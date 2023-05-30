Player usage consistency matters

If it feels like you are learning about more players from the Seattle Sounders depth chart every week that’s because you are. So far this season the club has had two short-term call-ups feature in MLS matches, with Cody Baker already flipping that into a full contract and Paul Rothrock perhaps on the verge of one.

That could come as early as Wednesday, when there will be a distinct lack of attacking health. Jeremiah projected there are three other options, who if they take the field would be the 26th player used in MLS competition so far in 2023*.

Six teams have used more players than Brian Schmetzer and the Seattle Sounders. Not all of that is due to injury, but if you peruse the most-used player team list it is mostly due to injuries for all teams. Sporting KC has used 29! As a reminder, the standard roster limit is 30.

Of those six teams that have used more players than the Sounders the best record belongs to Christian Lattanzio of Charlotte FC. They have earned 1.40 points per match this year, using 27 players.

And the other way? The teams with the least players used tend to be higher in the standings. That’s where you will find the midseason replacements (who are doing better than their predecessors) and a list of the top-of-the-table teams (Cinci, Philly, LAFC) as well as San Jose who aren’t bad.

The correlation between the numbers of players used and the standings is mild, but present.

Here's a chart of the data after the weekend's games. The trendline is apparent, but mild. pic.twitter.com/tunslfIwMJ — Dave Clark (@bedirthan) May 29, 2023

The four teams above 1.33 ppm that have used 25 or more players are Atlanta, Charlotte, Seattle and St. Louis.

Player usage v PPM in MLS 2023 Coach / Club Coach Club Players played PPM* Coach / Club Coach Club Players played PPM* Pat Noonan FC Cincinnati Pat Noonan FC Cincinnati 20 2.36 Steven Cherundolo Los Angeles FC Steven Cherundolo Los Angeles FC 21 2.08 Bradley Carnell St. Louis CITY SC Bradley Carnell St. Louis CITY SC 25 1.92 Gary Smith Nashville SC Gary Smith Nashville SC 22 1.87 Bruce Arena New England Revolution Bruce Arena New England Revolution 23 1.79 Troy Lesesne New York Red Bulls Troy Lesesne New York Red Bulls 20 1.75 Brian Schmetzer Seattle Sounders FC Brian Schmetzer Seattle Sounders FC 25 1.73 Jim Curtin Philadelphia Union Jim Curtin Philadelphia Union 21 1.71 Nico Estévez FC Dallas Nico Estévez FC Dallas 22 1.64 Gonzalo Pineda Atlanta United FC Gonzalo Pineda Atlanta United FC 25 1.53 Óscar Pareja Orlando City SC Óscar Pareja Orlando City SC 24 1.43 Christian Lattanzio Charlotte FC Christian Lattanzio Charlotte FC 27 1.4 Ben Olsen Houston Dynamo FC Ben Olsen Houston Dynamo FC 22 1.38 Luchi González San Jose Earthquakes Luchi González San Jose Earthquakes 21 1.36 Adrian Heath Minnesota United FC Adrian Heath Minnesota United FC 23 1.36 Wilfried Nancy Columbus Crew Wilfried Nancy Columbus Crew 24 1.29 Hernán Losada CF Montréal Hernán Losada CF Montréal 27 1.29 Wayne Rooney D.C. United Wayne Rooney D.C. United 27 1.27 Frank Klopas Chicago Fire FC Frank Klopas Chicago Fire FC 20 1.25 Vanni Sartini Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vanni Sartini Vancouver Whitecaps FC 24 1.21 Nick Cushing New York City FC Nick Cushing New York City FC 21 1.14 Josh Wolff Austin FC Josh Wolff Austin FC 23 1.14 Pablo Mastroeni Real Salt Lake City Pablo Mastroeni Real Salt Lake City 25 1.14 Ezra Hendrickson Without Club Ezra Hendrickson Chicago Fire FC* 24 1.1 Phil Neville Inter Miami CF Phil Neville Inter Miami CF 25 1.07 Giovanni Savarese Portland Timbers Giovanni Savarese Portland Timbers 25 1.07 Bob Bradley Toronto FC Bob Bradley Toronto FC 28 1.07 Peter Vermes Sporting Kansas City Peter Vermes Sporting Kansas City 29 0.87 Gerhard Struber Without Club Gerhard Struber New York Red Bulls* 22 0.82 Robin Fraser Colorado Rapids Robin Fraser Colorado Rapids 26 0.8 Greg Vanney Los Angeles Galaxy Greg Vanney Los Angeles Galaxy 25 0.64

One thing I’ll want to track down is the same data over multiple years, rather than just one-third of a single season.

Managing to earn points while playing MLS Next Pro talent regularly is impressive. Even during the Seattle Slide of Spring ‘23 they still went 4-5-1 in all competitions. A frustrating sequence that saw them drop out of the Open Cup.

Six teams only have 3 MLS wins (the same as Seattle’s bad run). Another six only have four wins in the regular season. Schmetzer managed that while going through an injury crisis.

Lineup consistency with quality players is a great guide to who will win games in MLS, more than age, more than roster spend.

Just maybe, some day this summer, the consistency of player usage for Seattle will get close to what it was in the early season.

*Braudilio Rodrigues’s rights are controlled by NYCFC otherwise his call would be a layup. He’s the best attacking player on Defiance right now, better even than Rothrock. A chaos agent who constantly looks to score Brau has 5 goals already and most touches feel like another in coming.

Georgi Minoungou is a strong technical player with great speed, but he missed some time with an eye injury and is playing with sport goggles. He seems to still be getting used to them.

Antonio Herrera is a former CAM/right winger who has played recently as a right back and a right wingback. His ball control is smooth and has great vision. He’s quite young.