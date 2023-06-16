Major Link Soccer: Pulisic greatness overshadowed by homophobic chant

There’s no place for discrimination, bigotry and slurs in the game of soccer — anywhere at all.

MLS

Summer Transfer Window: Positions FC Dallas needs to upgrade

If this group could get fully healthy again we may not need that much work done this summer.

A vital summer transfer window awaits Atlanta United - Dirty South Soccer

What the upcoming summer window means to the club.

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino to become new Inter Miami manager

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino is set to become Inter Miami’s newest head coach, sources confirm to 90min.

All about All Stripes: Atlanta United's "rowdy and proud" LGBTQ+ supporters' group | MLSSoccer.com

Atlanta United’s supporters' community is as expansive and wide-ranging as the players wearing their crest, and the metropolis that crest represents. This year for Pride Month, Atlanta’s official LGBTQ+ supporters' group, All Stripes, is making sure that the broader community knows they are there, they are proud, and everyone is

other men’s club soccer

Hollywood's favorite soccer team, Wrexham AFC, to face Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park | Philadelphia Soccer Now

The Dragons are also facing Los Dos in a friendly.

Shelbourne keeper Scott van der Sluis quits to join TV show Love Island - BBC Sport

Scott van der Sluis has left League of Ireland side Shelbourne to complete a transfer to the Love Island villa.

Leeds United takeover: Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas look to invest in 49ers Enterprises - BBC Sport

Rickie Fowler reveals he is one of three top US golfers looking to invest in Leeds United as part of its imminent takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

Man United takeover: New owner unlikely to be in place before start of season | The Times

A new owner at Manchester United is unlikely to be in place before the start of the new domestic football season.

Everton fans urge Farhad Moshiri to remove Bill Kenwright as chairman | The Guardian

Supporters group ask Everton’s owner to ‘respond without delay’ or vow to intensify protests against the club’s hierarchy if Kenwright stays.

Arsenal to make new Declan Rice offer after West Ham reject initial £80m | The Guardian

Arsenal will make an improved offer for Declan Rice that will come close to matching West Ham’s £100m valuation of the midfielder.

Burnham slams Uefa after fans walked miles to final - BBC News

Andy Burnham says the lack of transport before the Champions League final was "a disgrace".

NWSL

NWSL Power Rankings: Week 11 - by Phuoc Nguyen (Fook Win)

Reign sit in second.

The Equalizer Podcast: Midseason check in – Equalizer Soccer

Arianna Cascone and Jeff Kassouf talk about the progress the Orlando Pride have made this season, following their 3-1 win over Portland Thorns FC. Then, they react to the North Carolina Courage, led by a hat trick from Kerolin, beating the Chicago Red Stars 5-0.

Angel City FC part ways with Head Coach Freya Coombe - Angels on Parade

After a rough start to the 2023 campaign, Angel City FC announced today they have parted ways with Freya Coombe. Assistant Becki Tweed has been named interim.

Young Dash defense thwarted by Racing Louisville — Bayou City Soccer

A young Dash defense was thwarted on the road against Racing Louisville tonight, losing 3-0 in the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.

Racing strikes twice in final minute before half, dashes Houston 3-0 | Sports | wdrb.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A funny thing happened on the way to the scoreless halftime tie last night in Racing Louisville FC’s NWSL Challenge Cup game against the Houston Dash

10 Things to Know About Alyssa and Gisele Thompson — KOLLECTIVE HUSTLE

The sister duo, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, are taking the soccer world by storm!

United States national teams

Gregg Berhalter reportedly set to return as USMNT manager - Stars and Stripes FC

His shoes and cool bounce passes are back!

A surreal Concacaf night: Berhalter reports shade heated USA-Mexico rivalry | MLSSoccer.com

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, we’re often told.

Christian Pulisic shines in USMNT’s 3-0 domination over Mexico, advance to Concacaf Nations League Final - Stars and Stripes FC

What a night in Vegas.

other international soccer

Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David worth their weight in gold again, lead Canada to CONCACAF Nations League final – Canadian Soccer Daily

Young Austin FC talent Dani Pereira gets Venezuelan National Team nod for 1st time - CAPITAL CITY SOCCER

Wiegman’s England could harm World Cup hopes by training and flying so early | The Guardian

The Lionesses gather on Monday then leave for Australia 17 days before their first game, and taking remote bases there may also not be a benefit.

Puget Sound soccer

Observations from Sounders' entertaining 3-3 draw

After months of dire soccer, this was at least fun.

Road Trip: Ballard FC Head to Oregon for two League Matches - Ballard FC

Open Flavor Friday

Starbucks Gives Unionized Workers Back Pay for Missed UW Game Shifts - Eater Seattle

The coffee company settled an NLRB complaint filed by employees who say they were denied opportunities.

Bumbershoot Food Lineup Includes Musang, Local Tide, and More - Eater Seattle

The Ethan Stowell–curated culinary lineup features some of Seattle’s heavy hitters.

What to watch this weekend

FS2 has Gold Cup qualification. Vix+ has Euro Qualifying. There are six MLS matches Saturday, all on MLS Season Pass (paid). Here’s a selection of matches to watch with the Sounders off.

Friday

11:45 am PT — Poland men vs Germany in a friendly on FS2 and FoxSports.com

5:00 pm PT — Valour vs Forge in CPL play on Fubo TV and Fox Soccer Plus

Saturday

11:45 am PT — Belgium men vs Austria in Euro Qualifying on ViX+

1:00 pm PT — San Diego Wave vs Angel City in NWSL play on CBS

4:00 pm PT — Suriname men vs Puerto Rico in Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying on Fox Soccer +, Vix+ and Fubo TV. Watch former Tacoma Defiance forward Alec Diaz with his full national team.

5:30 pm PT — Sporting KC vs Los Angeles FC in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (paid)

5:30 pm PT — Houston Dash vs OL Reign in NWSL play on Paramount+. This may be delayed and multiple water breaks should be expected as Houston is in a multi-day Excessive Heat Warning.

Sunday

11:45 am PT — Croatia men vs Spain in the UEFA Nations League Final on ViX and Fubo Sports Network.

5:30 pm PT — Colorado Rapids II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass (paid)

6:00 pm PT — Canada men vs USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League Final on Univision, TUDN, and Paramount+

This is your weekend open thread