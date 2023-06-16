Sounders express frustrations with losing players during Gold Cup

Unlike most previous years where there’s at least a break during the group stage, MLS has decided to play through the entirety of the Gold Cup. For the Seattle Sounders, that means Jordan Morris (United States), Alex Roldán (El Salvador) and Cristian Roldan (USA) could miss as many as six games depending on how far they advance in the tournament.

It was not a completely unforeseen development as all three players have previously participated in Gold Cups. But with Morris and Cristian Roldan only recently coming back from injury and having unclear roles with the USMNT, the Sounders had been holding out some hope that they’d at least be allowed to play in the June 21 match against LAFC and report to training camp a couple of days late.

The Sounders got no such relief.

“They are not going to go with us to LAFC,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said on Friday.

Although Schmetzer acknowledged there wasn’t much the Sounders could do in order to sway U.S. Soccer’s decision-making process and definitely didn’t blame the players for accepting the call, he did share some frustrations. Roldan only recently came back after missing about two months while in concussion protocols and has yet to make it through a full match, coming out of Saturday’s game with cramps around the 75th minute. Morris came off the bench to play about 20 minutes in that game but had missed the two previous matches with an adductor strain.

“In the past, U.S. Soccer has been good about communicating with clubs,” Schmetzer said. “They’ll talk to us, talk to Craig. In those international windows, if they call them in, they call them in. But I believe U.S. Soccer should take into consideration fixture congestion and other factors.”

The players are sort of caught in the middle. Roldan acknowledged he has an uncertain role within the USMNT, but still wants to be involved even though the Sounders will be left short-handed during a time of fixture congestion.

“It’s unfortunate that I’m missing quite a few games,” Roldan said. “But for me, there’s so much pride in getting called up to the national team, anytime you get that chance you can’t take it for granted.

“I’ve missed so many games and it becomes a difficult decision. I wish I could be here but I’m thankful I’m getting another call-up and I know the guys will hold it down while I’m gone.”

Support for Berhalter

Removing some of the uncertainty surrounding the USMNT, Gregg Berhalter was officially rehired as the head coach on Friday.

Roldan said he and most of his teammates were “completely in the dark” during the hiring process, but was happy with its outcome.

“He built a culture, a team, a group of young players that have now matured and you can see that in our game against Mexico,” Roldan said about Thursday’s 3-0 USMNT win in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. “I’m happy for Gregg. He’s a coach who always tries to get better, always expects a lot out of you both on the training ground and in games, and I think he’ll continue to push these guys forward. It took a long time to get Gregg back into the mix and US Soccer has their reasoning. But now that we have our coach we need to look forward and build off what we did in the past.”

Schmetzer, who called himself a Berhalter fan, also seemed happy to have some clarity.

“I saw the first few lines of reactions on Twitter,” Schmetzer said. “Let’s see how the results go. We have to support our team, our coach, our delegation. It’s not about tearing people apart. We need a united front.”