Sounders vs. Earthquakes, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders head into Game 2 of their three-game homestand looking to create their first winning streak since early April. They are coming off a win against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday and will face a San Jose Earthquakes team that has won just 1 of 6 games after starting 4-2-2.

Both teams will likely be rotating their lineups as this game is sandwiched between weekend games. Both teams are also missing a handful of key players due to injury, international duty and suspension.

For the Sounders, this is likely another opportunity to see just how deep they really are. Sota Kitahara appears to be in line for his first MLS start and we could see a few other relatively untested faces get some playing time.

Notes

The Earthquakes have six wins at Lumen Field, tied with Sporting KC for the most of any visiting team. Only one of those wins (2021) has come during the Brian Schmetzer era, however.

The Earthquakes are currently riding a 14-game road winless run (four points) that dates to last year. That’s the second-longest active run in MLS (Vancouver has not won in 15 road games).

The Sounders now sit on 26 points, the seventh time they’ve collected at least 25 points in their first 15 matches. No other MLS team has managed to hit that mark so many times since 2009.

Léo Chú picked up his sixth assist of the season on Saturday, all of which were Jordan Morris goals. His five primary assists to Morris are one shy of the Sounders’ team record.

After allowing a stoppage-time equalizer on Saturday to FC Dallas, the Earthquakes have now dropped eight points in stoppage time this year. That’s twice as many as any other team.

Travian Sousa has been signed by the Sounders to a short-term loan from Tacoma Defiance.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Dobbelaere (right ankle sprain); Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol)

OUT: Danny Leyva (loan); Jordan Morris (groin); Cody Baker (concussion protocol); Obed Vargas (international duty); João Paulo (suspension)

San Jose:

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Marie (knee)

OUT: Oskar Agren (on loan); Carlos Akapo (hamstring); Cade Cowell (international duty); Judson (suspension); Jonathan Mensah (not available); Nathan (ACL); Niko Tsakiris (international duty)

Officials

REF: Ramy Touchan; AR1: Cameron Blanchard; AR2: Jeffrey Greeson; 4TH: Brandon Stevis; VAR: Malik Badawi; AVAR: Jeff Muschik

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Max Bretos & Heath Pearce)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Francisco X. River & Diego Arrioja)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson, Michelle Ludtka & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? No

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.