Alex Roldan scores dramatic goal for El Salvador

Alex Roldán is not really known as a goal scorer, but he sure does have a flair for the dramatic — at least when he’s playing for El Salvador. Roldán scored his third international goal earlier today, an 89th-minute equalizer off a diving header in La Selecta’s 1-1 tie with South Korea.

All three of Roldan’s international goals have come after 80th minute and have changed the result. His first goal was in his El Salvador debut and proved to be the winner in a Gold Cup match. His next goal was a 90th-minute equalizer against Jamaica in World Cup qualifying. He’s done all this in just 19 international appearances. By contrast, he has three goals in 86 MLS appearances.

Against South Korea, Roldan started at left back (where he also started in El Salvador’s friendly against Japan a few days earlier). He seems to have operated almost as a third centerback though, rarely getting forward and completing just 14 of 31 passes.

He’ll remain with El Salvador through the Gold Cup, which will keep him out until the Sounders’ match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 8.