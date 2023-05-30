Sounders revolving injury door keeps spinning

SEATTLE — Heading into the meat of their three-game week, the Seattle Sounders’ injury situation is a bit of a mixed bag.

On one hand, Jordan Morris and Cody Baker have been added to the list of unavailable players, and Albert Rusnák also missed Tuesday’s training session with a bit of food poisoning. Rusnák is at least expected to be available for Wednesday’s game against the San Jose Earthquakes, though.

More positively, Raúl Ruidíaz and Kelyn Rowe have now both returned to full training and will be available, while Cristian Roldan is “very close.” Further bolstering the roster is Travian Sousa, who has been signed to a short-term contract from Tacoma Defiance. Sousa has played as both a left-wing and a left-back for Defiance and has previously made two first-team appearances in the U.S. Open Cup.

All put together, the Sounders should at least be able to field a complete roster, even if it’s still several starters short of full strength.

“We lost a few but we gained a few,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said following the training session at Lumen Field.

Morris update

Immediately after scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal, Morris came out of Saturday’s game with a groin injury. At the time, the Sounders were hopeful it would be a relatively short-term injury. That appears to still be the case.

“He’s already started to do some running,” Schmetzer said. “We’ll bring him along slowly, probably two weeks, three weeks tops.”

If all goes according to plan, Morris should only miss Wednesday’s match, Saturday’s game against the Portland Timbers and the June 10 match against Charlotte FC before returning for the June 21 match against LAFC.

Strength in the struggle

Saturday’s win was not pretty, but in Dylan Teves’ eyes that’s actually preferable. To secure the three points, the Sounders had to overcome both Morris’ first-half injury and a red card to team leader João Paulo.

“It’s definitely better than an easy victory,” said Teves, who replaced Morris. “It was much more emotional, too. Going down and wanting to fight for those guys who weren’t able to be with us until the end of the game, just embracing the hard work and getting more satisfaction out of a win.”

Teves takes a similar attitude when looking toward the rest of the week, in which the Sounders face two in-conference opponents on short rest.

“It’s definitely enjoyable,” he said. “You just have to embrace the grind and come out and give it all we got.”