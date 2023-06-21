Preview: Seattle Sounders at LAFC

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders is one of the marquee MLS matchups a couple of times a season. This one has the potential to be one of the weirder matches these two teams have played given the context. Both teams are missing important players due to international duty, LAFC finds themselves in the thick of a post-CCL campaign, and the Sounders are coming off their longest break of the season. How is this one going to look? Let’s take a look.

One key stat

6 — This is LAFC’s 6th match during the month of June. By the end of the month they will have played 7 matches across 24 days.

What the Sounders will try to do

Seattle had just a glimpse of how good they could be offensively with the return of Cristian Roldan against Charlotte FC. The player missed two months due to concussion symptoms only to be whisked away for the Gold Cup with the USMNT. Oh well, what can you do?

One thing that may carry over from the Charlotte game is the potential of playing Albert Rusnák further forward. He was revelatory playing as the No. 10 in Nico Lodeiro’s absence and the thought of the two of them playing together closer to goal is exciting. What you give up in deeper possession might result in higher-quality chances closer to goal against LAFC.

What LAFC will try to do

There’s not a team that’s more familiar with LAFC’s current predicament than the Sounders. There’s a couple of differences of course, mainly that Seattle actually won CCL and LAFC didn’t. Other than that, LAFC might be a bit healthier than the Sounders were at this point last season, but with it being summer tournament season, everything kind of comes out to a wash.

LAFC haven’t been themselves after losing CCL, only winning one match out of four thanks to a late winner from Carlos Vela against Sporting KC. Regardless of how many players they’re missing, LAFC will always try to play the same way. Aggressive pressing and midfield control.

Vibe check

The Sounders have never won a regular season game in LA against LAFC and it’s been the scene of some pretty tough defeats. A win or a draw tonight would massively improve the vibes around Seattle.

How close to full strength is everyone?

LAFC have some tricky international stuff to deal with. A handful of their key guys are returning from various national teams and may only be available off the bench.

Seattle will be missing Jordan Morris and both Roldan brothers.

Projected lineups

Sounders (4-2-3-1): Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Yeimar, Baker; Vargas, Joao Paulo; Chu, Rusnak, Lodeiro; Ruidiaz

What you need to know

Sounders record (3rd in the West, 8th in the Shield): 8-6-4 +7 GD

LAFC record (2nd in the West, 6th in the Shield): 8-3-5 +9 GD

Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Kickoff time: 7:39pm PT

Commentators (AppleTV): Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman