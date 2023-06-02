(re) Building good habits

Do you remember the habits you had in Fall 2019? The things you did that were routine and good for you. Maybe it was that you went to Seattle Sounders games. Maybe you drank 64 ounces of water every day. Maybe you read a book a month, or ran. Maybe you celebrated winning a Cup, at home. Maybe you felt dominant, for decades.

Somewhere along the way those habits broke.

The 2020s forced us all to change. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse.

Our habits and our routines shifted. Maybe you don’t drink as much water now, or exercise. I stopped reading books for a long time. I skipped seeing my soccer family more frequently.

I stopped seeing my favorite team beat Portland, because my team had lost the habit of victory — that decades-long routine.

Routines and habits do not come back quickly.

It starts with a moment. Then you do it again. And again, and again, and again. You do it until you stop doing it. Starting over is hard.

One of my good habits was relearning Arabic. It was a skill I had. Then I stopped. When I restarted my streak was at nearly 400 days of regular, routine work rebuilding the habit. I could watch Mo and understand the Arabic parts without subtitles.

The Seattle Sounders broke their routine, their habit. Decades of dominance became a footnote, a memory. The reality is that the Portland Timbers have been better than the Sounders in head-to-head competition, even during Seattle’s last four trophy appearing seasons (‘19-22).

Let us help the Sounders get that good habit back.

It starts with a moment — a March. Loud and thunderous echoing through the brick canyons of Pioneer Square.

Then you do it again — Boom. Boom. Clap. This should be crisp, clean. There should be reverb and bounce.

And again — Seattle (aka the Bluest Skies)

The bluest skies you’ve ever seen are in Seattle

And the hills the greenest green, in Seattle

Like a beautiful child, growing up, free and wild

Full of hopes and full of fears, full of laughter, full of tears (beers)

Full of dreams to last the years, in Seattle

. . . in Seattle!

And again — a goal, oh a blessed goal. That early lead with a call, a repeat. Outsiders think it’s so Euro. It’s not. It’s us, the Kings of Cascadia. It’s what we do.

And again — make goal-scoring routine. Make it expected.

And again — this is our habit now. Our decades returning, one minute, one match, one season at a time. We’re the Seattle Sounders, not some newcomer. We’re the U.S. pro team with more years in operation from 1974 to the present. We win trophies, lots of them.

And again — flamethrowers. legacies. stories and imagery that don’t exist in other cities in the U.S. because they don’t have what we have.

Habits are built by starting one day and then you just keep doing it. Habits like watching OL Reign beat the Portland Thorns. That’s a routine that hasn’t stopped. Start your next good habit by staying for game two.

Build your next good habit on Saturday by singing, clapping, shouting, supporting and watching the royalty of American soccer reign.