Major Link Soccer: Chicago Fire dismiss Ezra Hendrickson

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Gerhard Struber is no longer head coach of the New York Red Bulls, with the club saying the two sides “have mutually agreed to part ways.” Gerhard Struber out as Red Bulls head coach | Pro Soccer Wire

The Chicago Fire have dismissed head coach Ezra Hendrickson after less than a season and a half in charge. Chicago Fire sack head coach Ezra Hendrickson | Pro Soccer Wire

The MLS coaching carousel spun for the first time this season and spun hard. Why Chicago Fire moved on from Ezra Hendrickson & what’s next | MLSSoccer.com

After another dismal defeat for the LA Galaxy, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez hit out at teammates who weren’t speaking to the press. Chicharito angry with LA Galaxy teammates after MLS loss | Pro Soccer Wire

North Texas SC head coach Javier Cano said he and his family are “lucky to be alive” after they were at the Allen mall during a shooting. Allen shooting: North Texas SC coach ‘lucky to be alive’ | Pro Soccer Wire

US Soccer sat down for a leisurely chat with USMNT and Inter Miami star DeAndre Yedlin – who fondly remembers zooming onto the scene as a speed merchant in the 2014 Open Cup Final. Slowing Things Down with Inter Miami’s DeAndre Yedlin | U.S. Soccer Official Website

NWSL / women’s club soccer

USWNT star Alyssa Thompson scored another great goal for Angel City against the Kansas City Current in a 3-2 NWSL win. Angel City’s wonderteen Alyssa Thompson only scores bangers | Pro Soccer Wire

Olivia Moultrie, Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson and more are showing the value in developing young talent. Welcome to the NWSL’s youth movement – Equalizer Soccer ($)

International soccer

Some clubs will release players, some won’t. The equation is different for each situation. Why U.S.’s U-20 men’s World Cup squad won’t include some of its best young players - The Athletic

Football’s governing body has criticised European broadcasters for offering “100 times less” for the women’s tournament, but says unbundling is still necessary. FIFA defends Women’s World Cup commercial unbundling, despite European broadcast tensions - ABC News

Jesse Marsch and Chris Armas are now both officially available for the USMNT job, and the side can use Matt Crocker to start the discussion. Marsch and Armas strong candidates for USMNT job | World Soccer Talk

Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning Argentina team completed a double by winning Sportsman and Team of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Laureus Sport Awards: Lionel Messi & Argentina World Cup team win Laureus awards - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Lyon’s iconic president Jean-Michel Aulas is stepping down after nearly 36 years in charge of the French soccer club, handing over duties to American investor John Textor, who became the main shareholder last year. End of an era: Jean-Michel Aulas leaves French club Lyon | AP News

Everton produced a superb display of counter-attacking to boost their Premier League survival hopes with a stunning victory to dent Brighton’s European ambitions. Brighton & Hove Albion 1-5 Everton: Visitors climb out of relegation zone with stunning win - BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest came out on top in a seven-goal thriller at the City Ground to climb out of the bottom three and leave Southampton on the brink of relegation. Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton: Taiwo Awoniyi’s double helps lift Forest out of bottom three - BBC Sport

Leicester forward James Maddison believes his side were “not hungry enough” in their Premier League loss at Fulham. Fulham 5-3 Leicester City: Foxes remain in deep trouble after dismal first-half display - BBC Sport

The battle for two Championship play-off spots provided plenty of twists and turns on a breathless final day of the season. Championship play-off race: How Sunderland leapfrogged Millwall on dramatic final day - BBC Sport

Jörg Schmadtke left Wolfsburg in February after four years and could join going into a busy summer transfer window expected at Anfield. Liverpool in talks to bring in German Jörg Schmadtke as sporting director | The Guardian

Messi’s suspension has been reduced and he has resumed training with PSG after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi back training with Paris Saint-Germain after suspension | The Guardian

Neymar is ready to leave PSG this summer despite still having four years remaining on his contract, sources told ESPN. Neymar open to PSG exit if right offer emerges - ESPN

Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Real Madrid are working on a plan to deal with Erling Haaland in Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal first leg. ‘Unstoppable’ Man City are more than Haaland - Ancelotti | ESPN

‘You have to kill when you can,’ said the Manchester City midfielder before the first leg of the the Champions League semi-final at the Bernabéu. Rodri talks up Manchester City’s ‘chance for revenge’ against Real Madrid | The Guardian

Manchester United remain committed to keeping David de Gea but he has been given no assurances he will continue as their No.1, sources told ESPN. Sources: De Gea’s No. 1 spot at Man Utd up for grabs - ESPN

Online gambling service Bet365 must pay compensation to 23 Danish athletes, including soccer star Christian Eriksen, for using their names and photos on social media without consent, Denmark’s maritime and commercial court ruled on Monday. Bet365 must pay compensation to Danish soccer star Eriksen and others, court finds | Reuters

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City (UEFA Champions League) — CBS / Univision / Paramount+ / TUDN

4:00 PM: Charlotte vs. Orlando City (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo

4:00 PM: Inter Miami vs. Charleston Battery (US Open Cup) — B/R YouTube

4:00 PM: Toronto FC vs. CF Montreal (Canadian Championship) — FS2

4:30 PM: New York Red Bulls vs. DC United (US Open Cup) — B/R YouTube

4:30 PM: New England Revolution vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (US Open Cup) — B/R YouTube

5:00 PM: Chicago Fire vs. St. Louis City (US Open Cup) — B/R YouTube

5:30 pm: Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union (US Open Cup) — B/R YouTube

7:30 PM: Sacramento Republic vs. Colorado Rapids (US Open Cup) — B/R YouTube

7:30 PM: Monterey Bay FC vs. LAFC (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo