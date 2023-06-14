Albert Rusnák enjoyed rare chance to return to No. 10 role

TUKWILA, Wash. — Prior to joining the Seattle Sounders ahead of the 2022 season, Albert Rusnák had spent most of his career playing as a No. 10. That was especially true during the five seasons he spent with Real Salt Lake when he accumulated 41 goals and 39 assists.

Since moving to the Pacific Northwest, Rusnák has played almost exclusively a line farther back as half of a double-pivot in the midfield. He had only started two previous games for the Sounders as a No. 10, consecutive league matches against the LA Galaxy and Austin FC that sandwiched a Concacaf Champions League encounter with Club Léon.

But with Nicolás Lodeiro going down with an adductor injury last week, Rusnák had a rare opportunity to flex his old offensive muscles on Saturday. He responded with a solid — if not quite vintage — performance. Rusnák set up an early Raúl Ruidíaz chance with a perfect one-touch pass; tracked down a long pass and picked up a secondary assist on Ruidíaz’s first goal; and completed 41 of 49 passes. More importantly, the Sounders scored three goals, the most they had scored in their last 10 games.

“That’s my best position,” Rusnák said about playing as a No. 10. “That’s where I can play up to my potential. There aren’t many limits in terms of attacking and getting into the box. I’m not going to say this is where I need to play, I’ll do my best whenever, but this is better for me.”

Asked about his influence on the Sounders’ offensive explosion, Rusnák mostly credited the return of Ruidíaz and Cristian Roldan to the starting lineup. He said he was generally happy with the way the Sounders played for the first 60 minutes but was frustrated that they turned away from their possession-heavy approach later in the match.

“They won a lot of headers and every long ball we played was on the edge of our box in 10 seconds,” Rusnák said. “If we have a certain way of playing, we have to play that way until the end and almost live or die by it.”

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said he was happy with Rusnák’s play, but was more noncommittal about how long that change could last.

“He deserved the chance and he did well there,” Schmetzer said following Wednesday’s training session. “It just depends on where we’re going to play Nico and if he can get back for LAFC. We have to make some choices and we’ll see how it progresses.”

The Sounders are currently on an 11-day break between matches and Lodeiro is scheduled to fully resume training early next week. The LAFC match will start a stretch of six matches in 24 days, likely opening the door for more positional change.

“Given the personnel we had out and we could be missing in upcoming games, we may have to play multiple positions,” Rusnák said. “It’s about understanding what the team needs out of that position and that player. You can’t play every position the same. Every position asks for something different.”