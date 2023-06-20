List of Gold Cup call-ups shows Sounders’ challenge

The Seattle Sounders will be missing three players due to Gold Cup commitments. Depending on how far Jordan Morris (United States), Alex Roldán (El Salvador) and Cristian Roldan (USA) advance, they could miss between three and six games.

We basically already knew that, though. What has now come into focus is how they stack up against their remaining pre-Leagues Cup opponents. Of those six teams, only the Vancouver Whitecaps (three) are going to be as potentially short-handed, while the other five are all missing one or zero players to the Gold Cup.

Here’s how those games are shaping up:

June 21 at LAFC: Aaron Long is the only LAFC player on a Gold Cup roster, but it’s admittedly a little more complicated than that. They had four other players who were called into the current international window, some of whom have matches tonight and another who will still be on international duty as of tomorrow. All five players are regular starters for LAFC.

Kwadwo Opoku is currently with Ghana at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations and will be unavailable.

Dennis Bouanga played 73 minutes for Gabon on Sunday and had to fly back from DR Congo. He’ll probably be available, but maybe only off the bench.

Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios are both with Ecuador who have a friendly against Costa Rica in Philadelphia tonight. Neither played in the previous friendly against Bolivia. They might be available off the bench, and could theoretically start if they don’t play again.

June 24 vs. Orlando City: There aren’t any Orlando players currently on Gold Cup squads but they did have four players called up during this international window, all of whom play games today and one of whom could still make the Gold Cup.

Wilfredo Rivera started for Puerto Rico in their Gold Cup qualifying win over Suriname. They play Martinique in their second qualifier tonight and if they win they’ll get a spot in the Gold Cup. Rivera, however, has not played for Orlando City.

Wilder Cartagena and Pedro Gallese both started for Peru in their road friendly against Japan today. Cartagena played 88 minutes while Gallese went the full 90. Presumably, both will be fully available by Saturday.

Facundo Torres is with Uruguay, who play Cuba tonight, but he didn’t play in the previous friendly and will likely be fully available against the Sounders.

July 1 vs. Houston Dynamo: Adalberto Carrasquilla is the only Dynamo player on a Gold Cup squad (Panama), but he is one of their more important players. Carrasquilla is third on the team in minutes and has a goal and three assists.

July 8 at Vancouver Whitecaps: Like Seattle, Vancouver also has three players currently on Gold Cup rosters. All three are potential starters and reasonably likely to still be playing. Ali Ahmed (Canada) has only five starts but gave the Sounders some problems in their previous meeting; Javain Brown (Jamaica) is the Whitecaps’ normal starting right back; and Julian Gressel (USA) has been one of Vancouver’s best players.

July 12 at San Jose Earthquakes: Cade Cowell (USA) is their only player on a Gold Cup roster. He also just missed a bunch of games while playing in the U-20 World Cup.

July 15 vs. FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (USA) is the only player on a Gold Cup roster. He is among the Golden Boot leaders with 10 goals.