Major Link Soccer: LAFC fall 2-1 in league one of CONCACAF Champions League final

Seattle

Lesle Gallimore has been working in Washington soccer for decades and following OL Reign since the beginning. OL Reign GM Lesle Gallimore on her new role and transition to the NWSL - The Athletic

MLS

There’s always been an underdog, us-against-the-world energy to the Philadelphia Union. Whether it’s in their roster build – characterized by shrewd spending over splashy signings – or their style of play – full of energy and never light on tackles – the club seems to relish a grit over glam. Philadelphia Union embrace tactics of Brentford FC in win over Charlotte | MLSSoccer.com

Phil Neville accepts he’s not the most popular person at DRV PNK Stadium these days, especially after Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls in Matchday 16. Phil Neville defends young players after latest loss: "Please, just come for me" | MLSSoccer.com

Dénis Bouanga, by scoring in second-half stoppage time of a 2-1 defeat at Liga MX’s Club León on Wednesday night, gave LAFC a crucial lifeline in the first leg of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final. LAFC lifeline: Dénis Bouanga gives CCL Final hope despite loss at Club León | MLSSoccer.com

It’s quiet at first. Then it starts playing louder and louder. The noise grows until you’re forced to acknowledge it. MLS All-Stars: Who are top candidates to face Arsenal this summer? | MLSSoccer.com

Potential deal would have Lionel Messi signing with MLS team, then going on loan to Barcelona. Barcelona, Inter Miami working together on Messi deal | FOX Sports

NWSL

Primacy bias, Becky Sauerbrunn’s absence, and Sophia Smith’s dry spell: What the advanced data says about what is and what lies ahead in Portland. Slump or anomaly? Unpacking the Portland Thorns’ erratic few weeks – Equalizer Soccer

World

Jose Mourinho threw his losers medal into the crowd after his Roma side lost to Sevilla in the Europa League final. Sevilla 1-1 Roma (4-1 on penalties): Spanish side make history as Mourinho throws medal into crowd - BBC Sport

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was uncertain about his future at the club following their 4-1 penalty shootout defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla on Wednesday. Jose Mourinho unsure of Roma future amid PSG links - ESPN

Ten years after Wolfsburg achieved a “euphoric” treble, star striker Alexandra Popp hopes to tap the underdog spirit from that memorable campaign against favourites Barcelona in Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final. Popp drew inspiration from her side’s memorable 2012-13 campaign when they swept the German League and Cup and won the Champions League. Popp calls on underdogs Wolfsburg to channel spirit of 2013 against Barca

Barcelona has emerged as a Champions League powerhouse in the past few years, and although they’ve made it to the final three of the past four years, they’ve only walked away with the trophy once. Barcelona is ready to lift the UWCL trophy – Equalizer Soccer

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Wednesday said it has filed a protest with world governing body FIFA after defender Robert Renan was racially abused following a U20 World Cup match. Brazil files complaint to FIFA over racism at U20 World Cup - ESPN

Manchester United have reached an agreement on personal terms with Mason Mount and are expected to win the race to sign the Chelsea midfielder this summer. Manchester United agree personal terms with Chelsea’s Mason Mount | Transfer window | The Guardian

Andrea Radrizzani has issued a statement which implies he will not sell his stake in the relegated side despite also becoming an owner at Sampdoria. ‘We made mistakes’: Leeds chairman Radrizzani apologises for relegation | Leeds United | The Guardian

Beth Mead’s exclusion from England’s Women’s World Cup squad was a disappointment but not a surprise - instead there was reward for two players who made bold moves in January. Women's World Cup: Lionesses duo reap reward for 'brave' January moves - BBC Sport

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has named her squad for this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. England squad named for 2023 Women’s World Cup | England Football

Caroline Brouwer spent more than a decade at the heart of one of the most celebrated and notorious dressing rooms in English football, after unknowingly signing up to Wimbledon’s ‘Crazy Gang’. FA Cup: The girl in the Gang - being Wimbledon's physio at 1988 final - BBC Sport

Spartak Moscow’s Dutch forward Quincy Promes is being prosecuted in the Netherlands for his alleged involvement in drugs trafficking. Quincy Promes prosecuted for alleged drug trafficking of 1,360kg of cocaine | Spartak Moscow | The Guardian

Those hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo close out his first season in Saudi Arabia on a high note will have to wait until next season after an injury kept him out of Al Nassr’s final match of the 2022/23 campaign. Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in Al Nassr finale: Injury ends CR7's first season in Saudi Arabia | Sporting News

The world’s 30 most valuable soccer teams are worth an average of $2.17 billion. A year ago, we valued 20 teams, which had an average appraisal of $2.53 billion. In contrast, this year’s top 20 teams have an average value of $2.89 billion — 14% higher. The World's Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2023

Manchester United are the most valuable Premier League club, according to a list released by business website Forbes on Wednesday. Manchester United: Forbes list club as most valuable in Premier League - BBC Sport

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans announced Wednesday he will be leaving Leicester City following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Tielemans to leave Leicester after Premier League relegation - ESPN

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Heerenveen vs Twente - Eredivisie - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Stuttgart vs Hamburger SV - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam - Eredivisie - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Sarmiento vs Newell’s Old Boys - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Arsenal vs Boca Juniors - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+