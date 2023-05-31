Sounders vs. Earthquakes, recap: Liquefaction zone

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders dropped another result at home, this time losing 1-0 to the San Jose Earthquakes. Some sloppy play and a complete lapse of awareness early in the second half left the Sounders trailing and the team couldn’t capitalize on the genuinely good chances they created to claw their way back.

The Sounders had the best chances of the first half, but ultimately neither goalkeeper was forced to make many especially difficult saves. Seattle kept the bulk of possession, heading into halftime with 58% and having particularly limited San Jose’s most dangerous player, Cristian Espinoza. Espinoza came into the game with 8 goals and 3 assists through 14 games, but through 45 minutes he’d only managed 1 shot, 2 passes into the final third and wasn’t credited with any chances created.

The game shifted even further to Seattle’s favor in the second half as they pushed their possession advantage to finish with 63%, piled on the shots with 18 attempts in the second half, and generated 2.96 xG to San Jose’s 1.07 xG for the full match, but just couldn’t find that crucial final touch. Five shots were blocked, Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel made eight saves, and more than a couple of dangerous shots or opportunities were wasted. In the end it’s another frustrating loss at home, with a visit from the Portland Timbers this Saturday looming on the horizon.

Key moments

6’ — San Jose dinks the ball through the Sounders box, ultimately drawing a big save from Stefan Frei and a clearance for a corner from Alex Roldan.

14’ — Leó Chú drives across the top of the box from the left playing a give-and-go with Héber, but his eventual shot is sliced well right of the goal.

21’ — Another good look falls to Leó Chú inside the area, this time off of a cross from Alex Roldan. The first-time effort rises over the bar, and it’s still scoreless.

32’ — After some passing around in San Jose’s end, Héber has a crack from the top of the box but it’s easily caught by Daniel.

35’ — Alex Roldan plays a ball across the box toward the penalty spot for Héber who gets clean contact but Daniel keeps it out and corrals the rebound.

45’ — Jackson Ragen trips up Jeremy Ebobisse at the top of the Sounders box. The free kick attempt goes high, not troubling Stefan Frei.

48’ — San Jose strike first, as a corner gets flicked on for Ebobisse to poke home after Nouhou allows him to run through the box. 1-0 Earthquakes

56’ — Chú cuts in from the left again to take a right-footed shot headed for the top corner, but Daniel dives across and gets his arm out to keep the shot out.

63’ — Raúl Ruidíaz takes a crack, drawing another quality save after some nifty footwork from Reed Baker-Whiting and a little chipped ball from Josh Atencio to give him the look.

77’ — Kelyn Rowe gets denied on the doorstep! Fredy Montero chips a ball back from the endline and Rowe makes a diving header but it’s blocked from feet away.

79’ — Another very good look for the Sounders, this time it’s Baker-Whiting dropping a clipped ball for Ruidíaz but the ball bobbles and the shot is scuffed.

90’ +2 — Fredy Montero flicks a ball through for Chú, who plays it across for Ruidíaz in front of goal, but his shot goes wide.

Quick thoughts

Brutal brain farts: The Sounders, when they were healthy and really cooking at the start of the season, seemed completely locked in and engaged for all 90 minutes in every game. For whatever reason, as the team has struggled in recent weeks the struggles have been compounded by silly errors. Most notably they’ve come in front of goal when depending set-pieces. Gyasi Zardes finding himself unmarked between two players to score for Austin FC, and Nouhou apparently hoping to telepathically pass Jeremy Ebobisse off to another defender after marking the forward initially on the goal, resulting in Ebobisse being completely open as he put the Earthquakes in front. Brian Schmetzer indicated that the space from which Ebobisse scored should be covered by the player on the post — Dylan Teves in this case — in their zone corner defense, but that Nouhou should have tracked the runner. They showed against Red Bull New York that they can clean it up, but they’ve got to do it consistently.

Ball don’t lie, but maybe it also doesn’t tell the whole truth: Maybe it’s foolish to assume everyone knows what “ball don’t lie” means. Let me explain: you can point to all sorts of performance indicators, advanced stats that suggest things about how a team or player plays or will play, but in the end there are only a few stats that really matter, and those are points and wins. In short, scoreboard. I think that in the long run that’s probably true, your results over the course of a season are who you are as a team. Funnily enough, that’s also kind of the case for those advanced stats. The more you can zoom out, the better sense of the picture they provide you with. In the last 9 MLS games the Sounders have scored six goals and gone 3-5-1, -5. They’ve also racked up 14.32 xG, suggesting they’ve created a lot more and better chances than they’ve managed to put away. Over time xG has been born out to be pretty accurate regarding how many goals teams actually score. If the Sounders keep creating chances as guys like Héber and Ruidíaz keep returning from injury and building up their fitness, the Sounders aren’t going to keep realizing less than half of their xG.

Kids keep stepping up: Any good play from this game is reasonably going to be overshadowed by the result, but the one exception might be Reed Baker-Whiting’s performance after entering the game in the second half. Entering in the 58th minute, Baker-Whiting only had 20 touches and completed 11 of 14 passes, but he seemed like a near constant threat from right back as San Jose sat back and allowed the Sounders to push for an equalizer, particularly creating a golden chance for Ruidíaz. Following on from impressive outings in the US Open Cup, Baker-Whiting seems to have taken a step forward in his development this year, and the staff has taken notice. Brian Schmetzer indicated that Baker-Whiting’s growth has provided Alex Roldan with increased competition, and with Roldan’s suspension after picking up a yellow tonight we may see the young Home Grown fullback start against the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

He said what?!?

“I’m not so sure this game prepared us for our next game [at home against Portland], other than it pissed us off,” Schmetzer says to close out his availability. — Defensa y Boosticia (@timostlundfoss) June 1, 2023

One stat to tell the tale

4 — The Sounders have now failed to win their last 4 matches against the Earthquakes in all competitions, including three home games.