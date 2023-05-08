 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: community player ratings form

Sounders give up first home goals of season as best lose to worst.

By ccaldwell83
/ new
Max Aquino / Sounder at Heart

Your Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders were apparently feeling generous on Sunday afternoon, as they gave cellar dwellers Sporting Kansas City their first win of this MLS campaign. And they wasted no time in doing it. Erik Thommy scored in the fourth minute, and assisted Alan Pulido in the 31st, putting SKC up two. So fun.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance

More From Sounder At Heart

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Sounder At Heart Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A twice weekly roundup of Seattle Sounders and OL Reign news from Sounder at Heart