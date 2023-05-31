Major Link Soccer: Looking back on a year of Chelsea under Todd Boehly

Puget Sound

The first openly transgender player to score in the NWSL, a first brace for a six-year league veteran. OL Reign’s win against Angel City FC had it all. How OL Reign responded to an ugly loss to get back on track – Equalizer Soccer ($)

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The Galaxy currently sit in last place in MLS with just nine points from their first 14 games. LA Galaxy fire president Chris Klein: What’s next for the struggling franchise? - The Athletic

If the chips fall LAFC’s way this week, the ascendant club will end it by raising their third major trophy in eight months. Vela: LAFC will “fight until the end” for CCL trophy vs. Club León | MLSSoccer.com

This is the fourth time an MLS side has contested the continental final in the last six years, so most observers have grown familiar with the sight. From #MLS4RSL to CCL favorites? LAFC leave MLS community divided | MLSSoccer.com

What a week in MLS. St. Louis won by multiple goals, FC Cincinnati won by one goal and Orlando couldn’t pull out a win against Atlanta. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: Charlotte FC, Houston Dynamo climb after Matchday 15 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

NWSL standings are extremely tight, Jaedyn Shaw is staying in a new role, plus goal videos, highlights, and analysis. NWSL Take-Off: Jaedyn Shaw’s role, league parity stand out | Pro Soccer Wire

German champions Bayern Munich have signed Sam Kerr — the other Sam Kerr — from Rangers, with the 24-year-old Scot agreeing a three-year contract. Sam Kerr: Bayern Munich sign Scotland midfielder from Rangers Women on three-year deal - BBC Sport

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw signs a two-year contract extension, committing herself to the club until 2026. Manchester City striker Bunny Shaw signs two-year contract extension - BBC Sport

Shaw believes Gareth Taylor’s guidance has helped her hit new heights at Manchester City, particularly in 2022/23. Shaw: Taylor has taken my game to the next level

Reading’s loss to Chelsea confirmed the latter’s WSL title but also cemented the Royals’ drop to the second division. Given the huge gap in resources, it’ll take a lot for them to resurface. Reading WSL relegation could mean an uncertain future - ESPN

Check out which players are generating buzz across the league. NWSL Star Power Index: Taylor Smith essential to Gotham’s unbeaten run, USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe delivering big - CBSSports.com

The ad also supports women’s soccer, with a playset featuring stars Megan Rapinoe, Yuki Nagasato, Sam Kerr and Asisat Oshoala. Lego Shows What’s Possible When Girls Play What They Want | AdWeek

International soccer

Hudson is departing U.S. Soccer for an unspecified club position. B.J. Callaghan to replace Anthony Hudson as interim USMNT head coach - Stars and Stripes FC

BJ Callaghan has been named the second USMNT interim head coach this year. Who is BJ Callaghan, new interim USMNT head coach? | Pro Soccer Wire

The USA beat New Zealand 4-0 in the round of 16 at the U-20 men’s World Cup on Tuesday, advancing to the quarterfinal. U-20 World Cup: USA beats New Zealand in round of 16 | Pro Soccer Wire

A loaded October for the MNT. USMNT to play October friendlies against Germany, Ghana - Stars and Stripes FC

With key players out injured, what are the big decisions facing Sarina Wiegman before she names her 23-player England squad on Wednesday for this summer’s Women’s World Cup? Women’s World Cup: The big decisions Sarina Wiegman faces naming England squad - BBC Sport

Abby Wambach’s decisive goal against Nigeria in the 2015 group stage is No. 51 on Fox Sports’ countdown of the most memorable moments of the Women’s World Cup. 51 Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moments: Abby Wambach’s final goal | FOX Sports

Uruguayan-born Richard Rodriguez has been playing for Nicaragua since his naturalization in 2019, but only arrived in Nicaragua in 2018. Nicaragua’s Zendejas case: Nicaragua possibly fields ineligible player - FMF State Of Mind

World men’s club soccer

Did the World Cup play any part in the Premier League title race? Who lost momentum after the break? And which club benefited most? Which teams did the World Cup break help or hinder? - BBC Sport

Tuesday marked 12 months since the takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital and they feel lessons have been learned. Regrets, big bucks and a toy car: inside year one of the Boehly era at Chelsea | The Guardian

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino does not want Joao Felix to stay at the club next season, according to Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo. Pochettino doesn’t want Felix at Chelsea - Atleti president - ESPN

Juventus are leading the race to sign Christian Pulisic, sources told ESPN, with Chelsea prepared to offload the United States forward for a £20 million fee this summer. Sources: Juve lead race to sign USMNT’s Pulisic - ESPN

A gang sold cheap subscriptions to an illegal service showing games not otherwise available in the UK. TV fraud gang jailed for illegally streaming Premier League games - BBC News

The defender was sent ‘abhorrent’ messages after his penalty miss and the club have said they will take action against the perpetrators. Coventry condemn racist abuse of Fankaty Dabo following defeat to Luton | The Guardian

The American boss has been out of work since leaving now relegated Leeds United in February. USMNT coaching candidate Jesse Marsch on the radar of Ligue 1 club AS Monaco - CBSSports.com

Napoli are in talks with the former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, who also features on the shortlists of other clubs, including Tottenham. Napoli in talks with Luis Enrique as they seek Luciano Spalletti successor | The Guardian

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remains Brazil’s first choice to replace Tite, the country’s football confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said. Ancelotti remains Brazil’s No. 1 option, says president - ESPN

Karim Benzema is mulling his Real Madrid future after receiving a lucrative offer over a move to Saudi Arabia, a source has told ESPN. Benzema mulls Real Madrid future amid Saudi bid - ESPN

The shutters came down on Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Sunday, and they won’t return home for 18 months. What will happen in the meantime? Barcelona close Camp Nou for renovation. Where will they go? - ESPN

Mauro Icardi scored twice as Galatasaray sealed the Turkish league title for a 23rd time with a 4-1 win at Ankaragucu on Tuesday. Icardi brace seals 23rd Turkish title for Galatasaray | Yahoo Sports

Former Netherlands international Quincy Promes is accused of being involved with smuggling 1,362 kg of cocaine. Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes charged with alleged involvement in drug trafficking - BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered himself to one of former club Real Madrid’s bitter rivals and has told current employers Al-Nassr that he wishes to leave. Cristiano Ronaldo Offers Himself To Real Madrid Bitter Rivals: Reports | Forbes

A lot more going on today than there was yesterday — the day starts with more Round of 16 matchups in the U-20 men’s World Cup and the Europa League final at midday, followed by a busy evening of MLS action, NWSL Challenge Cup, and the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final.

10:30 AM: Brazil vs. Tunisia (FIFA men’s U-20 World Cup) — FS2

12:00 PM: Sevilla vs. Roma (UEFA Europa League final) — CBS Sports Network / Paramount+

2:00 PM: England vs. Italy (FIFA men’s U-20 World Cup) — FS2

4:00 PM: Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution (MLS) — FS1 / MLS Season Pass

4:30 PM: NYCFC vs. FC Cincinnati (MLS) — MLS Season Pass

5:00 PM: Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

5:30 PM: Austin vs. Minnesota United (MLS) — MLS Season Pass

6:30 PM: Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy (MLS) — MLS Season Pass

7:00 PM: León vs. LAFC (Concacaf Champions League) — FS1 / TUDN / UniMas

7:00 PM: San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

7:00 PM: Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC (NWSL CHallenge Cup) — Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

7:30 PM: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) — MLS Season Pass