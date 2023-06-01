Your Seattle Sounders hosted the San Jose Earthquakes for a midweek clash, and did everything but score. They looked tentative throughout the first half, with both sides feeling each other out, and as such, went into the break 0-0. San Jose scored early in the second via a well-worked corner, and from then on, it was all Seattle. While it was great to see the intensity they played with and the chances they created, it was a bummer that none of those chances found the back of the net.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance