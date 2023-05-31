Notes from the North End: Let’s talk about Kelyn Rowe and social media etiquette

After a very long hiatus, Notes from the North End is back. In the coming months, I will look at a wide variety of topics related to the Sounders from my perch on the North End, including this piece about social media and sports.

Every iteration of the modern Seattle Sounders has had a player who, for reasons that remain a mystery, becomes the target of social media attacks from self-professed fans of the team. It was once Brad Evans, believe it or not, and since he joined the team in December of 2020, Kelyn Rowe has become a favorite digital punching bag for the small subset of fans who seem to thrive on online negativity and anger. After his (thankfully not serious) injury at Salt Lake on April 29, this phenomenon once again came front and center, with one particularly awful post wishing him an even more serious injury. Well before this, I spoke with Kelyn about social media, his role as a veteran player, and the future of social media in sports.

Talking with Kelyn sent me on a long journey, meeting with people in other entertainment industries, reading academic research on social media, and pouring over statistics in order to compare reality with the online perception of players. The result? It is pretty clear we need to be paying a lot more attention to the social media space and how it is interwoven into our sporting landscape.

While it feels like social media has been around forever, it is still a relatively new phenomenon in terms of our understanding of its impacts, both positive and negative. There is shockingly little attention paid to studying and understanding social media, at every level, including among sporting institutions like the Sounders and MLS. The government is ill-equipped to understand it, let alone legislate any rules surrounding it. Academics seem unsure how to treat it or study it. Professional teams seem to mostly ignore it. And users just keep creating and breaking new, unwritten rules of engagement for online speech and behavior. Before its sale to Elon Musk, Twitter was trying quite hard to keep the most dangerous forms of abusive speech off its platform, but those rules seem largely gone now. All of which is to say that the online world of social media is a relatively lawless expanse that we need to be paying attention to as individuals, institutions, and sports fans.

Let me dispel a myth about athletes and social media right away, because it is important to the rest of this article: They do, in fact, see what you say about them. This was my first question for Rowe when I spoke with him. Do you see what people say about you online?

“Oh yeah,” he said. “I was always taught to check to make sure that if someone has said something about you that it isn’t way out there or wrong. Sort as a way to check up on yourself and get a sense of how you people see you. We definitely see more than people think.”

I think many people assume that athletes and celebrities are somewhat immune to what is said online, but Rowe and many others have pointed out that they can’t avoid it. We all live so much of our lives online now that we have to actively manage our digital imprint and character.

Even some of the biggest players in MLS manage their own social media. Many rely on it to promote their brands or engage in philanthropic efforts. And the younger players literally came of age with social media as a very big part of their social landscape. You cannot be on social media and not be exposed to what others are saying about you, especially when you are on a bright stage as part of your career.

The Curious Case of Kelyn Rowe

Part of what is befuddling about the abuse Rowe takes online is that he is exactly the player he is advertised to be. One could argue that he has, in fact, exceeded expectations. He came to Seattle to be a role player. And he knows that role. After playing most of his career as a midfielder for New England, Kansas City, and Salt Lake, Rowe came home to Seattle knowing that he’d have to learn new positions and get most of his minutes from the bench. He was never brought in to be a starting midfielder or goal scorer. Call him a role player or whatever you wish, but he’s the type of player every coach needs in the 18, with a desire to play for this team and at a price tag that makes him very hard to replace.

“I wanted to come to Seattle, and coach told me that I’d have to learn to play left back, because that was where they needed depth. So I learned the position,” Rowe told me. He’s learned to fill in at a lot of positions, actually.

In his time in Seattle so far, Rowe has lined up in central midfield, at left back, at right back, in the defensive midfield, right midfield, left midfield, and once at left wing. He also has four caps and one goal with the U.S. Men’s National Team in his career.

Kelyn Rowe is not a superstar. He is not the best player at his position in the league. He is not the best player at his position on the team. He knows that. But he is a very good player and an important veteran presence. It is important to define what it means to be “good” in different circumstances. He is a good teammate. He has a deep understanding of the league and the game. And he has set aside whatever positional ego he has in order to come home and help the Sounders win trophies. And make no mistake, he has helped Seattle win. Frankly, I simply don’t understand the criticism he receives.

We talk a lot about Obed Vargas coming in for João Paulo in the Concacaf Champions League final, but Rowe was also pressed into service when Nouhou went down in the 11th minute of that match and he played great for the remainder of the 90. He has done just that since he arrived here: playing as a spot starter or a defensive substitution late in games, and he has done well in that role. He is asked to do a tough job and he does it.

But that doesn’t stop online critics from shining a blaring light on Rowe and dwelling on every mistake or miscue. His missed penalty in the 2021 playoffs against Real Salt Lake led to a torrent of abuse, much of directed straight at his Twitter handle. Never mind that league-wide the penalty conversion rate hovers around 73%. Never mind that the best players in the world often miss penalties. They can’t all be Brad Evans (who was a perfect 10/10 in his career from the spot).

Every player misses tackles. Every player misplays a pass now and again. The very best left back in the world makes bad plays that lead to goals.

Studying Social Media

Scholars studying social media and sports tend to focus on one of three things: Athletes’ use of social media for brand building or philanthropic pursuits; body image and physical beauty pressures put on (mostly) female athletes; and professional athletes’ interactions with fans. Few if any have looked at the effect of fan content on social media and how it affects players. I think this is a very big gap in the research. Let me explain why.

The broad conclusions of most of these studies are more or less what you would think. Athletes who leverage social media proactively, who have an existing positive image within the sporting community, and who have institutional support from their employers or personal teams enjoy more brand engagement and even financial success. An athlete with a strong and positive social media presence may be in higher demand for public appearances or endorsement deals, for example. Some players are excellent and curating a personal brand on Instagram and Twitter, making them seem more accessible to fans.

Most scholars have yet to connect two very important tracts of study related to social media. If you take “sports” out of the search terms, the research on social media is almost exclusively focused on negative impacts on young people due to cyber-bullying, doxxing, and personal attacks. The online world is a bully’s dreamscape. It is logical to conclude two things here: young players or any player who internalizes personal attacks are susceptible to the negative impacts of social media bullying, and the guy at the keyboard attacking players and publicly rooting for their failure or injury should be identified and treated as bullies.

Scholars should pay close attention to the negative impacts of social media on athletes. While social media platforms have brought numerous benefits to the sporting world, they have also introduced new challenges and risks. Athletes, especially those in the public eye, are vulnerable to the detrimental effects of social media, including cyberbullying, online harassment, invasive privacy breaches, and mental health issues. By examining and highlighting these negative impacts, scholars can raise awareness among athletes, coaches, and sports organizations. This research can help develop strategies and interventions to support athletes in navigating the digital landscape, promoting responsible social media use, and safeguarding their well-being both on and off the field. By focusing on the adverse consequences of social media, scholars can contribute to a healthier and more supportive environment for athletes in the digital age.

I won’t go deeper into the academic research here, but if you are so inclined and have access, I highly recommend doing some reading on the subject. It’s a fascinating and emerging field of study that will only get more important as deep fake technology and passable impersonations become more common. Leagues, teams, and players would be wise to pay careful, proactive attention. I’ve listed a few resources at the end of this article for those interested.

A Reality Check for Fans

Clearly, it is a fan’s right to be critical of a player, coach, or team. Part of the joy of being a fan in the modern world is the very connectivity to players the digital world provides. Many Sounders players interact directly with fans and even develop a sort of familiarity with them over time. All of this is great, and I benefit from it myself more often than not.

There is also nothing wrong with expressing frustration or being upset about a loss. Players, coaches, and teams make mistakes. Pointing out where you thought something broke down or what you thought went wrong in a loss is different from attacking players personally. Participating in the overall discourse about a team’s successes and failures is, for many of us, part of fandom. And it plays a role with the team and the culture of the club overall.

“When we, as a team, let the fans down, it’s good that we hear it,” Rowe told me. “It is good to be reminded that (the fans) are why we do this. You don’t ever want to disappoint them, and there is nothing wrong with being reminded of it when we do.”

Many of us, myself included, are quick to jump on social media with our feelings and takes about a game or a performance. It’s part of the larger narrative of being a fan of our club. But we all would do well to slow down and think about what – beyond the dopamine rush we get when someone interacts with our post – the purpose of our comment is.

The question to ask is, “What is the result I am hoping to get from what I say online?”

This is what I keep coming back to every time I read a post from someone being awful to a member of their own team. What are you trying to accomplish? There is no action that will come of your post other than your own self-satisfaction.

Kelyn knows he missed that penalty. He knows he got a dumb second yellow card. His coaches have talked to him. His teammates have talked to him. He has thought about it. He knows.

Telling him that he sucks or that he should retire or that you don’t want him on your team accomplishes what, exactly? There are only a few possible outcomes from the player’s perspective: he doesn’t see what you post; he sees it and isn’t affected by it; or he sees it and reacts negatively to it.

A Call to Action for the Club

Professional soccer teams would do well to prioritize educating their players about the dangers of social media. In today’s digital age, social media platforms have become a prominent part of players’ lives, providing them with a direct connection to fans and the wider public. However, without proper guidance, players may unknowingly expose themselves to various risks, including privacy invasion, cyberbullying, reputational damage, and even potential security threats.

By educating players about the potential pitfalls and consequences associated with social media, teams can empower their athletes to make informed decisions, exercise responsible online behavior, and protect their personal and professional well-being. Such education can help players navigate the digital landscape, maintain a positive public image, and focus on their performance on the field without unnecessary distractions.

In a sport like soccer, where younger and younger players are playing in bigger and bigger moments, clubs and academies would be well-served to develop educational programs and support networks for their players when it comes to social media.

When I spoke with Rowe, I was a bit surprised to find that the Sounders do not have an in-house social media coach or resource. In a sport that employs so many young players, this seems like an oversight that could have far-reaching consequences down the road. According to Rowe, the veterans try to look out for the young players, but ultimately it is up to the players and their representatives to develop their own online presence. “We’re all adults,” Rowe said, before looking around at the players coming off the training grounds and adding, “well … for the most part.”

It is true that you don’t just get dropped into a position on a professional soccer team. These players have won and lost, scored and been scored on, succeeded and failed. They have been yelled at by coaches and teammates and taunted by opposing fans. They have all been playing this game at a very high level for a very long time. But social media has an anonymity and a loneliness to it that makes its negative impacts potentially far more nefarious. It’s one thing to hear a fan yelling at you from the stands while your teammates and coaches are there and the adrenaline of the game doing its work. It’s something different to see those attacks online, alone, and away from your support network.

Professional sports teams were quick to adopt technology when it comes to athletes’ performance and health. They collect a shocking amount of data on players and they employ the most modern health and physical tools available to get the most out of each player on the field. College and professional sports are laboratories for scientific advancement of all sorts.

More recently and with less urgency, teams have realized the value of attending to the mental health of their athletes. The fictionalized version of this in season 2 of Ted Lasso has brought the issue to the forefront, but that fiction was based on reality: big clubs employ therapists to work on players’ mental health, and it is becoming the norm in high-stakes sports.

For many of the same reasons as they brought mental health professionals into the fold, the Sounders and other clubs would be wise to pay careful attention to the broad implications of social media for their players. While young players – who are “digital natives” – likely take social media for granted, the professional and personal pitfalls are too serious to ignore. The online world is a complicated, dangerous place, and professional athletes are not exempt from the negative impacts of it.

In a league where every competitive advantage has to be taken, it seems apparent that mitigating the negative effects of social media while leveraging the positive impacts for players would be in the Sounders’ – and the league’s – best interest.

And the rest of us? Leave our players alone. There is no positive result that can come from attacking one of our own for poor performance.

Homework

When was the last time you kicked a soccer ball? If you are able, get outside and play around. It’s good for you. This is a pass/pass assignment. No wrong answers.

What to Read

I normally have book recommendations for you, but given this article’s content, I thought I would just share some of the articles I read along the way. Some of these are behind paywalls or on academic databases, but you can likely find them with a little searching.