Major Link Soccer: Pochettino appointed as new Chelsea manager

Puget Sound

Prior to OL Reign’s match against NJ/NY Gotham FC on May 21, OL Reign recognized Betti Fujikado, experienced entrepreneur and mentor. OL Reign Legend: Betti Fujikado – Experienced Entrepreneur and Mentor — OL Reign

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Cody Baker gets a nod for his performance on Saturday. Who were the best young-player performers in Matchday 15? | MLSSoccer.com

Julián Carranza perfected the art of stoppage-time goalscoring in Matchday 15, leading the Philadelphia Union’s 3-1 come-from-behind win at New York City FC and earning MLS Player of the Matchday for good measure. Philadelphia Union’s Julián Carranza named Player of the Matchday | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

NJ/NY Gotham FC played the Washington Spirit to a draw to remain atop the standings, but the table is crowded with three five-win teams. International stars like Kerolin, Quinn, Diana Ordóñez and Yuki Nagasato shone brightly this week, helping to deliver victories for their clubs. NWSL Week 9 Review: Gotham remains atop a crowded table – Equalizer Soccer

The USWNT goalkeeper set the NWSL career saves record in the Chicago Red Stars’ 1-0 win over the Orlando Pride after a rocky start to the season. Alyssa Naeher returns to World Cup form in 150th NWSL start | JWS

Portland, Washington, OL Reign and San Diego all sit one point back of Gotham, with the Thorns holding the tiebreaker. Gotham FC maintains slim lead atop tight NWSL table with draw | JWS

International soccer

The knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup has arrived and the United States are in win-or-go-home territory. USA begin U-20 World Cup knockouts vs. New Zealand: “We can win it all” | MLSSoccer.com

Here is where the USMNT depth chart stands ahead of the team’s first important games since the 2022 World Cup ended. USMNT Big Board: Who will make the Nations League roster? - ESPN

The ‘completion’ of football at the 2022 World Cup required Lionel Messi to configure his character and rediscover his childhood. Lionel Messi: From shy genius to ‘bad boy’ leader – his Qatar transformation - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Chelsea have appointed former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on a two-year deal. Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea appoint ex-Tottenham boss as new manager - BBC Sport

Leicester “will be back” after their relegation from the Premier League, says chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says ‘we will be back’ - BBC Sport

A stay-away board, threadbare squad and an investigation into an alleged breach of rules are among the problems that remain. Everton require major overhaul on and off the field after survival | The Guardian

Erik Ten Hag says Harry Maguire has to decide on his future with Manchester United after making just 16 league appearances for the club this season. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Maguire has decision to make - BBC Sport

Josh Windass scored the winning goal with the last action of the League One play-off final as Sheffield Wednesday beat 10-man Barnsley. Barnsley 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass wins League One play-off final in last minute of extra time - BBC Sport

Ajax midfielder Steven Berghuis has apologised after he appeared to strike a fan following their 3-1 loss at FC Twente on Sunday that ended their dire season on a low note. Ajax’s Steven Berghuis sorry for striking fan following loss - ESPN

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will leave the Serie A champions and take time out of the game. Luciano Spalletti: Napoli manager to leave club and take year out of game - BBC Sport

Juventus have agreed to a plea bargain with FIGC Prosecutor in the salary manoeuvre case, so the second sporting trial will occur this week rather than in mid-June. Juventus agree to plea bargain with FIGC Prosecutor in salary manoeuvre case - Football Italia

What next for Bayern Munich after sacking their chief executive and sporting director minutes after winning the Bundesliga? Bayern Munich ‘need to make changes’ despite winning Bundesliga title - BBC Sport

A statue unveiled in Argentina in honour of River Plate legend Marcelo Gallardo has sparked mockery online over its oversized crotch area. Marcelo Gallardo: Statue of River Plate legend sparks mockery over exaggerated bulge - BBC Sport

A rather sparse day of action today. In addition to the two youth continental championships on FS2, UEFA’s U-17 championship is available on ViX and Turkey’s Super Lig is in action with a handful of games available on Fantatiz.

10:30 AM: USMNT vs. New Zealand (men’s U-20 World Cup) — FS2

3:00 PM: USWNT vs. Canada (Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship) — FS2