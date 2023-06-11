Charlotte vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Despite grabbing three separate leads and getting a brace from Raúl Ruidíaz, the Seattle Sounders were forced to settle for a 3-3 tie with Charlotte FC after allowing an 89th minute equalizer. Cristian Roldan also scored for the Sounders.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Charlotte FC 3
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Referee: Lukasz Szpala
Assistants: Adam Wienckowski, Jason White
Fourth Official: Luis Arroyo
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Attendance: 31,563
Weather: 78 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Cristian Roldan (Jackson Ragen) 11’
CLT – Jaylin Lindsey (Karol Swiderski, Ashley Westwood) 17’
SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Léo Chú, Albert Rusnák) 36’
CLT – Ashley Westwood (Ben Bender) 53’
SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (João Paulo, Cristian Roldan) 70’
CLT – Patrick Agyemang (Nathan Bryne, Brandt Bronico) 89’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CLT – Derrick Jones (caution) 62’
CLT – Kerwin Vargas (caution) 64’
SEA – Nouhou (caution) 78’
CLT – Patrick Agyemang (caution) 86’
CLT – Justin Meram (caution) 90’+2’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Josh Atencio 87’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Cody Baker 87’), João Paulo, Cristian Roldan (Kelyn Rowe 74’), Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú (Jordan Morris 70’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Héber 70’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Xavier Arreaga, Dylan Teves, Fredy Montero
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 15
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 2
Saves: 3
Charlotte FC – Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Jaylin Lindsey, Adilson Malanda; Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Ben Bender (Patrick Agyemang 75’), Derrick Jones, Justin Meram (McKinze Gaines 74’); Karol Swiderski, Kerwin Vargas (Brandon Cambridge 69’)
Substitutes not used: Jan Sobocinski, Guzmán Corujo, Bill Tuiloma, Pablo Sisniega, Harrison Afful, Joseph Mora
Total shots: 7
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 7
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 0
Saves: 0
POSTMATCH QUOTES
