less than a year. Ordiales out as Mexico men’s national team sporting director | Pro Soccer Wire

Gianni Infantino threatens a World Cup blackout unless European broadcasters boost their bids, yet FIFA is the architect of the chronic underfunding in the women’s game. FIFA may talk tough but it has paved the way by undervaluing women’s football | The Guardian

Fran Kirby is the latest England player to be ruled out of the Women’s World Cup, with Chelsea saying the forward will be out ‘for a significant period’. Fran Kirby joins England’s World Cup absentee list with surgery pending | The Guardian

World men’s club soccer

Ronaldo already wants to leave Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, according to media reports in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants to leave’ Saudi Arabia: reports - Arabian Business

In a saner world it would be possible to decry the hawking around of this 145-year-old institution as if it were a piece of knock-off jewellery. Sordid saga of Manchester United’s sale looks like a kind of football endgame | The Guardian

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he regrets the headlines created by his comments about referee Paul Tierney after Sunday’s 4-3 win over Tottenham. Klopp regrets headlines over comments about referee Paul Tierney - BBC Sport

Klopp has been charged with improper conduct by the FA for his comments about referee Paul Tierney after his side’s 4-3 win against Tottenham. Klopp charged by FA after win against Tottenham - BBC Sport

Martin Odegaard scored twice as Arsenal beat a sorry Chelsea at Emirates Stadium to return to the top of the Premier League. Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Martin Odegaard double helps Arsenal back to top of Premier League - BBC Sport

USMNT star Christian Pulisic did not even make the bench for Chelsea. Arsenal vs Chelsea: USMNT star Pulisic not in matchday squad | Pro Soccer Wire

Kai Havertz has said that Chelsea’s season started to head south after the club’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel “out of nowhere.” Havertz: Chelsea fired Tuchel out of nowhere | Pro Soccer Wire

Toulouse’s 5-1 win over Nantes in the Coupe de France final was more proof that their obsessive innovation is working. Toulouse win their first major trophy – and show a way to succeed in Ligue 1 | The Guardian

Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks by Paris St-Germain for missing training to travel to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. Lionel Messi suspended by PSG over Saudi Arabia trip - BBC Sport

Antoine Griezmann was restrained at Barcelona, but back home at Atletico Madrid, his magical form has won over the sceptics and silenced his critics. Back home at Atleti, Griezmann is playing like LaLiga’s best - ESPN

Wrexham are taking a trip to Hollywood in July, building on their American fan base with a friendly against LA Galaxy II. Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly - ESPN

An extremely busy day of midweek league and cup action today, with games basically non-stop throughout the day. Here are some highlights; click the link above to see more complete listings.

9:00 AM: Juventus vs. Lecce (Serie A) — CBSSN / Paramount+

10:30 AM: Valencia vs. Villarreal (La Liga) — ESPN+

11:15 AM: Chelsea vs. Liverpool (Women’s Super League) — Paramount+

11:45 AM: Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (DFB Pokal) — ESPNU / ESPN+

12:00 PM: Liverpool vs. Fulham (Premier League) — Peacock

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. West Ham United (Premier League) — USA Network / UNIVERSO

12:00 PM: Hellas Verona vs. Inter Milan (Serie A) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: AC Milan vs. Cremonese (Serie A) — CBSSN / Paramount+

4:00 PM: NC Courage vs. Gotham FC (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+ / CBS Golazo

5:00 PM: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

7:00 PM: León vs. Tigres UANL (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN

7:00 PM: OL Reign vs. Angel City FC (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+ / CBS Golazo