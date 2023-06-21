Sounders at LAFC, recap: Gone in 60 seconds

The Seattle Sounders faced off against LAFC on Wednesday night in Los Angeles and came up on the wrong side of a 1-0 result.

A 1st-minute goal from LA midfielder Mateusz Bogusz put the Sounders in a very early deficit, but Seattle showed well as they worked their way back into the game. Raúl Ruidíaz, in particular, came up with several dangerous shots during the first half, but neither side could find the back of the net as the half wore on. Seattle tended to play heavily shifted towards the left side, with Léo Chú playing on that wing and Nico Lodeiro pinching in from his starting point on the opposite side. The Sounders looked more dangerous as they varied their approach and made better use of the full width of the field through Cody Baker at right back, and in one instance Obed Vargas driving into the box from that right side.

Seattle continued to push in the second half, hoping to be able to take advantage of LA’s tired legs, but the chances dried up and the bit of quality or luck in the final touches just wasn’t there. Things looked like they’d gotten even worse for Seattle in the 76th minute when José Cifuentes got on the end of a free kick with Jackson Ragen behind him and headed the ball into the back of the net, but after review the goal was called back for a handball by Cifuentes. The Sounders threw everything at LAFC, including Yeimar as a target man with Ruidíaz and Heber — and later Fredy Montero in place of Ruidíaz — as they tried to claw back a point, but that early goal proved to be just too much for them to overcome.

Seattle’s winless streak stretches to four games with Orlando City headed to town on Saturday.

Key moments

1’ — LAFC play through Seattle’s midfield and Mateusz Bogusz takes a shot from the top of the box that deflects off of Jackson Ragen to beat Stefan Frei. 1-0 LAFC

8’ — Raúl Ruidíaz pops up with a shot from outside of the box as the Sounders turn an LAFC goal kick into an attack quickly, but the shot’s wide.

22’ — Another look from Ruidíaz, this time inside the area off of a ball from Léo Chú, but the shot is stopped by goalkeeper John McCarthy and cleared away.

23’ — Good work from Obed Vargas to drive into the box and a good cross for Ruidíaz, but the LAFC GK keeps this one out as well.

52’ — João Paulo has a go from outside of the box, but his shot is deflected out for a corner.

57’ — Ruidíaz seems to be taken down in box, but referee waves it off and VAR does not recommend another look.

65’ — Carlos Vela has a dangerous back heel on Stefan Frei’s six-yard box, but Jackson Ragen takes enough off of it for Frei to handle it easily.

76’ — LAFC appear to double their lead after substitute José Cifuentes heads home a free kick, but it’s called back for a handball after a trip to the monitor.

Quick thoughts

Predictability: There’s some value to being predictable. It’s good to know what kinds of runs or passes your teammates prefer or tend to make, but when too many things line up predictably, it’s a problem. Léo Chú is a pretty predictable player, in that his game is largely predicated on being fast and cutting the ball back or playing a lateral ball of some sort from the end line or edge of the box. It can work well when he has teammates able to run with him, but with Jordan Morris — and even Cristian Roldan — away at the Gold Cup, the other guys on the field can’t really keep up with him. So when he gets to the penalty area there are often multiple defenders and not enough teammates or too little room for him to make a move and create his own shot. That happened a lot in this game. Unless other players are going to magically get faster, the Sounders need to find other ways to utilize him and to introduce more variety to their approach play.

Solving for 10: One attempt Brian Schmetzer has made to address that predictability issue is playing Albert Rusnák at the 10. He slotted him in there against Charlotte FC, and again tonight with Nico Lodeiro deployed on the right wing as solving for Cristian Roldan’s absence continues to be a problem without a particularly good answer. During the first half it seemed like it was working pretty well, but Lodeiro’s tendency to drift inside meant that the Sounders were often playing with at most 75% of the field. Maybe that works a bit better with Alex Roldan on the field, but for as much as Cody Baker did an admirable job he doesn’t offer enough going forward to be the sole attacking presence on the right wing. The more crowded the center of the field got, the less Rusnák was able to do the things he’s best at, and the more stagnant Seattle grew even as they tried to more and more desperately. I think Rusnák as the 10 could very well be a solution to some of the attacking woes, but they’ve got to be able to create space for each other outside of breakaways and transition opportunities.

Soft goals stink: I don’t really have anything insightful to say about the goal Seattle gave up. It was a pretty good hit, it took a deflection, and it came really, really early on. But the Sounders midfield got split like an over-ripe banana and found themselves in a hole almost as soon as the game had started. They did well to get back into the game, but it’s frustrating to see the team give up goals week after week that leave you wondering on some level, “what are you guys doing?” It only resulted in one goal tonight, but there were more than a couple of sequences in this game where Seattle got easily passed through with nutmegs coming at a rate seldom seen outside of five-a-side. Cifuentes found himself with room to pick out his spot on the goal that was called back all too easily, and for a team that’s at times one of the most sturdy in the league it’s worrying how often they look like the very opposite. Winning games is hard because it’s hard to score goals, but it’s even harder to win when you give up goals like that.

He said what?!?

I’m not sure what more there is to do.

Asked Frei about the messaging he's giving teammates: "Keep working hard. If you think someone else is going to do the work you're sorely mistaken. It's on us." — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) June 22, 2023

One stat to tell the tale

7 — The Sounders have failed to win in 7 regular season trips to face LAFC.