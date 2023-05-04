Major Link Soccer: Leo Messi leaving PSG

Seattle

MLS

Former Houston player Sergio ‘Koke’ Contreras has pleaded guilty to leading a gang of drug traffickers and accepted a six-year prison sentence. Ex-MLS player pleads guilty to leading drugs cartel - ESPN

LAFC won’t know their opponent until late Wednesday evening, but head coach Steve Cherundolo already recognized the narratives and storylines that lie ahead. Liga MX next: LAFC return to CCL final after "Seattle paved the way" | MLSSoccer.com

Disclaimer off the jump! The guesswork of who will be released for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup… it’s like a riddle inside a mystery wrapped in an enigma. USA roster prediction: Which MLS stars could feature at FIFA U-20 World Cup? | MLSSoccer.com

There’s no doubt about it: St. Louis CITY SC are enjoying a paw-esome start to their inaugural MLS season. (Yes, there will be multiple dog puns in this story.) Who let the dogs out?! The story of St. Louis CITY's new dog-friendly seating | MLSSoccer.com

Sporting are 90 minutes away from ignominy. They’ll enter Sunday’s game at Seattle winless in 10 to start the season, which is just one off the all-time mark of 11 set by RSL back in 2007. Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 11 | MLSSoccer.com

Mohamed Abdalla and Baradin Ahmed, two soccer players for Rockhurst High School who were former refugees in Kenya, were honored. From Refugees to Sporting KC Honorees: The Story of Mohamed and Baradin - KC Soccer Journal

Former United States’ international, Lauren Holiday, whose final game for the women’s national team saw her score in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup final victory over Japan is this weekend set to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Lauren Holiday Recalls Joy Of Career Upon Induction To National Soccer Hall Of Fame

The Dash-Courage game in Houston was called final after 52 minutes of play on Friday. What happened during the three-hour-plus delay left those involved confused and asking for more transparency. Coaches, players ‘frustrated’ by communication around NWSL weather-delay procedures – Equalizer Soccer

World

Lazio delay Napoli’s 33-year wait for a Serie A title by at least another day with victory at home to Sassuolo. Lazio 2-0 Sassuolo: Maurizio Sarri's side delay Napoli's 33-year wait for Serie A title - BBC Sport

A tour of the lost world of Football League stadiums. Around the 92 in the 1980s

Chelsea’s Women’s Super League title hopes remain in their own hands after Sam Kerr’s late goal gives them victory over Liverpool. Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool: Women's Super League title hopes boosted by Sam Kerr winner - BBC Sport

Lionel Messi’s father is understood to have told PSG a month ago that the Argentina international would seek a move. Lionel Messi to leave PSG in summer with Barça and Al-Hilal among suitors | Lionel Messi | The Guardian

Lionel Messi will be looking for a new club this summer after both him and PSG decide not to extend his stay in Paris. Lionel Messi to leave Paris St-Germain at end of season - BBC Sport

Paris Saint-Germain have condemned the actions of supporters who are understood to have gathered outside the home of Neymar and chanted for him to leave the club. PSG condemn fans who chanted for Neymar to leave outside his house | Neymar | The Guardian

New Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce says he is “up there” with any manager in the Premier League including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp. Sam Allardyce says he is ‘up there’ with Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola - BBC Sport

Sam Allardyce claims there is no better manager in world football after taking over at Leeds with the aim of keeping them in the Premier League. ‘There’s nobody ahead of me’: Sam Allardyce makes bold Leeds arrival | Leeds United | The Guardian

New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce accused a court judge of “poor judgement” on Wednesday after his long-time assistant Sammy Lee was blocked from joining him at Elland Road due to jury duty. However, with Allardyce only appointed for the final four Premier League games of the season to try and save Leeds from relegation, Lee has been blocked from joining him. Allardyce lashes out at judge for losing assistant Lee to jury duty

Haaland has time to add to his record with five games remaining on Manchester City’s schedule. Manchester City's Erling Haaland breaks Premier League record with 35th goal of season

Eintracht Frankfurt came from a goal down to book a date with RB Leipzig in the German Cup final with a 3-2 win over Stuttgart on Wednesday. Frankfurt, who last won the title in 2018 with a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich, will meet Leipzig, who dispatched Freiburg 5-1 on Tuesday, on June 3 in the German capital. Frankfurt into German Cup final after comeback win over Stuttgart

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for more than 100m euros. Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign England midfielder - BBC Sport

Real Madrid are optimistic of beating Manchester City to the signing of Jude Bellingham, but sources told ESPN any agreement is still a ways off. Real Madrid optimistic of beating Man City to Bellingham - ESPN

Arsenal have condemned the “dangerous and totally unacceptable behaviour” of a 21-year-old man arrested for shining a laser in the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Man arrested for shining laser at Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk during Arsenal defeat - BBC Sport

Wrexham’s Paul Mullin on being compared to Erling Haaland, going to Vegas with Ryan Reynolds, and why he hates the Tories. Paul Mullin: 'Wrexham should be in the Championship in five years' | British GQ

Erik ten Hag said he does not know what transfer funds Manchester United will have in the summer amid uncertainty around the club’s ownership. Man United transfer funds clouded by owner questions - Ten Hag - ESPN

What’s on TV?

10:30 AM - Girona vs Mallorca - La Liga - ESPN+

10:30 AM - Sevilla vs Espanyol - La Liga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Empoli vs Bologna - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Udinese vs Napoli - Serie A - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United - Premier League - USA Network, Universo

1:00 PM - Athletic Club vs Real Betis - La Liga - ESPN+

1:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid - La Liga - ESPN+