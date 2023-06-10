Charlotte FC vs. Sounders, recap: Three goals but one point

Despite their best offensive performance in over two months and grabbing the lead on three separate occasions, the Seattle Sounders were forced to settle for a 3-3 tie after allowing an 89th minute equalizer. Raúl Ruidíaz had a brace — including an absolute golazo — and Cristian Roldan scored the opener in each player’s first starts in over two months.

It was the first time the Sounders had scored multiple goals in a game since April 8, a 3-0 win over St. Louis City. At the same time, the three goals were the most the Sounders had allowed in a game since April 15 against the Portland Timbers.

Disappointing as it was, the Sounders now have 11 points in eight road games. That’s the same number they had in 17 road games last year.

Key moments

3 — Raúl Ruidíaz gets the Sounders’ first big chance of the game after Albert Rusnák plays him in behind with a beautiful one-touch pass. Ruidíaz appeared to have Léo Chú open on the left wing, but elected to shoot and had his shot saved.

8 — Ruidíaz gets another decent look, this one after Cristian Roldan got to the endline and played a good cutback pass.

11 — GOAL! This time it’s Cristian Roldan getting in behind, taking a free kick from Jackson Ragen and slotting it past Kristijan Kahlina. 1-0

18 — GOAL! Jaylin Lindsey equalizes after Karol Swiderski makes an amazing play to keep a ball along the endline in play. Lindsey was wide open at the far post and pounded it into the net. 1-1

38 — GOAL! Ruidíaz scores on an audacious strike from about 20 yards as his momentum is pulling him away from goal. Rusnák had kept the play alive by chasing down a ball. 2-1

53 — GOAL! Ashley Westwood grabs the equalizer on a striker from about 20 yards out, finishing off a well-worked counterattack when he got Obed Vargas to over-commit. 2-2

60 — Ben Bender nearly gives Charlotte their first lead of the match but his shot from the top of the penalty area clangs off the post.

70 — GOAL! Ruidíaz gets a brace, smashing home a João Paulo cross from point-blank range. 3-2

89 — GOAL! Charlotte equalizes for a third time, this time off a Patrick Ayemang glancing header from a Nathan Byrne cross that was barely defended. 3-3

90+4 — Héber goes just wide on a chance that was ultimately ruled offside but may have been overturned if he had finished it.

Key takeaways

Welcome back guys!: There was simply no denying the influence that both Cristian Roldan and Ruidíaz had on the Sounders’ offense. Both players were able to stretch the Charlotte defense and exploited the high line. More broadly, the Sounders offense looked far more dangerous than they have at any point in the last couple months. The expected goals figure wasn’t necessarily huge but the Sounders were able to consistently apply pressure and never let their heads get down after defensive lapses.

Sloppy in the back: As good as the offense looked, the defense was just about as bad. All three Charlotte goals came off defensive mistakes, two of them off crosses. On the first Lindsey was allowed to get to the back post with no one anywhere near him despite plenty of numbers being available. The second goal saw Obed Vargas badly over-commit on a slide tackle that allowed Westood to get a clean look. The third goal was a header in which two centerbacks were in the box, but even worse no one closed down the crosser.

Road points are still good: When you score three goals and take the lead three times, your expectation should always be to claim three points. Still, road points are always tough to come by especially when you go all the way across the country. Only four teams have more than the Sounders’ 11 road points and only five teams have a better road goal-difference than the Sounders’ -1. Nice as two more points would have been, this still feels like a step forward.

He said what?!?

“It’s hard to celebrate the goals that Raúl [Ruidíaz] and I scored. We were out for a really long time. It was really rewarding to score in our first starts back with the team. It would be great to have three points but the goals were of quality. Maybe that was something that was lacking the last few games.” - Cristian Roldan

Did you see that?!?

One stat to tell the tale

3 — The Sounders’ three goals were the same number they had scored in their past six games combined.