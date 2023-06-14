Major Link Soccer: FC CIncinnati add Gabon forward Aaron Boupendza as DP

Puget Sound

Canadian Soccer Star Quinn speaks on their journey back to the World Cup, LGBTQ+ representation in sports, and the future of Canada Soccer. How Olympic Gold Medalist Quinn is Making Space in Sports | GlorySports

Also inducted is the 1987 Cascade High School boys soccer team with Hall-of-Famers Chris and Sean Henderson. Brockman headlines ’23 Snohomish County Hall of Fame class | HeraldNet.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Since Lionel Messi’s announcement last week that he will join Inter Miami, the team’s social media following and ticket demand have seen big surge. Lionel Messi spiked Inter Miami social media, ticket sales | Miami Herald

Will Messi’s move to Inter Miami change football in the United States forever? The BBC takes a look at the impact it could have. Can Messi’s move to Inter Miami revolutionise football in US? - BBC Sport

Inter Miami have sounded out Jordi Alba’s interest in joining the club but face competition to sign the Barcelona defender from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia, sources have told ESPN. Inter Miami make approach for Barcelona’s Jordi Alba - ESPN

Messi’s MLS stint contributes to Adidas’ growth story that will help it tack on about $10 billion in market value, according to Bernstein analysts. Messi’s Miami Move Could Help Send Adidas Shares Up 30%, Analyst Says | Forbes

This is Nashville’s fourth season. Nashville SC sign Adem Sipic as first-ever homegrown player - Broadway Sports Media

What a week in MLS. A team that made the Concacaf Champions League Final struggled in the aftermath, teams that traveled across the country struggled, and Lucas Zelarayán chipped an unsuspecting goalkeeper from distance. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: Montréal, San Jose enjoy home cooking in Matchday 18 | MLSSoccer.com

FC Cincinnati have acquired Gabon international forward Aaron Boupendza from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC, the club announced Tuesday. FC Cincinnati sign DP forward Aaron Boupendza | MLSSoccer.com

We’re halfway there, folks - almost every team in MLS has played 17 games. MLS Midseason Superlatives: Best signing, surprise team & more | MLSSoccer.com

How Rising play and how they’ve changed their attacking style. Fixing Phoenix: is the new-look offense on the right track?

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Just like that, the NWSL regular season is halfway over after the 11th round of games finished up Sunday night. NWSL Take-Off: Kerolin, NC Courage impress, standings tight | Pro Soccer Wire

Orlando Pride’s latest win was a very positive step towards achieving better results in the near future and the team should therefore build on this win and keep on improving what is not going well within the team’s tactics. Orlando Pride 2023: Improving their tactics this season - scout report

As the 2022 season opened, the forward’s career was going nowhere. Once she returned home to Kansas City, she found her way and then some. Cece Kizer is one of the best attackers in the NWSL. Period. – Equalizer Soccer

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has held talks over a potential move to Chelsea this summer after rejecting a contract extension with Aston Villa. Hannah Hampton: Chelsea in talks with England goalkeeper - BBC Sport

International soccer

The addition of 12 matches and an unprecedented number of over-the-air broadcasts should counter the ill effects of a 12-hour time zone differential. As USWNT Eyes Three-Peat, Fox Women’s World Cup Ad Sales Soar – Sportico.com

Forward Mana Iwabuchi was surprisingly left out of Japan’s 23-player squad for this summer’s Women’s World Cup. Women’s World Cup 2023: Mana Iwabuchi left out of Japan’s World Cup squad - BBC Sport

We project the 23 players for the 2023 USWNT World Cup roster. USWNT World Cup roster: Projected squad for 2023 tournament | Pro Soccer Wire

Multiple candidates are American, But many of the hopefuls hail from other countries — France, England, Germany and Spain among them. One coach Crocker spoke to about the role is from Central America. U.S. Soccer interviews 10-plus candidates for men’s coaching job | FOX Sports

Nicaragua has been kicked out of the Gold Cup for fielding an ineligible player, widely believed to be Richard Rodriguez. Nicaragua kicked out of Gold Cup for ineligible player | Pro Soccer Wire

The Brazilian FA president said on Tuesday he expects to meet with Carlo Ancelotti this week to discuss appointing him as the new Brazil head coach. Ancelotti to meet Brazilian FA to discuss head coach role - ESPN

Argentina captain Lionel Messi announced on Tuesday he has no plans to play at the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi rules out playing for Argentina at 2026 World Cup - ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Towels are on the way out in the EFL, but expect throw-ins to be as effective as ever next season - they remain an important attacking weapon. Why have towels been banned by the EFL? - The Athletic

Newcastle’s Joelinton says “many things” need to change in the fight against racism in football. Joelinton: Newcastle midfielder says things must change in football’s fight against racism - BBC Sport

Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay is to join Championship club Preston North End on a season-long loan. Calvin Ramsay to join Preston North End on season-long loan - BBC Sport

Arsenal defender opens up to Jacob Steinberg on the crisis, fundraising with Andriy Shevchenko and August’s Game4Ukraine charity match. ‘I am angry every day’: Zinchenko will not be silenced over war in Ukraine | The Guardian

Cody Gakpo is one of a growing number of footballers using their own individual analysis to keep improving, because just being good isn’t good enough. How stars like Liverpool’s Gakpo study NFL, NBA to improve - ESPN

Celtic are close to sealing a stunning managerial return to the club for Brendan Rodgers. Celtic close to reappointing Brendan Rodgers to replace Postecoglou | The Guardian

Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al-Hilal, with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. Romelu Lukaku offered £20m a season by Al-Hilal as Al-Ahli target Mahrez | The Guardian

A Tottenham fan has been banned from attending football matches for three years after being found guilty of mocking the Hillsborough disaster. Tottenham fan banned for three years for mocking Hillsborough disaster | The Guardian

A number of potential minority investors are still waiting to hear whether their offers to buy into Manchester United have been successful, sources have told ESPN, as owners the Glazer Family continue to weigh up bids for a full sale of the club. Man United sale: Minority investors still in race - ESPN

It’s been four days since Manchester City’s £100m midfielder helped his team win the treble. He’s still partying hard. The hedonist’s hedonist: why Jack Grealish is having the best week of his life | The Guardian

Pornhub traffic decreased during the UEFA Champions League final. Across Europe and the U.S., people chose to watch the game over porn. Pornhub traffic dropped during Champions League final | Mashable

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM: Netherlands vs. Croatia (UEFA men’s Nations League semifinal) — FS1

4:30 PM: Washington Spirit vs. NC Courage (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: Racing Louisville vs. Houston Dash (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: KC Current vs. Chicago Red Stars (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

7:30 PM: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS) — MLS Pass