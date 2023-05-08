Major Link Soccer: Golivia Moultrie

OL Reign took a little while to get on the score board, but finished with a a solid 2-0 win over the visiting Houston Dash. The Portland Thorns came away with a 3-3 draw against the NC Courage thanks to a brace from Crystal Dunn and a golazo from teen phenom Olivia Moultrie. One-time S2 player Irvin Parra has been away from Northern Colorado Hailstorm as he undergoes chemotherapy following a testicular cancer diagnosis. Liverpool won in both the Premier League and WSL, with the women’s team simultaneously ending Manchester City’s title race and protecting themselves from relegation.

Seattle

OL Reign moved to the top of the NWSL table with a victory over the Houston Dash at Lumen Field in Seattle. OL Reign defeat Houston 2-0 taking over 1st place | king5.com

Braudilio Rodrigues lit up DII college soccer and USL2 before arriving to light up MLS Next Pro with Tacoma Defiance. Braudilio Rodrigues makes immediate impact for Defiance since arriving in February | Tacoma Defiance

A goal and assist from Eythor Bjørgolfsson helped Tacoma Defiance overcome a 1-goal deficit to beat Real Monarchs. MATCH RECAP: Tacoma Defiance Defeats Real Monarchs 2-1 at Zions Bank Stadium Friday Evening | Tacoma Defiance

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Irvin Parra, a major face of the Northern Colorado Hailstorm franchise, has been absent this season. The reason? He is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Hailstorm FC's Irvin Parra fights testicular cancer

If you looked hard, perhaps squinted a bit, you might’ve glimpsed a vision of a brave new world for the San Jose Earthquakes in Saturday evening’s 2-1 victory. San Jose, Cristian Espinoza think big: LAFC ambush shows "flashes of our potential" | MLSSoccer.com

Last summer, Christian Benteke had a decision to make. Christian Benteke: DC United’s gentle giant still has plenty to give | MLSSoccer.com

A power ranking of City Football Group’s 13 clubs meant to provide an of-the-moment view of the ownership group’s on- and off-field priorities. Ranking City Football Group's 13 clubs - Hudson River Blue

San Diego is apparently going to be the newest MLS team. San Diego could be weeks from getting a Major League Soccer expansion team - The San Diego Union-Tribune

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez and Paige Metayer each scored to give the Washington Spirit a 3-1 win against the San Diego Wave on Saturday afternoon. All four goals came in the second half in front of 12,232 fans at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Spirit, Thorns remain undefeated in NWSL play | AP News

U.S. National Team alumni DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Kate Sobrero Markgraf joined former U.S. Women’s National Team coach Jill Ellis and indoor soccer legend Slavisa “Steve” Zungul in entering the Hall of Fame from the 202. National Soccer Hall of Fame Inducts 7 New Members | National Soccer Hall of Fame

Relief flashed across Civana Kuhlmann’s face the moment she was presented with her first NWSL contract by Washington Spirit executive Mark Krikorian. CU alum Civana Kuhlmann realizes NWSL dream with Washington Spirit

The Portland Thorns faced the North Carolina Courage away and remained unbeaten with another 3-3 thriller. Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 3, North Carolina Courage 3

Former Courage star Crystal Dunn scored twice for Portland, while 17-year-old Olivia Moultrie fired in the game’s final goal in the 83rd minute to salvage a late draw. Crystal Dunn scores 2 goals as Portland Thorns rally for 3-3 draw at North Carolina - oregonlive.com

Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez stood out as the USWNT duo both scored in Washington Spirit’s win. Video, highlights, and quotes. Rodman, Sanchez show USWNT spark in Washington Spirit win

Once lease negotiations with San Diego State and Snapdragon Stadium are finalized, the investment group can put its expansion proposal before MLS owners. San Diego could be weeks from getting a Major League Soccer expansion team - The San Diego Union-Tribune

Messiah Bright’s first-half goal was enough to give the Pride their second consecutive win and their first of the year at Exploria Stadium. Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC: Final Score 1-0 as Pride Get First Home Win – The Mane Land

Jessica Berman is wants business-minded investors to back the league, not just passionate fans. NWSL commissioner wants league to be 'long-term greedy' | Fortune

Portman is showing fans a behind-the-scenes look at the inspirational story of the Los Angeles’s Angel City Football Club’s first season in the NWSL. Natalie Portman Says It Was ‘Surprising’ How Difficult It Was To Fund Angel City Football Club At First | Access

U.S. soccer star Ali Krieger received the most votes of alumni candidates for three open seats on Penn State’s board of trustees. She will join the board this summer. Soccer star Ali Krieger was elected to Penn State board of trustees

Jamaica and Manchester City FW Khadija Shaw has been named the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year. Shaw claims Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year Award

The real stakes of Saturday’s vote for president — Charmaine Crooks vs. Rob Newman — are simple. It’s about Victor Montagliani trying like hell to keep control of soccer in Canada. Whoever wins Canada Soccer election, sport will remain split | The Star

Plus, Monterrey shuts out Club América to reclaim the top spot. Liga MX Femenil, Clausura Week 15: Tigres, Chivas tie, while Toluca keeps rising – Equalizer Soccer

Former Red Stars GM Michelle Lomnicki had ties the youth club that hired Craig Harrington after he was given a two-year ban by the NWSL. Suspended former NWSL coach found to be working for Chicago youth club, Red Stars fire GM - The Athletic

There is a lack of credible research on injuries specific to female athletes, writes CBC Sports Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed. An injury crisis has hit women's soccer and we are past the time to sound the alarm | CBC Sports

Securing your place in the WSL for next season and making sure Manchester City can’t win the title is pretty good work for one day. Liverpool FC Women Spoil Manchester City Title Hopes With 2-1 Win - The Liverpool Offside

After their inaugural season carried them to a championship game, the Minnesota Aurora kicked off their second year with a Mall of America event. 'Absolutely phenomenal': Five perspectives on Minnesota Aurora's groundbreaking success story

USA

In this limited series for EQZ Extra subscribers, we check in on the NWSL form of USWNT World Cup roster hopefuls. First up: focusing on forwards. USWNT Form Index: Which forwards are making their case for the World Cup with their NWSL play? – Equalizer Soccer

The average U.S. youth club exists under a web of loopholes, enabling hires of sanctioned individuals. Craig Harrington’s hire highlights systemic issue in U.S. youth soccer enforcement - The Athletic

Arianna Cascone and Bekki Morgan take a look at a few players who may be, or previously were, on the bubble for the U.S. women’s national team roster for the Women’s World Cup. The Equalizer Podcast: Speculating on the U.S. Women’s World Cup roster – Equalizer Soccer

USWNT striker Alex Morgan calls current U.S. team the “best ever” ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Alex Morgan: the USWNT is the ‘best ever’ ahead of 2023 World Cup

Global men’s soccer

The story of Alphonso Davies has been written in a biography. As Adam Ziccarelli reports, Davies may only be 22 years old, but the story is an important read. The in-depth story of Alphonso Davies' rise to fame written in a biography

Mark Kastner takes stock of Liverpool’s latest win like he’s making Liverbird soup. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Brentford - The Liverpool Offside

It turns out that Napoli’s title was built on more than just magic from Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen. Napoli’s title-winning tactics analysed and explained - The Athletic

What’s on TV today?

There is a whole slate of Championship games that kick off at 7 AM, in addition to these.

7:00 AM - Fulham vs. Leicester City (Premier League) - USA

9:30 AM - Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton (Premier League) - USA

9:30 AM - Empoli vs. Salernitana (Serie A) - Paramount+

9:30 AM - Udinese vs. Sampdoria (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Sassuolo vs. Bologna (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton (Premier League) - USA

8:10 PM - Guadalajara vs. Pachuca (Liga MX Femenil) - Universo