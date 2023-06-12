Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan named to USMNT’s Gold Cup roster

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan were both among the United States national team’s 23-man Gold Cup roster that was announced on Monday. If the USMNT advances to the final, that would mean the duo would miss as many as six MLS matches and might not return until Leagues Cup begins. Roldan has only played two matches since missing two months while in concussion protocol and Morris recently returned from an adductor strain.

The USMNT training camp doesn’t open until June 20 and their first match isn’t until June 24, so it’s at least possible that Roldan and/or Morris could remain with the Sounders through their match against LAFC on June 21.

The roster is overall heavy on MLS talent, with 16 players representing 12 teams. The Sounders are one of two teams — along with FC Cincinnati — to have two players selected. Roldan and Morris are among seven players who also made the World Cup roster and are two of the four most-capped players on this roster, along with Aaron Long and DeAndre Yedlin.

USMNT GOLD CUP DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 12/0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 1/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 26/0)

DEFENDERS (8): DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 2/0), Aaron Long (LAFC; 32/3), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 23/1), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 2/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma; 3/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 21/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 78/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Gianluca Busio (Venezia; 9/0), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar; 6/1), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 8/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez; 2/0)

FORWARDS (6): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 3/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 18/8), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps; 2/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 52/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 3/1), Alex Zendejas (Club América; 3/1)