Major Link Soccer: Messi’s mates

Inter Miami, a team founded at least in part on the time-honored tradition of doing favors for your friends, is apparently bringing in one of Leo Messi’s mates on a TAM deal as Jordi Alba’s negotiations with the club are apparently progressing well. The NWSL had a pretty wild weekend, although the game between OL Reign and the Houston Dash was mostly just wild in that it was played on the surface of the sun. Pablo Ruiz scored gorgeous chip from inside his own half for Real Salt Lake, and Stuart Hawkins got in on the golazo game for Tacoma Defiance. In more important matters, today is Juneteenth. There were some, well, we’ll say “efforts” to recognize the day over the weekend across MLS and NWSL. If you want to have a better go of it, some local links can be found below:

In Seattle, more people are celebrating Juneteenth than ever — here’s how. In Seattle, more people are celebrating Juneteenth than ever — here’s how | The Seattle Times

Some resources on the history of Juneteenth and organizations in the area that can help you observe the day. Honoring Juneteenth - Washington State Historical Society

Washington

OL Reign made it through unreasonable heat and humidity in Houston with one point and a 0-0 draw despite the Dash being down a player for much of the match. Match Recap: OL Reign Splits Points with Houston — OL Reign

The Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice have been sold to businessman David White and will move to Wenatchee, Washington, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. WHL Winnipeg Ice sold and will be moved to Washington | TSN

United States forward Megan Rapinoe is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks after she suffered a calf injury during last weekend’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match, OL Reign coach Laura Harvey said on Friday. Rapinoe expected to make swift comeback after calf injury, says OL Reign coach | Reuters

Tacoma Defiance claimed a 2-1 win on the road against Colorado Rapids II, and Stuart Hawkins got things started with an absolute beauty.

CHIP SHOT ️‍♂️



WHAT A GOAL FROM STUART HAWKINS!



1-0 @TACdefiance pic.twitter.com/1tkxeriZ57 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) June 19, 2023

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Hany Mukhtar continues to play at a completely different level, once again playing a key role as Nashville SC sank St. Louis CITY FC. MVP pace: Hany Mukhtar matches Giovinco, Keane in MLS record books | MLSSoccer.com

Golazos are apparently in the air, with Pablo Ruiz getting in on the trend of chipping goalkeepers from inside your own half. GOLAZO! Real Salt Lake's Pablo Ruiz scores Goal of the Year contender | MLSSoccer.com

Jordi Alba is apparently signing with Inter Miami on a TAM deal, a move that surely is beyond scrutiny and definitely on the up-and-up. Decision time for Jordi Alba! Ex-Barcelona man agrees contract to be reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami amid Inter, Atletico Madrid & Saudi interest | Goal.com US

NWSL/Women’s soccer

The new Bay Area NWSL team, Bay FC, has hired Lucy Rushton as its first general manager, The Chronicle confirmed on Wednesday. NWSL expansion team Bay FC hires general manager with MLS experience

Chloe Ricketts, of Dexter, Michigan, is living out her dream. She became the youngest player at the time to sign a contract in the National Women’s Soccer League when she joined the Washington Spirit in March. ‘It still doesn’t feel real’: Washington Spirit’s Chloe Ricketts reflects on living her soccer dreams at 16 - WTOP News

Looking at the 2022 NWSL table, the playoff cutoff for the top six teams was 33 points. If you extrapolate this year’s playoff cutline with the fact that we’re midway through, it comes out to 34 points. So minimally, it appears that teams will need at least 33 points in order to have a postseason and vie for that coveted NWSL Championship. Losing record halfway through the NWSL season? We’ve got bad news for you – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Powered by second-half goals from Paige Nielsen and M.A. Vignola, Angel City earned a comeback win against National Women’s Soccer League rival San Diego Wave. Angel City earn 2-1 comeback win in rivalry match against San Diego | AP News

Chicago Red Stars made it interesting, but the Portland Thorns just had too much good stuff to be stopped. Portland holds off Chicago for dramatic 3-2 road win | National Women's Soccer League

Racing Louisville are putting together a solid run, but their 2-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC still sees them in 8th with 15 points through 12 games. Racing Louisville stretches unbeaten run to five straight in all competitions with Gotham win | National Women's Soccer League

A 7th place finish in the first season back in the WSL has folks around Liverpool feeling optimistic, and Matt Beard says the long-term ambition is to be a top-four team. Matt Beard On Rebuilding and Moving Forward in the WSL - The Liverpool Offside

Alessia Russo’s departure from Manchester United feels almost guaranteed to come back and bight them. Alessia Russo to leave Manchester United - The Busby Babe

Rookie Michelle Cooper scored 22 seconds into the match for the Kansas City Current, but the Washington Spirit came from behind to win 3-2 on the road in the National Women’s Soccer League. Spirit come from 2 goals behind in 3-2 win over Current | AP News

Dash sweat out 0-0 draw with OL Reign — Bayou City Soccer

It was a record-breaking night for Jane Campbell. but the Dash had to sweat out playing with 10 for the entire second half in a 0-0 draw with OL Reign Saturday night.

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage: Final Score 3-0 as Pride Suffer Third Straight Road Shutout Loss – The Mane Land

The North Carolina Courage dominated the Pride, handing them their fifth loss in seven road games.

The Pride would not have the help of Brazilian superstar Marta in the starting lineup Saturday while she dealt with a thigh injury. Orlando Pride had no answer for Kerolin and the North Carolina Courage – WFTV

The loss to Angels City at Snapdragon Stadium snaps a five-game undefeated streak for San Diego’s NWSL team. Kristen McNabb Gets 1st Score, but Wave Defeated 2-1 by Angel City at Snapdragon - Times of San Diego

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For a while, Racing Louisville Football Club has been knocking on the door. It has given up only one goal over its past five games in all competitions. It can get scoring from anywhere and its top scorer, Savannah DeMelo, seemingly can score from anywhere. RACING IS ROLLING | Racing Louisville builds momentum with 2-0 win over Gotham FC | Sports | wdrb.com

Days after making a head coaching change, Angel City FC rallied to defeat NWSL SoCal rival and top-ranked San Diego Wave 2-1. Angel City makes statement in NWSL rivalry win over San Diego

Costa Rica’s Rocky Rodriguez on her journey to Penn State and the pros, and the complicated emotions of leaving family to pursue her dream. Costa Rica and NWSL star Rocky Rodriguez on the complexities of her "American dream"

Tense contract talks, changing goalposts and record-breaking offers. These are just some of the details that have led to Manchester United’s top goalscorer, Alessia Russo, walking away after three seasons. How Manchester United lost Alessia Russo – and where now for the England striker? - The Athletic

The former USWNT defender, who is retiring at the end of the NWSL season, talks about visibility in the LGBTQ community and what sports can do to better support it. Gotham FC defender Ali Krieger on retirement, pride month - Sports Illustrated

The conclusion of the Thorns’ three game road trip ended up being more difficult than what was anticipated. Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 3-2 Chicago Red Stars

Houston Dash defender Michelle Alozie was selected as part of the Nigerian women’s national team for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. Houston Dash standout Michelle Alozie, who does cancer research at Texas Children's Hospital, selected for 2023 World Cup - ABC13 Houston

Kailen Sheridan discusses the upcoming World Cup, Pride Nights and other topics on the podcast. The Equalizer Podcast: Kailen Sheridan | Their Stories, Their Voices – Equalizer Soccer

USA

Who will make the final 23-player roster for the U.S. national team? USWNT World Cup roster projection: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe are locks; Rose Lavelle's readiness cloudy - CBSSports.com

Becky Sauerbrunn confirmed via social media that her foot injury will keep her from playing at the World Cup this Summer. USWNT captain Sauerbrunn to miss World Cup with foot injury

Noel Buck isn’t ready to commit to either the US or England just yet. Noel Buck Is Keeping His National Team Options Open

USA v Mexico gets 2.2 million on Univision. SHOWBUZZDAILY’s Thursday 6.15.2023 Top 150 Cable Originals & Network Finals | Showbuzz Daily

The U.S. women’s national team will announce its roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup next week. Which players are on the bubble? USWNT World Cup roster: Which players are on the bubble? - JWS

B.J. Callaghan adds to his story as the USMNT win the Concacaf Nations League. USMNT beats Canada in CONCACAF Nations League final

Global men’s soccer

She will depart at the end of the year. A Question Of Legacy: What Did FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samoura Contribute To Soccer?

With Leicester City’s relegation, Aston Villa moved quickly to add Youri Tielemans to their midfield. Youri Tielemans: The new dimension in Aston Villa’s midfield - 7500 To Holte

With the move to bring in Julian Nagelsmann having fallen apart, PSG appear to have moved on to Luis Enrique for their newest manager. Luis Enrique in advanced talks with PSG over manager’s post | Paris Saint-Germain | The Guardian

Rúben Neves to Al-Hilal is the latest domino to fall as Saudi Arabia’s investment in the Saudi Pro League aims to shake things up in world football. Wolves captain Rúben Neves set to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for £47m | Wolverhampton Wanderers | The Guardian

Details of Lionel Messi’s contract as a spokesman for tourism in Saudi Arabia have recently come out. Shockingly he’s not allowed to do the literal opposite of what the role requires. Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabia and a Contract to Promote the Kingdom - The New York Times

What’s on TV today?

Euro Qualifiers are available on a range of channels and streaming services with kickoffs at 9 AM and 11:45 AM.

9:00 AM - Armenia vs. Latvia (UEFA Euro Qualifiers) - Fox Sports 2

11:45 AM - France vs. Greece (UEFA Euro Qualifiers) - Fox Sports 1