Charlotte vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

“It was really rewarding to score in our first starts back with the team. It would be great to have three points but the goals were of quality.” - Cristian Roldan

By Jeremiah Oshan and Sounder at Heart staff
Despite grabbing three separate leads and getting a brace from Raúl Ruidíaz, the Seattle Sounders were forced to settle for a 3-3 tie with Charlotte FC after allowing an 89th minute equalizer. Cristian Roldan also scored for the Sounders.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Charlotte FC 3

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Adam Wienckowski, Jason White

Fourth Official: Luis Arroyo

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: 31,563

Weather: 78 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Cristian Roldan (Jackson Ragen) 11’

CLT – Jaylin Lindsey (Karol Swiderski, Ashley Westwood) 17’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Léo Chú, Albert Rusnák) 36’

CLT – Ashley Westwood (Ben Bender) 53’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (João Paulo, Cristian Roldan) 70’

CLT – Patrick Agyemang (Nathan Bryne, Brandt Bronico) 89’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLT – Derrick Jones (caution) 62’

CLT – Kerwin Vargas (caution) 64’

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 78’

CLT – Patrick Agyemang (caution) 86’

CLT – Justin Meram (caution) 90’+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Josh Atencio 87’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Cody Baker 87’), João Paulo, Cristian Roldan (Kelyn Rowe 74’), Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú (Jordan Morris 70’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Héber 70’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Xavier Arreaga, Dylan Teves, Fredy Montero

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 3

Charlotte FC – Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Jaylin Lindsey, Adilson Malanda; Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Ben Bender (Patrick Agyemang 75’), Derrick Jones, Justin Meram (McKinze Gaines 74’); Karol Swiderski, Kerwin Vargas (Brandon Cambridge 69’)

Substitutes not used: Jan Sobocinski, Guzmán Corujo, Bill Tuiloma, Pablo Sisniega, Harrison Afful, Joseph Mora

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 7

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 0

POSTMATCH QUOTES

