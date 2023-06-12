Major Link Soccer: Goalful goodbyes

OL Reign sent off the internationals heading to the World Cup, you know, when rosters get announced. Sofia Huerta and Jordyn Huitema both scored in a 2-1 win over KC Current before both potentially head to the World Cup. The Sounders drew 3-3 on the road against Charlotte FC in a particularly frustrating draw. Manchester City finally won the Champions League, and the teams around them are spending the Summer sorting their rosters out to try to catch up.

Seattle

Jess Fishlock and Tziarra King are battling anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments with a powerful love that’s loud without having to say much and demanding with a heartfelt touch. OL Reign’s Jess Fishlock, Tziarra King use visibility as couple to ‘stand up’ for LGBTQ+ community | The Seattle Times

The attack may have gotten going again, but sloppy defending left the Sounders with only a point to show for it. RECAP: Sounders battle Charlotte FC to 3-3 draw on the road | Seattle Sounders

OL Reign give fans a little Triple-H: Hueta, Huitema, Home win. Match Recap: OL Reign Earns Home Win Against Kansas City — OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe left the win against KC Current early, but it’s not clear how long she’ll be out. Rapinoe injury: USWNT star goes off for OL Reign

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The Paraguayan international leaves MNUFC having notched 13 goals and six assists over 53 regular-season appearances. Minnesota United Transfers Luis Amarilla to Mazatlan FC | Minnesota United FC

More partnerships with local colleges in lower division soccer please. Rhode Island FC Announces Partnership with Bryant University for 2024 Season

With the losing streak broken, LAFC were in Texas to take on the Houston Dynamo as the black & gold looked to get back into the win column. Humbled in Houston: Houston Dynamo 4, LAFC 0 - Angels on Parade

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong. With Messi onboard MLS could be entering into a higher level of off-field nonsense. Conor McGregor knocks out Miami Heat mascot at NBA Finals

RSL got a significant upgrade, signing Chicho Arango to a DP deal from Pachuca. RSL announces Chicho Arango signing | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Joshua Wynder’s transfer to SL Benfica marks a USL transfer fee record. Joshua Wynder secures transfer to SL Benfica - Stars and Stripes FC

NWSL/Women’s soccer

The North Carolina Courage defender on being an ironwoman and digging out of a mental rollercoaster. Kaleigh Kurtz has come a long way - by Alicia Rodriguez

The Angel City Football Club celebrated Juneteenth during their matchup against the Chicago Red Stars on Monday. Prior to the match, the football club collaborated with the Black-woman led podcast Shea Butter FC to host a street fair. Angel City FC Falls to Chicago Red Stars on Juneteenth Night – Los Angeles Sentinel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The San Diego Wave picked up their fourth straight road shutout in a scoreless draw Friday night against Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League. Louisville had 10 shots and San Diego had 15, but each goalkeeper came up with four saves. NWSL's Wave get 4th straight road shutout with scoreless draw at Louisville | AP News

Kerolin scored a hat trick as the North Carolina Courage beat the host Chicago Red Stars 5-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League. Kerolin started the scoring in the 11th minute, redirecting a back pass from Mille Gejl into the right corner of the goal. Kerolin hat trick powers Courage to 5-0 win over Red Stars | AP News

Liverpool are stocking up to try to push forward in their second season back in the WSL. Liverpool FC Women Working To Bolster Attack, Central Defense, And Goalkeeper - The Liverpool Offside

All players will each receive financial earnings for making the tournament roster and for each stage they advance to. FIFA announces new pay model for 2023 the Women’s World Cup - All For XI

USA

An interesting approach to dealing with mistreatment of officials at youth levels in America’s Pastime. In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves | AP News

Cross-country flights, long meetings, meticulous video review and, for players, nerves and excitement: Inside what it’s like the World Cup roster tension, from coach and player perspectives In the air and on the bubble: How Andonovski, USWNT players are navigating World Cup roster process – Equalizer Soccer

The USWNT won’t have the benefit of Catarina Macario at the World Cup this Summer, but that will give her a good opportunity to get settled at her new club. Catarina Macario secures Chelsea move - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

Liverpool seem to have a slight hankering for French this Summer. Liverpool Transfer News: Thuram Up Next Following Mac Allister Signing - The Liverpool Offside

Benjamin Pavard might not be the foundation of a Liverpool defense or the next decade, but he could certainly be of use for a few years. Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Target Bayern Centerback - The Liverpool Offside

The Champions League Final, from the losing side. Inter Milan 0-1 Manchester City: Match Recap - Serpents of Madonnina

Chelsea are going to have some wheeling and dealing to do this Summer. Keep, Sell, Loan: Forwards - We Ain't Got No History

Pep Guardiola finally delivers on the Champions League title that Manchester City brought him in for. Manchester City win Champions League for first time, secure treble - The Athletic

What’s on TV today?

9:00 AM - Germany vs. Ukraine (International Friendly) - Fox Sports 2

10:00 AM - Newell’s Old Boys vs. Union Santa Fe (Primera División) - Paramount+

3:15 PM - Banfield vs. River Plate (Primera División) - Paramount+

5:45 PM - Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentino Juniors (Primera División) - Paramount+