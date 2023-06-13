Major Link Soccer: PSG preparing to sell Kylian Mbappe

MLS

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. has no doubt that Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami will be a game-changer for Major League Soccer. Messi's Miami move will be 'game-changer' for MLS - Neymar - ESPN

Your favorite, and arguably the greatest, soccer player of all time might join Inter Miami CF in MLS. Lionel Messi fan guide: Who would be his rivals at Inter Miami? | MLSSoccer.com

MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month to recognize the impact of the LGBTQ+ community. Here are some of the events taking place throughout the month. Soccer for All: How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month | MLSSoccer.com

We probably don’t have to point out which of the weekend’s MLS results were the most striking. What we ARE here to do is make note of the youngsters that were prominently involved in them. Who were the best young-player performers in Matchday 18? | MLSSoccer.com

This week in Major League Soccer had some big games, teams in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals and a few notable summer acquisitions. MLS winners and losers: Inter Miami wins Messi sweepstakes, loses 6th-straight league match

Former Houston Dash head coach Juan Carlos Amoros will face his old club in Texas on Sunday for the first time since he departed in October 2022. 'A special place in my heart': Juan Carlos Amoros on his return to Houston

NWSL and WoSo

Orlando shocked Portland, the Courage trounced Chicago, and the NWSL remains filled with parity. Halfway through the NWSL season, three points separate first from sixth – Equalizer Soccer

Sweden’s players had to ‘show their genitalia for the doctor’ at the 2011 Women’s World Cup to prove they were women, Nilla Fischer has revealed. Sweden players had to show their genitalia at 2011 Women’s World Cup, says Nilla Fischer | Women's football | The Guardian

New commercial and broadcast deals helped to drive the rise in revenue as well as England’s historic Euros win which helped increase the popularity of the WSL. WSL breaks revenue record with 60% increase in 2021-22 season | Women's Super League | The Guardian

Three of the 15 Spain players who staged a mutiny have returned to the squad in time for the World Cup. Women’s World Cup: Spain pick three of 15 players who quit national side in 2022 | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Coming off an ACL injury, Catarina Macario is poised to contribute to the reigning English champions. Chelsea bolsters attack with Macario signing – Equalizer Soccer

Ticket sales for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand overtook those of the previous edition of the tournament on Thursday, according to FIFA. 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to become most attended women’s sporting event in history | CNN

NPR’s Scott Simon talks with New York Times reporter Tariq Panja about the negotiations to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Europe. The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off next month. Europe may not be able to watch : NPR

Louisville soccer players had a workshop Sunday that allowed people with disabilities to learn some skills. Louisville soccer players host orthotic and prosthetic mobility workshop | Sports | wdrb.com

Canada’s NWSL players put in strong performance’s through the weekend, with Sophie Schmidt nearly scoring for the Houston Dash in a 1-1 draw with NJ/NY Gotham on Sunday. Canadian women's soccer players heating up in NWSL with World Cup looming | CBC Sports

Canada coach Bev Priestman has named her roster for a camp in Australia prior to next month’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, including several players who have been racing to get fit in time for the tournament. Canada Soccer announces camp roster ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

Ellis is 3½ years removed from coaching the U.S. women’s national soccer team, which this summer will compete in the World Cup. Jill Ellis discusses women's World Cup, NWSL and USWNT - The Washington Post

Scott has been deep in soccer since she was a kid, and has broadcast the sport on TV for many years. She said calling a World Cup “is my life’s work kind of all coming to fruition.” Kate Scott of Philadelphia 76ers among Fox women's World Cup 2023 TV broadcasters

USA

Wrexham will conclude their United States tour in co-owner Rob McElhenney’s hometown of Philadelphia, with a match against Major League Soccer (MLS) affiliate team Philadelphia Union II on July 28. Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney's Philadelphia hometown - ESPN

The US men’s national team have named their 23-man roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, with interim head coach B.J. Callaghan calling up 16 players from Major League Soccer. USA roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: 16 MLS players called up | MLSSoccer.com

5 guys will stick around from the Nations League for the Gold Cup. USMNT Gold Cup roster released - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Ajax midfielder Steven Berghuis is banned for three games after lashing out at an FC Twente fan. Steven Berghuis: Ajax midfielder banned for 'throwing punch' at FC Twente fan - BBC Sport

Paris St-Germain are prepared to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer rather than risk losing him for free next summer, after he told the French club he will not renew his contract. Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain are prepared to sell France forward - BBC Sport

AC Milan have paid tribute to “unforgettable” former owner Silvio Berlusconi following his death at the age of 86 on Monday. Silvio Berlusconi: AC Milan pay tribute to 'unforgettable' owner, who has died at 86 - BBC Sport

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says missing last year’s World Cup was a bigger punishment than the eight-month ban he is serving for breaking betting rules. Ivan Toney: Brentford striker says missing World Cup worse than eight-month ban over betting - BBC Sport

A bid is yet to be submitted but clubs are set to agree a transfer fee, with West Ham asking for financial add-ons to be included in any move. Arsenal closing in on £100m deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice | Arsenal | The Guardian

Aiming to follow in the footsteps of Portugal and France, four of Europe’s strongest sides this week battle to win the third edition of the UEFA Nations League. Koeman was at the helm when the Netherlands finished runners-up to Portugal in the first Nations League finals, in 2019. Points to prove for all of Nations League final four

Thierry Henry struggled to translate his killer instinct as a player into the right coaching tone. He’s ready for another shot, but will anyone call? Why can't Arsenal legend Thierry Henry get a coaching job? - Los Angeles Times

Vinícius Júnior will wear Real Madrid’s iconic No. 7 shirt — previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo — next season after the departure of Eden Hazard. Vinicius Jr. to wear Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 for Real Madrid - ESPN

Bordeaux will stay in the second division after the league handed them loss for a game that was abandoned after a pitch invader attacked a Rodez player. Bordeaux denied promotion after fan assaults Rodez player - ESPN

Decisión del Comité Disciplinario de Concacaf con respecto a Nicaragua y la elegibilidad de jugadores.https://t.co/a8zmYCumz5 — Concacaf (@Concacaf) June 13, 2023

What’s on TV?

2:00 PM - Colón vs Estudiantes - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Defensa y Justicia vs Belgrano - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Gimnasia La Plata vs Huracán - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Atlético Tucumán vs Godoy Cruz - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+