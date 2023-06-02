Everything you need to know about Seattle v. Portland double header 2023

It’s easy to forget that the Seattle Sounders have dominated the Portland Timbers. The human mind is such that events closer to the present day are given prominence in our headspace. Those four straight wins by Portland hurt, because those wins dropped the series to essentially level at 18-19-7, +2 in the MLS era. But over the decades from 1975, when the Timbers started a year after Seattle, the history is in Seattle’s favor — 65–57–15 (WLD).

Toss in the trophies and the Sounders are ahead. They hold 7 Cascadia Cups to Portland’s five, which includes the two years when the Sounders didn’t compete for it.

Seattle has owned this rivalry in the NWSL.

OL Reign is superior to the Portland Thorns, for example. Reign are 14-12-8, +6 in all comps against the Thorns. That includes the sorry start to the NWSL when Portland won four straight — that may be part of why Lauren Barnes and Laura Harvey hate Portland so much.

Here’s everything you need to know about the doubleheader on Saturday, June 3, from the pregame festivities starting at 11 AM PT until the time when Seattle once again reign supreme over the teams from south Cascadia.

Sounders v. Timbers is on FOX and Apple TV (free) at 1:30 PM PT with kickoff at 1:55 PM.

Reign v. Thorns is on CBS Sports Net at 5:00 PM with kickoff at ~5:07 PM.