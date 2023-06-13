Sounders lament ‘preventable’ goals

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer was understandably pleased with his team's three-goal output against Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

The three goals conceded? Not so much.

The Sounders let leads slip on three separate occasions, and their inability to close out the match cost them two valuable points on the road.

While the 3-3 draw made for entertaining viewing, the Sounders surely would have preferred a less chaotic scene in Charlotte, especially after finally getting the attack moving in a positive direction.

The good news is the Sounders will have an extended training period to review what went wrong defensively as they have nine more days before their next match.

“For some odd reason, we could keep Charlotte off the board,” Schmetzer said. “The first goal...came off the second action on the corner kick and somehow they got behind us.”

“The second and third goals, I thought they were preventable.”

Schmetzer said particularly on the third goal, he thought the Sounders played too deep as they tried to close out the match, and allowed Charlotte to swing in a cross that led to the eventual game-tying goal.

“I gotta own some of that,” he said. “We weren’t trying to [play defensive], but that's the key when you go to a 5-4-1 [formation], sometimes the team plays defensive. I wanted guys to press higher up the field but we played too deep.”

Schmetzer said when they moved to a five-man backline, the spacing between the midfield and backline was squeezed too close together, which allowed Charlotte to pressure the Sounders higher up the field.

“The challenge is always with your depth between backline and your midfield line and where you set up your line of confrontation,” Schmetzer said. “I think the back five should have been four or five yards on top of the ‘18’, and then the midfield four should be 10 yards higher up the field and Heber 35-40 yards higher up the field trying to press.”

“Those are learning moments for the group.”

Sounders center back Jackson Ragen said the defensive unit will do some reflection, having given up three goals for only the second time this season.

“Any time the defense concedes three goals, you have to look internally,” Ragen said. “Maybe it’s a mistake somewhere else on the field, but ultimately it comes through us at some point so there’s usually something that we can do better.”

Midfielder Cristian Roldan, who marked his return to the starting lineup with a goal, said the Sounders could have been more tactical in their approach to prevent Charlotte from getting into dangerous positions.

“There were multiple instances where we probably could have stopped the play further up the field,” Roldan said. “That’s the most frustrating part for us.”

The three-goal setback does allow the team to do a bit more introspection than if they string a series of shutouts or one-goal matches, Ragen added.

“If we only have shutouts for a long period of time, we’re not going to look at ourselves and try to improve,” Ragen said. “Sometimes a setback like this can be turned into a positive to look internally and try to improve as a unit, and hopefully it will help us down the road.”