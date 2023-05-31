Preview: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes

The Seattle Sounders are coming off a decent 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls over the weekend. Tonight, they host the San Jose Earthquakes in the first match of the Heritage Cup in 2023. San Jose are an improved side this season and boast an MVP-candidate player in Cristian Espinoza. Will the Sounders continue their winning ways or face another setback? Let’s dive in and see.

One key stat

14 — San Jose is winless in 14 straight road matches (4 D, 10 L). The Earthquakes also possess the MLS record for longest run without an away win — 20 matches in 2008-09.

What the Sounders will try to do

The result against RBNY last weekend was about 80% good, if that makes sense. Seattle needed to find a way to return to the basics and they did that for the most part. Things got weird after João Paulo’s red card, but hey, that’s why things were mostly good.

Against San Jose, they need to continue on the foundation they built. They generated really high-quality chances against RBNY and those chances should be there against an Earthquakes team that is playing a league match on short rest for the first time this season.

What San Jose will try to do

Over the past several years the Earthquakes have been known as one of the most chaotic sides in MLS. Well, with new manager Luchi Gonzalez, things have calmed down a bit. We know from Luchi’s time with FC Dallas that his style tries to merge smart pressing with possession-based attacking. It’s no surprise he’s trying to do this in San Jose.

While Luchi has been able to calm things down a bit with the Quakes, things are still a little chaotic for them. They’ve allowed six second-half stoppage-time goals this season, including FC Dallas’s equalizer last weekend. They’ve only kept two clean sheets this season and have only been shut out twice. There be goals aplenty, mateys.

Oh, also: Cristian Espinoza is so good. So, so good.

Vibe check

Things are feeling better after beating the Red Bulls, but most Sounders fans wince when they see San Jose on the schedule. A win tonight against an improved Earthquakes team would be huge for confidence.

How close to full strength is everyone?

Judson picked up a red card for San Jose in the 100th minute against FC Dallas, Cade Cowell and Niko Tsakiris are away with the U-20s. Nathan and Carlos Akapo are out with significant injuries.

João Paulo is suspended. Cristian Roldan and Ethan Dobbelaere are still out. Cody Baker and Jordan Morris were recently added to the injury list. Albert Rusnák hasn’t trained this week after getting food poisoning, but should at least be available. Raúl Ruidíaz will probably play, as will Kelyn Rowe.

Projected lineups

Sounders (4-2-3-1): Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Arreaga, Roldan; Atencio, Kitahara; Chu, Lodeiro, Teves; Héber

San Jose (4-3-3): Daniel; Trauco, Beason, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Kikanović, Ebobisse, Espinoza

What you need to know

Sounders record (1st in the West, 3rd in the Shield): 8-5-2, +8 GD

San Jose record (5th in the West, 13th in the Shield): 5-5-4, -1 GD

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Kickoff time: 7:39 PM PT

Commentators (AppleTV): Max Bretos & Heath Pearce