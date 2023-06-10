Charlotte FC vs. Seattle Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

CHARLOTTE 3, SOUNDERS 3: Patrick Agyemang scored an 89th minute header off a Nathan Byrne cross to equalize for a third time.

Laaaate equalizer for @CharlotteFC from Patrick Agyemang! pic.twitter.com/om0f0sp4A1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 11, 2023

CHARLOTTE 2, SOUNDERS 3: Raúl Ruidíaz scored on his final play before being subbed out, smashing in a cross from João Paulo at the back post in the 70th minute.

Another one for Raúl Ruidíaz! @SoundersFC take the lead once again. pic.twitter.com/0MgUkiO6mn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 11, 2023

CHARLOTTE 2, SOUNDERS 2: Ashley Westwood scored from about 20 yards out, finishing off a well-worked counter-attack after making Obed Vargas over-commit on a slide tackle.

WOW!



Ashley Westwood with the stunner! pic.twitter.com/tPxkeT8J4F — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 11, 2023

CHARLOTTE 1, SOUNDERS 2: Raúl Ruidíaz scored an absolute golazo, scoring from about 20 yards out while moving away from goal. It was Ruidíaz’s third goal of the season and marked the first time in 10 games that the Sounders had scored more than one goal in a game.

CHARLOTTE 1, SOUNDERS 1: Jaylin Lindsey equalized in the 18th minute after Karol Swiderski set him up with a rather remarkable assist.

HOW?!



Karol Swiderski keeps the ball in play and Jaylin Lindsey buries it into the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/KC6OGafYKu — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 11, 2023

CHARLOTTE 0, SOUNDERS 1: Cristian Roldan scored in his first start in over two months, slotting a ball past the Charlotte goalkeeper after being played in on a free kick by Jackson Ragen. It was Roldan’s second goal of the season and Ragen’s first MLS assist.

The run. The first touch. The finish.



Cristian Roldan finds the opening goal for @SoundersFC.



Tune-in now on #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/540koFcrNC pic.twitter.com/1vUr2xERmP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 10, 2023

The Seattle Sounders will pay their first visit to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday about as close to full strength as they’ve been since early March. The most notable additions to the starting lineup are potentially Raúl Ruidíaz and Cristian Roldan, both of whom appear to be fully fit. It’s even possible that Jordan Morris could be available off the bench, just two weeks after suffering an adductor strain.

The Sounders can definitely use the help. They are currently mired in their worst scoring slump of the Brian Schmetzer era and have only managed to stay near the top of the Western Conference standings due to a defense that is among the best in the league. Stefan Frei currently has nine shutouts, which actually puts him on pace to break Tony Meola’s 23-year-old record for most in a season (16).

For the most part, though, the Sounders have actually been pretty good on the road. At 1.43 points per game, they’re tied for the fourth-best road record in MLS. They also have the third-best expected goal-difference on the road (-.1).

Notes

Despite Charlotte FC being in only their second season, this is already the second meeting between these teams. The Sounders won the previous meeting in Seattle, 2-1.

Charlotte had a seven-game home unbeaten run snapped in their last game — a 2-1 loss to Nashville — and have lost just 3 of 13 home games dating to last September.

The Sounders have scored just one goal in their past four games and have just six goals in their past 10, their worst 10-game run since the summer of 2015. They’ve still managed to collect 11 points in that time, however.

The Sounders lead MLS with nine shutouts and are third in MLS with .82 goals allowed per match.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Nico Lodeiro (Right Adductor Strain); Jordan Morris (Left Adductor Strain)

OUT: Sota Kitahara (Right Quad Strain)

Charlotte

QUESTIONABLE: Enzo Copetti (left thigh)

OUT: Kamil Jozwiak (right thigh); Hamady Diop (lower abdominal)

Officials

REF: Lukasz Szpala; AR1: Adam Wienckowski; AR2: Jason White; 4TH: Luis Diego Arroyo; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez; AVAR: Eric Weisbrod

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 4:39 PM PT

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Sammy Sadovnik & Eduardo Biscayart)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? No

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? No

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at Charlotte FC; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.