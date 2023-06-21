Major Link Soccer: Kylian Mbappe wants consideration for Ballon d’Or

Puget Sound

The Puyallup Tribe is the first of what Seattle’s 2026 organizing committee hopes to be 10 organizations involved in encompassing the committee’s focus on leaving a legacy of culture, community and inspiring youth. Puyallup Tribe of Indians named legacy supporter for Seattle-based World Cup activities in 2026 | The Seattle Times

The USWNT and OL Reign midfielder explains the plays that exemplify her creative, free-flowing trademark style. USWNT’s Rose Lavelle: My Game in My Words - The Athletic

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut on 21 July, according to the club’s managing owner, Jorge Mas. $60m a year Lionel Messi set to make Inter Miami debut on 21 July | The Guardian

He’s expected to play in the Leagues Cup. Lionel Messi’s first match Inter Miami set for July 21 | Axios

Beyond xG: Using PFF Shooting Grades to improve goalscoring predictions in MLS — American Soccer Analysis

NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins Joins Legion FC Ownership Group as Investor - Birmingham Legion FC

NWSL / women’s club soccer

NWSL parity was clear after Tara McKeown and the Washington Spirit were one of the only top sides to win, while Angel City picked up a W. NWSL Take-Off: Washington Spirit top table, Angel City wins | Pro Soccer Wire

After a career spent on the men’s side of the game, Rushton now looks to carry over what she’s learned to the NWSL. Lucy Rushton on becoming Bay FC’s first general manager: ‘This is an incredibly ambitious group’ - The Athletic

Lynn Williams has not shied away from the realities of the “shocking trade” that brought her from the Kansas City Current to NJ/NY Gotham FC in January, but amidst the surprise, Williams found something she was not expecting at the time: a home and a family with Gotham. Lynn Williams announces contract extension with Gotham FC through 2025 – Equalizer Soccer

Spirit starters Andi Sullivan, Ashley Hatch, and Gabrielle Carle have extended their contracts with the team in a wise move by the team to lock down some of their top talent. Andi Sullivan, Ashley Hatch, and Gabrielle Carle to extend time with Washington Spirit – The District Press

Previously, rules stated that players can move before signing a professional contract at 18 without their club receiving a fee. Women’s football to bring in compensation after flurry of free transfers | The Telegraph

International soccer

The Matildas vice-captain points to England’s experience as an example of the impact hosting a major tournament can have. Steph Catley hopes to see ‘Euros effect’ in Australia after Women’s World Cup | The Guardian

A look at the stars, storylines and scandals that are already shaping the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Is the Women’s World Cup ready for its close-up? | Al Jazeera

Many players heading to the 2023 Women’s World Cup played on poor pitches and did not have proper medical checks, the world players’ union has said. Women’s World Cup: Sub-standard pitches and lack of medical checks blighted qualifying, says Fifpro - BBC Sport

Becky Sauerbrunn speaks to ESPN about her evolving role with the USWNT, which after an injury will be unfilled at the Women’s World Cup. Why losing Sauerbrunn will hurt the USWNT - ESPN

Ten from MLS. Canada announce refreshed Gold Cup squad, numerous leading CanMNT stars absent – Waking The Red

A public scandal almost derailed the head coach’s USMNT career, but U.S. Soccer ultimately stuck with Berhalter—the architect of a system that still thrived in his absence, culminating in a victory over Canada in the Nations League final. Gregg Berhalter Is Back, but He Also Never Really Went Away - The Ringer

New Zealand Football has said it will contact FIFA after the men’s national team abandoned a friendly against Qatar in protest at an alleged racist slur. New Zealand FA urges Fifa to do more after walk-off against Qatar over alleged racism | The Guardian

Qatar winger Yusuf Abdurisag has denied using a racial slur against Michael Boxall in Monday’s friendly against New Zealand. Qatar player denies racial abuse of New Zealand’s Boxall | Pro Soccer Wire

Moldova, ranked 171st in the world, stunned Poland as they came from 2-0 down to win only their second qualifying game since 2013. Moldova 3-2 Poland: World's 171st-best team fight back for shock win - BBC Sport

A project using AI to track social media abuse of players at the 2022 World Cup identified more than 300 people whose details are being given to law enforcement. FIFA identifies 300 World Cup online abusers with AI - ESPN

The 16-team Copa América will be played from June 20 to July 15, 2024 in the United States, Conmebol announced on Tuesday. CONMEBOL sets 2024 Copa América dates for June 20-July 14 in U.S. - ESPN

World men’s club soccer

West Ham have rejected an Arsenal offer of £75m plus add-ons for the England midfielder Declan Rice. West Ham reject Arsenal’s £90m Declan Rice bid and hold out for at least £100m | The Guardian

Arsenal have made a £30m bid for Ajax’s highly rated Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber — and are optimistic about completing a deal. Jurrien Timber: Arsenal make £30m bid for Ajax and Netherlands defender - BBC Sport

Christopher Nkunku, who scored 16 goals in 25 games for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, has agreed to a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea sign RB Leipzig striker for £52m - BBC Sport

Kylian Mbappe has said he deserves to be one of the candidates to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or award. Kylian Mbappe: I meet criteria to win 2023 Ballon d’Or award - ESPN

Son Heung-Min has announced his intention to stay at Tottenham despite receiving a lucrative offer to join Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad. Son Heung-Min to stay at Tottenham amid lucrative Saudi bid - ESPN

Culture

Zork and MUD? Sure. But also Universal Paperclips, AI Dungeon, and Lifeline. 50 Years of Text Games parses the rich history of a foundational genre | Ars Technica

