Major Link Soccer: Welcome Bay FC

The World Soccer Talk awards are up for vote again. No one from Sounder at Heart is listed, which isn’t really fair to Jeremiah, who does work on par with the nominees.

The 2023 edition of the World Soccer Talk Awards are now open for voting to recognize the best in soccer media.

I'm campaigning for Bavarian Football Works.

Vote Herc.

I enjoy many of these writers, but only one is Charles Boehm.

MLS

2023 MLS Power Rankings Averages: Week 15 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Sounders move up to 6th, commenters on Sounder at Heart still insist that Seattle is awful

Messi? It's getting messy in Miami

If the rumours that Lionel Messi has an offer to join Inter Miami are true, the Major League Soccer club must be hoping the Argentine doesn't look too closely at the team's current state before making his decision.

Inter Miami CF Parts Ways With Phil Neville | Inter Miami CF

Assistant Coach Javier Morales will assume the role as Interim Head Coach effective immediately

Phil Neville upset Inter Miami fans booed son Harvey Neville

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville was upset when his home fans booed his son Harvey Neville during their game on Wednesday.

Apple 'proud and happy' with MLS Season Pass debut says Eddy Cue

"We’re off to a great start with subscriptions and viewership," Apple's senior vice president of services Eddy Cue said. "We’re certainly doing much better than we had forecasted.”

MLS Season Pass drops price for midseason, Apple says service uptake beat its own expectations - 9to5Mac

other men’s club soccer

Message from Peter Trevisani on Upcoming Field Change - New Mexico United

At the request of Major League Baseball and in partnership with the Isotopes, we will be adjusting the playing field by approximately 7 degrees.

Arceneaux hands off title of oldest Elks player to 36-year-old rookie | Edmonton Sun

The Englishman, who was selected second overall by the Elks earlier this month following a lengthy semi-pro soccer career that took him across the globe, celebrated his 36th birthday in between pre-season games last week.

Ratings: F1, NASCAR, soccer and more - Sports Media Watch

In other season-ending soccer action, the second leg of the Liga MX Clasura final (Guaralajara-Tigres) averaged a 1.0 rating and 2.94 million viewers on Telemundo Sunday night. That’s more than twice the number who watched every single EPL match, combined, on Sunday.

4 contrasting transfer options for Lionel Messi after PSG confirm exit this summer - Mirror Online

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of June, but his destination is still up in the air, with his former club Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal among those in the running

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies stars as Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse - Bavarian Football Works

From FC Hollywood to actual Hollywood

Dallas United was kicked out/removed themselves from the TST after one of their players used an intended racial slur towards a player on the West Ham team.

A statement from TST:



After conducting an investigation into the final moments of the match between West Ham United and Dallas United, we have concluded that Dallas United violated TST’s code of conduct. We have been in dialogue with leadership from both clubs and we are all… — TST (@TST7v7) June 2, 2023

NWSL

Bay FC | National Women’s Soccer League

Their new website is live

Bay FC unveils itself with a play toward soccer and timelessness and, yes, merchandise – Equalizer Soccer

The 2024 NWSL expansion team in the San Francisco Bay Area will be known as Bay Football Club.

Angel City FC sign midfielder Amandine Henry - Angels on Parade

Angel City FC have signed French International midfielder, Amandine Henry to a three-year contract. She will make her NWSL return when the transfer window opens.

NWSL Challenge Cup 2023: Standings, schedule, TV, streaming

NWSL Challenge Cup 2023 schedule, standings, TV and streaming info, and tiebreakers.

United States national teams

USMNT interim coach BJ Callaghan leans on "foundation" for Nations League | MLSSoccer.com

To his credit, B.J. Callaghan was honest enough to admit that he never saw his new job title – interim head coach of the US men’s national team – coming.

“It’s always going to be bigger than the individual”: Takeaways from USMNT’s Nations League roster release | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm relays interim USMNT coach BJ Callaghan's comments from the press conference after the Nations League roster announcement.

USMNT Nations League training camp roster revealed - Stars and Stripes FC

The United States Men’s National Team have a new interim coach and a big series of matches in a couple of weeks.

SSFC Spotlight: Noel Buck emerging as impact player in MLS - Stars and Stripes FC

The 18-year-old midfielder is turning heads for New England Revolution

Puget Sound soccer

Pride Month - Intentionalist - Pride Month in Seattle

Pride Month is a great opportunity to #SpendLikeItMatters in support of LGBTQ-owned businesses in Seattle and beyond.

Five reasons to attend the Sounders and Reign doubleheader on Saturday | Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders host the Portland Timbers while OL Reign take on the Portland Thorns on Saturday at Lumen Field

The Yale Politic -The Right to Research: Undoing The Dickey Amendment’s Limits on Studying Gun Violence

Sounder Academy alum Conrad Lee in Yale’s The Politic, their undergraduate journal of politics and culture

Open Flavor Friday

What to watch this weekend

You can find the TST on Peacock and the TST YouTube page. Newtown Pride and Kingdom FC are the only teams to advance after day one. The schedule remains massive.

Every MLS match is free.

Matchday 17 kicks off tomorrow



Watch every game this weekend for FREE on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/ilNtrSoyge pic.twitter.com/A02JcJ91E7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 2, 2023

Friday

11:30 am PT — Sassuolo men vs Fiorentina in Serie A play on Paramount+

3:00 pm PT — USA U20 women vs Costa Rica U20 in Concacaf U-20 Championship semifinals on FS2

7:00 pm PT — Vancouver FC men vs Pacific FC in CPL play on FS2

Saturday

7:00 am PT — Manchester City men vs Manchester United in the FA Cup final on ESPN+ and Sirius XM FC

12:00 pm PT — PSG men vs Clermont in Ligue 1 play on beIN Sports and Fanatiz

13 MLS matches start at 12:30 pm PT and run until 9:30 pm PT (roughly). They’re all free, but you’ll want to watch this one more than any other.

1:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers in MLS play on FOX, Apple TV, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM and at Lumen Field.

5:00 pm PT — OL Reign vs Portland Thorns in NWSL play on CBS Sports Net and at Lumen Field.

Sunday

9:30 am PT — Real Madrid men vs Athletic Club in La Liga play on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

2:00 pm PT — United States U20 men vs Uruguay U20 in the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals on Telemundo and FS2

6:00 pm PT — Los Angeles FC vs Club León in the Concacaf Champions League Final on FS1, TUDN, and UniMas. León leads the series 2-1

This is your weekend open thread.