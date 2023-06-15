Major Link Soccer: ACFC fires head coach Freya Coombe

Seattle

Last weekend, OL Reign took on the Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in its annual Pride Match Presented by Starbucks, drawing the fourth largest standalone crowd in club history. In an action-packed night, the club celebrated Pride with the community, earned an important three points in their 2-1 win over the Current and also celebrated another huge milestone – The team’s captain and Reign original, Lauren “Lu” Barnes earned her 200th NWSL regular season appearance. The Legacy of Lu Barnes — OL Reign

MLS

Head coaches across Major League Soccer anticipated the question during Matchday 18 lookahead press conferences. Lionel Messi would bring MLS, Inter Miami to "a whole other level" | MLSSoccer.com

Who would Lionel Messi play alongside at Inter Miami CF? That answer might change in the weeks ahead, with a variety of big names linked to the Herons after the Argentine legend stated last Wednesday he intends to come to South Beach and Major League Soccer this summer. Lionel Messi's potential teammates at Inter Miami: 10 names to know | MLSSoccer.com

For all the talk about Messi “and friends,” coming to Miami, at this point only one player can be considered likely to follow Messi to South Florida: His longtime Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Sources involved in discussions say a deal for the midfielder is not yet done, however. Inter Miami talks progressing with Busquets, Martino; Suarez, Di Maria not imminent - The Athletic

NWSL

Naomi Girma has signed the league maximum three-year extension with San Diego, but the fourth-year option was exercised immediately, keeping the defender in Sand Diego through 2026. Naomi Girma signs three-year extension with San Diego; club option exercised for fourth year – Equalizer Soccer

Last year’s Rookie and Defender of the Year is committing her future to the team that drafted her. NWSL: Naomi Girma signs new three-year max contract with San Diego Wave: ‘It was a no-brainer to stay’ - CBSSports.com

The NWSL is known as a transitional league, but do the stats back that up? How are NWSL goals scored? – Equalizer Soccer

The decision comes halfway through the NWSL season with Angel City currently having only two wins, three draws and six losses. Angel City fires coach Freya Coombe after 11th-place start to season: Sources - The Athletic

Portland Thorns forward Morgan Weaver has become a formidable threat to opponents after her breakout 2022 season. What stands out in a league filled with great forwards is a striking dichotomy: she is ferocious on the pitch, but plays with a palpable joy. Morgan Weaver’s game is the epitome of hard work – Equalizer Soccer

Savannah McCaskill has been a part of every Angel City-San Diego Wave matchup so far and feels the passion of the growing rivalry. Savannah McCaskill on meaning behind Angel City-Wave rivalry | JWS

Lucy Rushton has been hired by NWSL expansion team Bay FC to be their first GM, sources have told ESPN. NWSL's Bay FC hire ex-D.C. United GM Lucy Rushton - ESPN

At 17 years old, Moultrie is coming into her own as a key contributor for the Thorns. Just two years ago, she set the foundation for teenagers to become professionals in the NWSL. Olivia Moultrie talks expanded role with Portland Thorns, paving the way for NWSL teens - oregonlive.com

The average attendance for the NWSL is up 48% at the halfway mark of its 2023 regular season compared to last year. NWSL Attendance Jumps 48%, CBS Viewership Up 21%

The Yale grad was still fighting for a contract with the Houston Dash when Nigeria’s coach showed up at practice. Two days later, Alozie made her international debut. From club trialist to the World Cup: Michelle Alozie’s ‘Hail Mary’ is about to pay off – Equalizer Soccer ($)

USA

Former Crystal Palace manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is interested in the vacant United States men’s head coaching job, sources told ESPN. USMNT coach: Patrick Vieira contacted, keen on role - ESPN

With Mexico in a slump, will anything less than another Nations League and Gold Cup double triumph will be considered a failure for the USMNT? What's at stake for USMNT, Mexico at Nations League, Gold Cup - ESPN

USMNT interim coach B.J. Callaghan said he likes what he’s seen out of Folarin Balogun, but declined to say if he’d start Thursday against Mexico. USA striker Folarin Balogun fitting in quickly, coach says - ESPN

That speculation about Steve Cherundolo potentially filling the US men’s national team manager vacancy? LAFC’s Steve Cherundolo: USMNT coaching rumors are “completely false” | MLSSoccer.com

Brenden Aaronson was more than happy to talk about golf on Tuesday afternoon as he and his US men’s national team colleague Antonee “Jedi” Robinson took part in a media availability from the USMNT’s camp in Las Vegas. Brenden Aaronson: USMNT gives outlet after Leeds United relegation | MLSSoccer.com

World

FIFA on Wednesday announced it had struck a deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to televise the 2023 Women’s World Cup, avoiding a controversial blackout in the ‘Big Five’ European nations. Last October, FIFA and EBU struck a deal for 28 countries. FIFA agrees deal to broadcast Women’s World Cup in 34 European countries

The BBC and ITV agree a deal with football’s governing body Fifa to broadcast the Women’s World Cup in the UK, five weeks before the tournament begins on 20 July. Women’s World Cup: BBC and ITV agree deal with Fifa to broadcast tournament in UK - BBC Sport

Real Madrid complete the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal. Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid complete signing of England midfielder on six-year deal - BBC Sport

The Premier League establishes itself as the leader of the European football market with revenue from the 2021-22 season twice that of La Liga, says Deloitte. Premier League leads European football market with revenue double La Liga's in 2021-22 - BBC Sport

Premier League clubs unanimously agree new measures to address the “unacceptable rise” in anti-social behaviour last season. Premier League: Clubs agree new measures to address rise in anti-social behaviour - BBC Sport

After battling relegation in successive seasons, Everton need to finally pull themselves together if their long stay in the top flight is to go on. Flying Too Close to the Sun Again Cannot Be an Option for Everton

Everton face legal action from Leicester, Leeds, Southampton and Burnley if they lose their case for an alleged breach of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules. Everton face threat of multimillion-pound legal bill from quartet over FFP case | Everton | The Guardian

FIFA said on Wednesday its number two Fatma Samoura, the first woman to rise to that rank in football’s world governing body, would stand down at the end of the year. Samoura has divided opinion within the football world, throwing her support behind proposals including a World Cup held every two years that were later discarded. FIFA says number two Samoura leaving job at end of year

Wigan Athletic’s future has been secured after a company backed by the local billionaire Mike Danson purchased the financially troubled club. Wigan’s future secured after local billionaire Danson completes takeover | Wigan Athletic | The Guardian

Amnesty said Fifa has ‘not effectively investigated the issue’ of migrants’ working conditions with 12-hour days having broken Qatari labour laws. Qatar World Cup organisers ‘failed to protect workers,’ claims Amnesty | Football politics | The Guardian

View preliminary and final rosters ahead of the World Cup. FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup national team rosters: England squad announced; Spain, Canada preliminary sides - CBSSports.com

The Football Association has designed new Governing Body Endorsement criteria for international player visas that will provide English clubs with greater access to overseas talent. FA confirms new rules to help English clubs sign more overseas players - The Athletic

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider. Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM - Spain vs Italy - UEFA Nations League - FS1

4:00 PM - Panama vs Canada - CONCACAF Nations League - CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Univision, Paramount+

4:00 PM - Toronto II vs Huntsville City - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

4:00 PM - Columbus Crew II vs Atlanta United II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

5:00 PM - Chicago Fire II vs Orlando City B - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

5:00 PM - Sporting Kansas City II vs Tacoma Defiance - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

5:00 PM - Houston Dynamo FC II vs Portland Timbers II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

6:00 PM - Whitecaps II vs Real Monarchs - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

7:00 PM - USMNT vs Mexico - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+, TUDN, Univision