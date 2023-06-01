Postgame Pontifications: Something has to give

SEATTLE — Josh Atencio stood in front of his locker, hair a bit of a mess and the frustration of the result clearly weighing on him. The Seattle Sounders had just dominated the San Jose Earthquakes at home — outshooting their opponents 23-8 and generating about three-times as much expected goals — but conceded a poor goal off a corner kick and lost 1-0 on Wednesday. It was their third loss in four home games, all of them against opponents who were riding various types of lengthy losing streaks.

The Sounders remain in first place, though that’s mostly a product of having played more games than the teams immediately chasing them in the standings.

But Atencio knew that this was, at best, another massive missed opportunity. It was also a continuation of what is now a nine-game stretch in which the Sounders have consistently underperformed what stats like xG suggest they should be doing. It is thanks only to a defense that has kept four clean sheets during this run that the Sounders have managed to collect 10 points, during a relatively soft part of the schedule.

“That’s a tough one,” Atencio said. “We dominated for the majority of the game, we created a lot of chances. It sucks to not be able to find the back of the net, but we persevered, we took a goal against run of play, created a bunch of chances and momentum felt like it was on our side.”

That the Sounders allowed a goal on a blown corner-kick defense only added to the frustration. The zonal marking system would normally have a player stationed basically right where Jeremy Ebobisse shot from, effectively unmarked after Nouhou failed to follow him as he cut for goal. Head coach Brian Schmetzer said he took some of the blame for that, noting that in the shortened week they only had time to do a walkthrough and never got all 11 players to train the defense at full speed.

But the blown assignment only underscored the Sounders’ recent problem: the only time they’re collecting points is when their defense is effectively perfect. The Sounders have lost all five games in which they’ve allowed even a single goal during this nine-game stretch.

There were stretches of games like this last year, too, where little mistakes were constantly leading to dropped points. Unlike last year, however, the Sounders are actually doing a lot of other things right.

It would be one thing if the Sounders weren’t generating chances or showing some obvious lack of fight every time they went down a goal. Rather, the Earthquakes loss was a perfect counter-example. From the point San Jose scored until the end of the game, the Sounders out shot the Earthquakes 18-0. That included three chances that had an xG of at least .35 and a stoppage time miss by Raúl Ruidíaz that could reasonably be counted on ending up in the back of the net almost every time.

Fredy Montero started the sequence with a clever side-footed volley to put Léo Chú into space. Chú got himself to the endline and whipped in a well-weighted cross to an unmarked Ruidíaz, who had almost an entire open goal to work with. But Ruidíaz got his timing wrong and mishit his shot wide.

Man this Ruidiaz miss... 9/10 times he buries that pic.twitter.com/cqE6POTjcE — LP (@LikkitP) June 1, 2023

“It felt like it was coming today,” said Atencio, who had one of those high-probability misses. “Every chance we missed felt like ‘now the next one is going to go, now the next one going to go.’

“We had momentum, and momentum is such a big thing in soccer and I think the guys showed so much fight today that we can play better after we concede the goal. Everyone got up after the goal, we don’t hide away, everyone wanted the ball, wanted to make plays happen. I mean you can’t wait for the other team to score to ignite a spark. But when it does it brings some belief into the group.”

To Atencio’s point, there were definite positives in this game. Aside from his miss, Atencio had a strong game filling in for João Paulo both defensively and driving forward; Chú had arguably his most assertive game yet, skating around the opposing right back at will and generating six shot-creating actions; Reed Baker-Whiting came off the bench to help create several chances; Raúl Ruidíaz consistently put himself in advantageous positions, even if he missed a couple sitters. Collectively, the Sounders had a season-high 23 shots and their second-highest xG (2.9) of the season. Aside from that nasty little detail of the scoreline, it was an extremely encouraging performance by almost any other metric.

I understand that the only metric teams are ultimately judged by are goals and points. The Sounders are not collecting enough of either right now. They are, however, doing a lot of things that should result in more of both if they keep doing them the way they are now.

Atencio suggested the Sounders might be able to carry some momentum from the Earthquakes game into their next against the Portland Timbers on Saturday. I don’t know if it’s actually possible, but it should at least help the Sounders focus.

“It’s probably the biggest one of the year so far,” Sounders veteran Kelyn Rowe said. “It is Portland, it is a rivalry match, it’s a match that we need to show at our home, who we are.”