LAFC vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

FULLTIME: The Seattle Sounders ran their winless streak to four games, falling 1-0 on the road to LAFC. The only goal of the match came in the 1st minute. The Sounders had a penalty shout in the 57th minute but it was mostly downhill from there.

LAFC 1, SOUNDERS 0: Mateusz Bogusz got LAFC off to a dream start when he was able to dribble through the middle of the field ans score from about 25 yards took in the first minute. The shot took a slight deflection off Jackson Ragen and beat Stefan Frei to the near post.

LINEUPS: Albert Rusnák will reprise his role as the No. 10 with Nicolas Lodeiro returning to the lineup as a right winger. Cody Baker also replaces Alex Roldan, who is one of three Sounders on international duty. It also marks the second time all year that all three Sounders DPs have been in the starting lineup together.

The Seattle Sounders have won just two of their last 10 games and will be missing three starters but still should feel reasonably good about their chances of finally winning a regular-season game at BMO Stadium.

For as beat up and poor form as the Sounders are in, LAFC are in even worse shape. The once seemingly unbeatable Angels have now won just 1 of 7 matches across all competitions and were riding a three-game scoreless run heading into last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Sporting KC. They’ll also be playing their eighth game in about three weeks, while missing several key starters of their own.

LAFC, being one of the deepest teams in the league, still have more than enough firepower to scare the Sounders, but they won’t get much more vulnerable than they will be tonight.

Notes

LAFC has already traveled more than 33,000 miles this year and are in the middle of a three-month stretch in which they’ll be playing a match every 3.5 days.

Denis Bouanga has 17 goals in 22 matches across all competitions this season, easily the most in MLS. Ten of those goals are in MLS play. He’s expected to be available after playing for Gabon on Sunday.

LAFC is one of two teams the Sounders have visited at least three times in the regular season and never beaten. They are 0-5-1 at BMO Stadium, but did win the 2019 MLS Western Conference final there.

Raúl Ruidíaz now has 27 road goals since coming to MLS in 2018. Only Josef Martinez (28) has more.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

Xavier Arreaga(Right Quad Strain); Ethan Dobbelaere (Right Hamstring Strain); Sota Kitahara (Right Quad Strain); Jordan Morris(International Duty); Alex Roldan(International Duty); Cristian Roldan (International Duty)

LAFC

QUESTIONABLE: Kellyn Acosta (lower extremity), Timothy Tillman (lower extremity)

OUT: Maxime Crepeau (leg), Sergi Palencia (lower extremity), Jesus Murillo (lower extremity); Jose Cifuentes (International Duty), Aaron Long (International Duty)

Officials

REF: Ted Unkel; AR1: Jeremy Hanson; AR2: Ryan Graves; 4TH: Brandon Stevis; VAR: David Barrie; AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (commentators)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Brad Evans)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? N

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? N

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders at LAFC; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.