Major Link Soccer: Mexico fires Diego Cocca

MLS

Hany Mukhtar looks a lock to repeat as MLS MVP in 2023, and in that rich form, he’s taking Nashville SC to the sharp end of our MLS Power Rankings. MLS Power Rankings: Mukhtar magic takes Nashville to No. 2 - ESPN

Some international windows close harder than others, and such is the case this June. Who were the best young-player performers in Matchday 19? | MLSSoccer.com

FC Dallas have bolstered their attack, announcing Monday they’ve signed Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah. The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025. FC Dallas sign Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah | MLSSoccer.com

Before the festivities descend on D.C. United’s Audi Field on July 19, let’s identify some of the main figures who have been involved at both stops. Arsenal-MLS: 10 connections to know before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game | MLSSoccer.com

Messi has earned an estimated $1.2 billion in salary, bonuses and endorsements during his career. The tally ranks fifth all time among athletes. Messi’s Miami Contract: $50M-$60M Annually Before Adidas, Apple Money – Sportico.com

NWSL

In an exclusive EQZ interview, the Brazilian attacker talks about winning a World Cup for Marta, her red-hot form for the NC Courage, and those European transfer rumors. Kerolin is ready to show her work – Equalizer Soccer

Freya Coombe was relieved of her duties in Los Angeles while the Houston Dash and the OL Reign battled in near 100-degree weather in Texas. NWSL Power Rankings: A coaching change, comebacks & a heatwave

Curious about every NWSL teams’ style but don’t have much time? Here’s a tactical breakdown of all 12 teams, in 100 words or less. Every NWSL team's tactical style (explained in 100 words) - ESPN

Concacaf

Mexico on Monday sacked coach Diego Cocca after a third-place finish in the Concacaf Nations League and has named Jaime Lozano as interim coach. Mexico fires Cocca, names Lozano as interim coach - ESPN

The Canadian men’s national team have named their 23-man roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, with head coach John Herman including 10 MLS players in his squad. Canada name roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: 10 MLS players called up | MLSSoccer.com

Becky Sauerbrunn never expected to make it on the United States women’s national team. Kassouf: The remarkable journey of Becky Sauerbrunn – Equalizer Soccer

Sauerbrunn’s presence will be missed on and off the field, but there are options to make up for that absence. How USWNT can move on without Becky Sauerbrunn at 2023 Women’s World Cup - The Athletic

Lindsey Horan is staying in France with Lyon, sources briefed on her new agreement but not authorized to speak about it before the official announcement told The Athletic. USWNT’s Lindsey Horan to stay with Lyon - The Athletic ($)

World

Thinking back to her National Women’s Soccer League College Draft experience in 2021, striker Madison Haley pauses for a beat before saying, “I mean, that was like a whirlwind.” ‘How am I getting drafted?’ Madison Haley’s road to Australia – Equalizer Soccer

The Spain defender Ona Batlle is following Alessia Russo in leaving Manchester United at the end of her contract. Manchester United announce Ona Batlle is leaving to join Barcelona | Women’s football | The Guardian

Thibaut Courtois has hit back at Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco and maintained he pulled out of the squad for Tuesday’s European Championship qualifier in Estonia due to a knee injury. Thibaut Courtois hits back at Belgium coach Tedesco over captaincy claim | Belgium | The Guardian

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic on Monday appealed to star midfielder Luka Modric to stay amid growing speculation the captain will retire from international football.On Monday, front pages across Croatia ran pictures of the dejected midfielder following the nail-biting defeat. ‘We need him’ - Croatia coach asks Modric to postpone retirement

Bukayo Saka says he will “probably frame the match ball” after scoring his first career hat-trick in England’s 7-0 victory over North Macedonia. England 7-0 North Macedonia: Hat-trick hero Bukayo Saka on ‘special night’ - BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday he would “never give up” playing for Portugal as he prepares to make his 200th international appearance against Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying. ”It would be spectacular to crown my 200th international game with a goal,” added Ronaldo, the all-time men’s record international scorer with 122 goals. Ronaldo will ‘never give up’ playing for Portugal

BBC Sport looks at how the Euro 2024 qualifiers are going and how the home nations and Republic of Ireland are doing. Euro 2024 qualifying: How England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland are doing - BBC Sport

Darren Moore has left his job as manager of Sheffield Wednesday three weeks after winning promotion to the Championship in the playoff final. Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday after winning promotion | Sheffield Wednesday | The Guardian

Bournemouth have named Andoni Iraola, who had left Rayo Vallecano at the end of the season, as manager after surprisingly sacking Gary O’Neil. Bournemouth appoint Andoni Iraola as manager after sacking Gary O’Neil | Bournemouth | The Guardian

Rudi Garcia said Monday that he is not worried about stepping in to take over at Napoli just weeks after they won their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona. Garcia, who won the Ligue 1 with Lille in 2011, was sacked by Al Nassr in April not long after the Saudi Arabian club signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal worth tens of millions of dollars. Garcia 'not scared' of replacing Napoli's title-winner Spalletti

Steven Gerrard says he will not be taking up an offer to manage in the Saudi Pro League. Steven Gerrard: Ex-Aston Villa and Rangers boss not taking up offer to manage in Saudi Pro League - BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers, who won seven trophies in a row in his first spell at Celtic, returns four years after leaving for Leicester City. Celtic: Brendan Rodgers appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor on three-year deal - BBC Sport

The irony of Kylian Mbappe’s situation — having informed PSG he would not be signing a new deal — is that for all his leverage, his options are pretty limited. Why Mbappe's short-team deal may actually limit his options - ESPN

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM - Iceland vs Portugal - UEFA Euro Qualifying - FS1

11:45 AM - Germany vs Colombia - International Friendly - FS2

1:30 PM - Guadeloupe vs Guyana - CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification - FS2

4:00 PM - Martinique vs Puerto Rico - CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification - FS2

6:20 PM - St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana - CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification - FS2

6:30 PM - América vs Monterrey - Club Friendly - TUDN