Once again, Seattle returned to Lumen Field as arguably the better team (albeit with their share of injuries), and once again they underperformed and lost, this time to the San Jose Earthquakes. In a scenario all too familiar this year, the Sounders blinked once on defense, conceded a goal, and then were unable to finish any of their numerous chances at the other end. San Jose didn’t even register a shot after scoring, bunkering in and daring the home team to break them down. The final was a 1-0 loss, and it illustrates Seattle’s inability to earn points in tough matches. Normally, a match where you create massive chance after massive chance and are clearly the better team but get unlucky or fail to execute in a few specific moments would be brushed aside, an indicator of an excellent team having an off night. However, in light of the number of times this has happened already this season, it suggests the Sounders — even with the obvious skill sets on the team — cannot consistently turn great play into a win, or even gut out a point.

Goalkeeper

Stefan Frei – 6 | Community – 6.4

Frei didn’t have much to do, and other than a corner kick ball that was handed to their striker three yards out and deposited behind Stef, most of his work was done with his feet. He was okay at that, finding teammates when needed and for the most part having a quiet evening (two saves).

One thing I liked: A cross in the 6th minute was pushed wide of goal, something that had been an issue earlier in the year.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 83rd minute Frei had some risky touches with his feet before finding a teammate, taking perhaps an unnecessary chance with momentum on the side of the Sounders who were pushing to score.

Going forward: This game was closer to another Frei shutout than xG might show, with Seattle and Frei only conceding the one real opportunity which, credit to San Jose, they finished.

Defense

Nouhou – 5 | Community – 5.6 (off 73’ for Rowe)

Nouhou started on the left and was good in the run of play for most of his time on the field. Tasked often with dealing with San Jose star Cristian Espinoza, Nouhou held his opponent to a single shot and a single key pass.

One thing I liked: A nice 9th minute dribble to the middle space and pressure-releasing pass for Albert Rusnák was a reminder about how much this player has improved his on-the-ball presence.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 48th minute Nouhou glitched completely on his defensive assignment during a San Jose corner. Jeremy Ebobisse was able to stroll inside the six yard box behind Nouhou and score the game-winner unmarked.

Going forward: Nouhou showed the defense he is known for and was solid, releasing Léo Chú from needing to track back, but that defensive lapse was massive and ultimately cost points.

Xavier Arreaga – 6 | Community – 5.8

Xavi took advantage of some rotation in the back to pick up another start, and was very good on the night. Not looking to do much, he held his position well and had excellent clean passing on his 72 touches (90 percent completion).

One thing I liked: In the 12th minute Arreaga had a beautiful switch to Dylan Teves on the right, releasing the ball long and taking advantage of the opposite corner via a smooth diagonal.

One thing I didn’t like: Xavi conceded a few fouls that seemed unnecessarily aggressive, with one in the 47th minute allowing a free kick to a team that wasn’t otherwise creating opportunities .

Going forward: Starting sporadically must be difficult, and Arreaga has seemed to handle the challenges well, offering a strong option as the third center back.

Jackson Ragen – 6 | Community – 6.2

Ragen moved to the right against San Jose and played well after a period of adjustment in the first 15 minutes or so. He ended up with 78 touches and a sparkling 94 percent passing completion rate, showing calmness to distribute clean out of the back and refresh the offense.

One thing I liked: Jackson is a fantastic passer, and especially in the second half when Seattle had the ball and was exerting pressure, it was Ragen who confidently moved up into the midfield and combined with teammates as an extra support.

One thing I didn’t like: It took a while for Seattle to learn the communication in the back and there were a few nervy moments as players left some gaps that San Jose probed early.

Going forward: Ragen continues to be an excellent center back and will want to show better in rivalry games as his next step in development.

Alex Roldan – 7 | Community – 6.0

With Teves in front of him and Seattle on the front foot for much of the match, Roldan was unleashed, getting 91 touches, completing 90 percent, and adding three key passes, any of which could have been an assist. His offensive output was dynamic and probing, constantly delivering the ball into dangerous areas.

One thing I liked: All the things we love about Alex on the wing were back on the menu with the rotated personnel in front of him. He consistently got in to create big chances, such as a 21st minute cross that Chú mishandled, and a 35th minute ball that Héber somehow missed.

One thing I didn’t like: Alex got a lot right, but his 19th minute yellow for delaying a restart was a giant mistake. Playing 70 minutes on a card was rough, but perhaps even more impactful is that he will now miss this weekend’s game.

Going forward: When Cristian or Mini Cristian start in front of him, Alex is much more active on the offensive side, and the fluid play of Roldan and RBW later in the match was something to remember.

Defensive Midfield

Joshua Atencio – 6 | Community – 5.5

Atencio got the start for the suspended João Paulo and was, unsurprisingly, not as good as the player he replaced. His stats were okay: 81 percent passing, 76 touches, three shots, two tackles. His play was similarly good in spurts, as Josh was able to get into possession centrally and distribute forward often.

One thing I liked: A nice vertical run in the 15th minute showed a combination of tactical awareness to see the space and surprising pace as he burst down the right to create a chance from a unique angle.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 61st minute on a broken corner kick play the ball fell right to Atencio directly in front of the goal, and he somehow kicked it into the flag wavers.

Going forward: Atencio grew into the match but will rue a few chances he missed. He will likely move back to a quality substitute role.

Albert Rusnák – 7 | Community – 6.3 (off 73’ for Montero)

Albert did a little bit of everything, touching the ball 59 times and completing a sparkling 92 percent of his pass attempts. He added two shots and a key pass as part of a midfield that exerted more and more control as the game went on.

One thing I liked: Rusnák was very consistent in the center, finding teammates and moving the ball quickly. A number of nifty dribbles through midfield took advantage of a defense that sat back and invited pressure at times, including a 33rd minute foray into the box.

One thing I didn’t like: That aforementioned 33rd minute run was fantastic, with Albert slicing through the defense and being in on goal had the return pass from Alex been in front of him instead of behind him, as it ultimately was.

Going forward: Rusnák subbed out ostensibly to protect him from yellow card accumulation prior to the next match, and perhaps to keep a few minutes off his legs before starting centrally against Portland.

Attacking Midfield

Léo Chú – 8 (MOTM) | Community – 7.4 (MOTM)

Chú was the most offensively dynamic player on the field and looked fantastic when lined up creating via 1-v-1 and overloads on the left lane. Time and again he pushed down the wing and created massive chances for teammates or himself. He led the match with four shots, added three key passes, and even led the team in duels.

One thing I liked: There were periods where Chú just took over the match. Between the 50th and 65th minutes, Léo created big chances seemingly at will, beating his opponent and combining to either get a dangerous shot of his own or gift wrap what should have been a goal for teammates. Again, after 85 minutes he was completely dominant, with his 92nd minute perfect pass to Raúl Ruidíaz begging for the tying goal as an end result.

One thing I didn’t like: While Chú created a ton of offense, it was a 21st minute cross from a teammate that gave him his best chance to score himself. When Alex Roldan lifted a perfect cross into Léo in the middle of the box, he was unable to redirect it on frame in a sign of things to come.

Going forward: Léo showed how he can take over a match and to an extent be completely dominant. (Leading horses to water and all that.)

Nico Lodeiro –7 | Community – 6.0

Lodeiro was again the leader in the middle for Seattle against San Jose, getting an incredible 101 touches and moving the ball quickly across the field. He constantly drifted left to combine with and release Chú, and then followed up plays with offensive presence and defensive pressure.

One thing I liked: Nico had four key passes and over and over again played give-and-goes with Chú to create opportunities down the left.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 23rd minute when the game was not yet a finishing clown show, Lodeiro missed putting Chú in on goal in what was at the time a giant mistake.

Going forward: Nico playing three games in a week is a lot to ask, and it’s depressing that this match played out the way it did to force that potential situation in a few days.

Dylan Teves – 6 | Community – 5.2 (off 58’ for Baker-Whiting)

After tirelessly running all match a few days ago, Teves was again pushed into the lineup on the right and again made excellent runs and combination play before subbing off in the 58th minute for RBW. His 87 percent passing was paired with strong effort across the middle.

One thing I liked: Dylan again showed up as an excellent glue piece, enabling the runs of Roldan to reappear, helping combine centrally, and pushing forward when able. A pretty over the top control in the 14th minute within the SJ goal box put a lot of pressure forward.

One thing I didn’t like: Teves was released into space a few times and, especially in the 16th minute, failed to connect with anyone on the ensuing cross.

Going forward: Having a high soccer IQ is clearly helping Teves look solid in his outings, but he will need to convert his opportunities to continue getting time when teammates return from injuries.

Forward

Héber – 6 | Community – 4.6 (off 58’ for Ruidíaz)

Héber got another start up front and again got repeatedly into great spots. Unfortunately, he again wasn’t able to convert any of that potential into tangible goals, frustrating everyone with his continued ineptitude. He had two shots (both on target) and a key pass amid a lot of solid play that didn’t come together.

One thing I liked: In the 32nd minute, when holding the ball up near the top of the box, Héber recognized that SJ was dropping off him and he quickly turned and put a shot on goal. This was a nifty little toe poke that tested the defense and kept them honest going forward.

One thing I didn’t like: Once again Héber had a big chance from Alex and once again he was unable to finish it. This one came in the 35th minute and everyone’s frustrations continue.

Going forward: Héber is a good player, but he must start to finish his chances, especially since the chances he finds are massive.

Substitutes

Raúl Ruidíaz– 6 | Community – 5.5 (on 58’ for Héber)

Finally, Raúl returned to the field and immediately was active, creating chances and opportunities for the entire time he was on the pitch. He had four shots and completed every one of his pass attempts.

One thing I liked: Only needing 14 touches, Raúl was a chance-creating machine, getting big opportunities and finding the right place at the right time again and again.

One thing I didn’t like: Ruidíaz missed two massive chances, either of which would have earned at least a point for Seattle. In the 79th minute he tried to first-time a RBW pass with no one around him and floundered. The more memorable came in the 92nd, as Chú found Raúl alone on the six, needing only to redirect into an essentially empty net. He kicked it over. Sigh.

Going forward: Seattle created huge opportunities and let’s hope the only reason they weren’t capitalized on was rust, and that it will be gone soon.

Reed Baker-Whiting – 5 | Community – 6.0 (on 58’ for Teves)

Reed entered early in the second half and played as a combo right-sided player, switching often with Alex behind him as both defended and both took up high positions to support an offensive wave that Seattle sustained for the entirety of RBW’s time on the field. He had 20 touches, 79 percent passing, and a key pass.

One thing I liked: The aggressiveness and confidence from RBW was excellent; he repeatedly dribbled central forward and looked to be an offensive catalyst. A beautiful run to the end line and peek up in the 79th minute led to him finding an excellent cross to the waiting leg of Raúl that deserved a better finish.

One thing I didn’t like: Reed looked lost a few times as the numbers Seattle pushed into the offensive end led to congestion. Space for himself was hard to come by.

Going forward: The experience that the young players are getting is already paying off, with RBW showing in this match he is a capable MLS-level player who continues to improve.

Fredy Montero – 5 | Community – 5.7 (on 73’ for Rusnák)

Fredy added another striker to the field and played mostly in a withdrawn central role, trying to connect with teammates on his 17 touches.

One thing I liked: Montero was very impactful, with three shots and two key passes in a short time on the field. Had Raúl finished the 92nd minute shot we might be celebrating the fantastic outside of the boot through-ball volley that Fredy used to put Chú in behind.

One thing I didn’t like: Only one of his shots was on frame.

Going forward: Fredy continues to be instant offense off the bench, showing a desire and energy that belies his age, and showing that he can still create good chances for teammates.

Kelyn Rowe – 5 | Community – 5.5 (on 73’ for Nouhou)

It was an excellent sight to see Rowe return to the field with 15 minutes to go in this match. He brought a spark and was active with 24 touches, two shots and a key pass.

One thing I liked: Immediately popping up in the middle of the box, Rowe had a diving header try three minutes after arriving and added another knuckling shot that tested the keeper moments later.

One thing I didn’t like: To return from what looked to be a career-ending injury and score a diving header equalizer? The headline wrote itself.

Going forward: It’s unclear how Kelyn survived that knee injury, but having him healthy and ready to add key veteran depth is a great thing.

Referee

Ramy Touchan – 6 | Community – 3.7

With Judson suspended due to a red card (surprise, surprise), Touchan had a fairly easy match to referee, as the teams played clean for the most part. With 21 fouls called, most of the action was in the San Jose end and there were five cards handed out.

One thing I liked: San Jose started diving to try to earn calls after scoring, and twice in the 60th minute they were ignored as they lay dying on the field.

One thing I didn’t like: Ragen got a phantom foul in the 43rd minute and somehow the referee missed a corner kick call on a deflection about 10 feet from him. These smaller issues added up to an inconsistently called match.

Going forward: Some of the referee performances this year have been extremely poor and this one was okay.

San Jose Earthquakes MOTM

Jeremy Ebobisse didn’t do a ton in this one, but what he did mattered most. He won a free kick (which he then promptly dispatched well over the bar) near the end of the first half. And, of course, his clever movement to be first to a second ball off a well-worked corner routine in the 48th minute gave his side the only goal of the contest.

Next up: Please just beat these goofballs this weekend.