Sounders-Reign doubleheader is packed with concerts

The primary shows are the two main acts. Seattle Sounders v. Portland Timbers and OL Reign v. Portland Thorns are two of the biggest rivalries in U.S. sports and they usually feature memory-making events between teams that regularly compete for trophies — also, over history Seattle is better in both.

But with large crowds there’s a need to entertain fans as the field signage switches and the players prepare/recover between matches, so the Sounders partnered with KEXP to provide seven musical acts to keep your blood pumping and the vibes positive.

Sounders season ticket holders have entry to both matches. Reign season ticket holders need to purchase a discounted ticket. Individual tickets are good for both matches. Capacity is capped at 42,000.

Rule #1 of a Sounders-Reign doubleheader: Drink plenty of water.

Rule #2 of the doubleheader: Have a transportation plan. There will be heavy traffic and you’ll be in a party atmosphere for at least five hours.

Rule #3 of the doubleheader: Enjoy the decades of dominance.

Your day starts at Occidental Park at 11 AM with La Fonda

Performing from 11 AM to 12:30 PM with a mix of games, trivia and other more typical activities at Occidental Park, La Fonda’s indie sound will get you started. This Seattle group is the first of many musical acts you can catch on the day. With KEXP helping to curate the list, you’ll hear their eclectic mix of alt, alt rock, hip-hop, folk and funk.

There will also be giant Jenga, giant Connect 4 and other tailgate games. It wraps up in time for you to join the March to the Match.

You could skip these early events to hang out in the local bars and restaurants, but with temps at an ideal sunny and 70-ish, hanging out outdoors with great music and your 1,000 closest friends is a good way to kick off the summer, and help usher in two victories over Portland.

At 12:30 PM you have options

March with the Emerald City Supporters

Head to the North Plaza where the list of activities is huge. A lot of the same games in Occidental will be in the North Plaza, and more. There will be food trucks and soccer skee-ball and virtual photos with Sounders, etc, etc. Plus the band Smut is performing.

Maya Marie will be in the West Concourse. Maybe you want some indoor time, or to hang out with your seatmates as you get into your matchday routine. Do that and discover a new artist.

Rosé Prosecco will be in the South End Beer Hall. The corner of the stadium with the best beer options will also have some rosé and prosecco, and also the group Rosé Prosecco.

Tomo Nakayama is in the East Concourse. This is where I’ll be, because it’s close to my seats. In 2021 I discovered a new band and I’m looking forward to doing it again.

There’s also a mystery guest performing on the pitch just prior to kickoff.

Kickoff for Sounders v. Timbers is at 1:55 PM

Sounders v. Timbers is on national FOX, Q13 locally in the Puget Sound. That does mean a delayed kickoff. It also means that Q13 will have local broadcasts from the stadium and surrounding area from 7 AM to 10 AM and a local pre-match show starting at 12:30 PM before handing it off to FOX at 1 PM.

The match is also on FOX Deportes, Apple TV (free), 93.3 KJR FM and El Rey 1360 AM.

Halftime

There aren’t concerts at halftime for this doubleheader.

There will be a lot of food options. Special for the match are Zuri’s Gourmet Donutz, Bai Tong on Wheels, Pie Bar and Macadons out in the North Plaza (they’ll start serving when gates open).

I’ll be getting a 16” churro and gelato — two new foods to the Lumen Field experience.

Between matches

Smut is performing again, as are Maya Marie, Rosé Prosecco and Tomo Nakayama. They’ll be at the same locations where they were prematch.

Additionally both Sound Wave and the Reign City Riot will be putting on a collaborative show.

Reposado will be performing on the Toyota Fan Deck and shown on the video screens inside the stadium bowl.

Stay for the Reign, many of the Sounders will.

Kickoff for Reign vs. Thorns is at 5:07 PM

If you aren’t at the game, you can watch on CBS Sports Net in the U.S., TSN+ in Canada and NWSLSoccer.com everywhere else in the world.

If you are at the game you should have hydrated again before kick. At halftime you should get more food and hydrate again.

Game over, you’re using transit, carpooling

It’s been a long day. The decades of dominance have continued. Hang out with some people and celebrate. Then use some transit or carpool.

Maybe buy one of the albums from the bands you just saw. You can even see Reposado that night at the Seamonster Lounge.