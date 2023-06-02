OL Reign extend contract of forward Elyse Bennett

OL Reign announced on Friday that they have extended the contract of forward Elyse Bennett through the 2024 NWSL season, with an option for an additional year. Bennett was acquired in a trade during the off-season from Kansas City Current and is currently in her second professional season out of Washington State University.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my professional journey with OL Reign,” said Bennett in a team release. “Coming back to where I played collegiately has been a special experience, and I look forward to growing and working alongside my incredible teammates, coaches and staff.”

Since joining the league last year as the 7th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Bennett has made 30 appearances and eight starts in all competitions, scoring four goals and adding three assists. She also had four assists in the 2022 Challenge Cup, the most across the league.

Bennett notched her first goal for OL Reign in last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Angel City FC and has also provided an assist this year.

“Elyse has been a great contributor for us this season, adding more quality to the depth of our roster,” head coach Laura Harvey said in a team release. “She has been settling well with the team and finding a good rhythm. We’re happy to extend her contract and watch her continue to make an impact on the Reign.”

At Washington State University, Bennett played in 93 games, notching 26 goals and 12 assists. She was named a Second Team All-American in her final season.