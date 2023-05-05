Major Link Soccer: Remembering Terry Vaughn

A small change this week, as I’ve dropped the links related to our local pro teams’ competition down into Puget Sound Soccer, trying to give them a bit more space to be obviously important to us.

First up, we remember referee Terry Vaughn

Terry Vaughn: 1973 – 2023 – Professional Referee Organization ®

PRO grieves the loss of Terry Vaughn alongside his family and countless friends in the soccer community. PRO Officials will be wearing the HD wristbands to help raise awareness of Huntington’s disease through the month of May. The Officials will also be wearing armbands the next two weekends to honor his memory.

MLS

Canadian winger Junior Hoilett should be an MLS target after Reading FC relegated to League One – Canadian Soccer Daily

LAFC aims to break new ground on Champions League run | US Soccer Players

With LAFC playing Leon over two legs for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League title, Charles Boehm looks at the situations for both clubs.

Blessing Ready To Win With The Revs Now That He's Reunited With Family

Latif Blessing: “They helped me a lot to bring my family here, so I have to help this club to win something."

After CCL defeat, it's time for the Philadelphia Union to move on | Philadelphia Soccer Now

other men’s club soccer

Can we make the US Open Cup matter? - Broadway Sports Media

Why do so many MLS teams seem to not care about the US Open Cup? John Sloop talks about why it should be more important.

TST will be full of soccer legends and Hollywood headliners - ESPN

The Soccer Tournament will be littered with former USMNT greats. Plus a team of USWNT idols. And Cesc Fabregas. And Wrexham. And the list goes on.

Ex-USMNT stars Geoff Cameron, Brek Shea announce retirement - ESPN

Former United States internationals Geoff Cameron and Brek Shea have announced they are both retiring from professional soccer, the duo told ESPN.

Spalletti dedicates Napoli's championship to fans who waited 33 years | Reuters

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti broke down in tears after his side claimed their long-awaited third Serie A title with a 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday and explained that it is the fans who deserve this joy the most after 33 years of waiting.

NWSL

NWSL: Chicago Red Stars fire GM Michelle Lomnicki

The Chicago Red Stars have fired general manager Michelle Lomnicki for what the club said was a failure to "share important information."

Suspended former NWSL coach found to be working for Chicago youth club, Red Stars fire GM - The Athletic

Former Red Stars GM Michelle Lomnicki had ties the youth club that hired Craig Harrington after he was given a two-year ban by the NWSL

NWSL Power Rankings: Goalie goals and 52-minute matches

Despite the weather trying to rain on the NWSL's parade, it was a sensational weekend of soccer that saw the underdogs triumph across the league.

NWSL power rankings: Thorns, OL Reign in tight race for top spot

With five games already played in the 2023 NWSL regular season, we look at who’s trending in the right (or wrong) direction.

Numbers Only: Early Returns for the Spirit – The District Press

After five matches, the Washington Spirit are one of just two unbeaten teams in the NWSL (Portland), but they find themselves in a three-way tie for third place with San Diego and Gotham because they have won just two of those five games. Head coach Mark Parsons may find solace in the fact that the…

Natalie Portman is trying to convince Ryan Reynolds to have an Angel City v. Wrexham friendly

Hollywood getting involved in soccer means more friendlies?

3 NWSL teenagers are tormenting the league - The Gaming Society

The kids have game! Here's who's dominating and how they're doing it.

Megan Reid — CLUBELEVEN

Angel City FC's Megan Reid opens up about the harmless dare that took her from paramedic to NWSL Ironwoman, her time at Sonoma Valley Fire Dept, and her unexpected breakout season in LA.

other women’s club soccer

Daniel Levy idea of WSL without promotion relegation is bad - ESPN

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's remarks about making the WSL a closed league in order to encourage investment are just plain wrong, and here's why.

United States national teams

How to raise a US youth soccer star

other international soccer

Provincial association frustrated that Canada Soccer interim president Charmaine Crooks delayed Heritage Committee session – Canadian Soccer Daily

Puget Sound soccer

Real Monarchs Seeking Back-To-Back Home Wins This Weekend Against Tacoma Defiance | RSL Monarchs

As Sounders have struggled in Utah, so have Defiance

Houston Dash defeat Chicago Red Stars 2-0 in second match of UKG Challenge Cup | Houston Dynamo

Dash are coming to Seattle after a midweek win

Editorial: It's time to move on from Vermes. - KC Soccer Journal

David Greenwald explains why it is time for Peter Vermes to go from Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting KC Injury Updates & Lineup Predictions v Seattle Sounders - KC Soccer Journal

A couple new full participants in practice this week. Plus, we look at every attacking position since Sporting KC cannot score goals!

The 2023 Ballard FC Roster is Here! - Ballard FC

Preseason training has begun at Interbay for Ballard FC’s second season. Coming off a remarkable inaugural year, the players and staff are looking forward to a great summer of soccer with a roster full of returning players and new faces.

Team behind Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena bids for Memorial Stadium revamp | The Seattle Times

Seattle leaders want to transform the stadium into a new space for concerts, cultural events, 2026 World Cup training, in addition to high school sports and graduation ceremonies.

Oak View Group makes bid to build new Seattle Memorial Stadium; others expected | KOMO

The developers behind Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena have made a formal bid to build a new Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center.

Open Flavor Friday

F1 star Lewis Hamilton blasts Florida's anti-LBGTQ measures | AP News

Hamilton regularly uses his platform to speak on issues of social justice. He likened Florida's “Don’t Say Gay” law to the repression of the LBGTQ community in Saudi Arabia and said he'd be wearing a helmet with the rainbow flag all weekend.

Carrie Fisher Gets Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - Nerdist

Carrie Fisher got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Mark Hamill and her daughter Billie Lourd both gave moving speeches.

ESPN as a Tier 1 Pac-12 media partner is both alive and dead

After CBS' Dennis Dodd reported that "it appears ESPN is out as a Pac-12 primary rightsholder," that report got some notable pushback.

Trailhead Direct 2023 Update – Trailhead Direct

King County Parks, King County Metro, Seattle Department of Transportation, and Amazon are happy to announce that the Trailhead Direct service will be returning for 2023. Grab the hiking boots, leave the car! The 2023 season will begin Saturday, May 13 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

5 Reasons Your Child (and You!) Should Play Dungeons & Dragons | ParentMap

You’ve heard the hype, now it’s time to play!

What to watch this weekend

Friday

11:30 am PT — Arsenal women vs Leicester City WFC in Women’s Super League play on Paramount+

7:00 pm PT — Real Monarchs vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass (paid)

Saturday

2:00 am PT Urawa Reds vs Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League final on Paramount+

7:00 am PT — Manchester City men vs Leeds United in Premier League play on USA Network, Universo and NBCSports.com

9:30 am PT — Liverpool men vs Brentford in Premier League play on USA Network, Universo and NBCSports.com

9:30 am PT — Werder Bremen men vs Bayern München in Bundesliga play on ESPN+

10:00 am PT — Washington Spirit vs San Diego Wave in NWSL play on CBS

1:00 pm PT — Real Madrid men vs Osasuna in Copa Del Rey play on ESPN+

4:30 pm PT — Charlotte FC vs New York City FC in MLS play on Apple TV (free)

7:00 pm PT — OL Reign vs Houston Dash in NWSL play at Lumen Field and on Paramount+

7:30 pm PT — LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (paid) to watch Danny Leyva

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Newcastle United men vs Arsenal in Premier League play on USA Network, Telemundo and NBCSports.com

1:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting KC in MLS play on FOX, Fox Deportes and Apple TV (free)

4:00 pm PT — Vancouver FC vs Cavalry in Canadian Premier League play on FS2

5:00 pm PT — Angel City vs Kansas City Current in NWSL play on Paramount+

