Major Link Soccer: The USWNT World Cup roster is out

Seattle

Quinn plays professionally with Seattle’s OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League and based on recent performances, looks to be in fine form. Canadian soccer's Quinn paying forward mentorship that has led them to success | CBC Sports

Sofia Huerta’s road to the USWNT included a stint with Mexico and several new positions. Now, she could be a key figure at the World Cup. USWNT’s Sofia Huerta started with Mexico, then moved from forward to defender. Is the World Cup next? - ESPN

USA

Meet the team that will take on the world. USWNT 2023 Women’s World Cup roster revealed - Stars and Stripes FC

We have our final roster set in place for this summer’s tournament and what it means for the USWNT’s chances of making it a three-peat. The 2023 USWNT World Cup roster post-release reaction - All For XI

The USWNT could literally field an exceptional World Cup starting XI based on players injured or left off the roster. We dive into the data to show exactly what’s missing from those left home. From snubs to injuries: The USWNT What-Might-Have-Been XI – Equalizer Soccer

It’s finally here! Vlatko Andonovski has announced his 2023 World Cup roster, and it’s got plenty of gambles, surprises and new faces. Here’s what you need to know about his selections. Analysis of the USWNT's 2023 Women's World Cup roster - ESPN

Alex Morgan says the United States are in a “different space” going into this year’s Women’s World Cup because of improvements in equality, but other countries are still fighting for it. Alex Morgan: USA in 'different space' for World Cup because of growth in equality - BBC Sport

An EQZ exclusive: DeMelo discusses her incredible form that made her just the third player in history to make a USWNT roster before her first cap. ‘It’s happening’: Savannah DeMelo is going to the World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

The North Carolina Courage left back has the confidence of USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. At Women’s World Cup, USWNT’s Emily Fox can solve problems in attack and defense - The Athletic

Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s squad features a mix of mainstays and unexpected additions, with some top talent just missing the cut. USWNT roster 2023 World Cup: Biggest surprises and snubs - Sports Illustrated

Uncapped DeMelo among 14 first-time World Cup participants; Morgan, O’Hara join Rapinoe for fourth World Cup. Alyssa Thompson, Megan Rapinoe highlight USWNT 2023 FIFA World Cup roster – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Taylor Swift and Lil Wayne were among the celebrities who announced the 2023 USWNT World Cup roster. USWNT World Cup roster reveal includes Swift, Lil Wayne

DeMelo could play a crucial role for the U.S. at the World Cup with Rose Lavelle’s fitness concerns. Meet Savannah DeMelo: The USWNT’s uncapped midfielder offers more than just great goals - The Athletic

USWNT World Cup roster snubs include Ashley Hatch, Sam Coffey, and more as Vlatko Andonovski made some tough calls. USWNT World Cup roster: Hatch, Coffey among biggest snubs | Pro Soccer Wire

Form and injuries have affected the players available to Vlatko Andonovski as he picks a squad facing perhaps the toughest challenge in its history. U.S. Women’s World Cup Roster Will Reflect a Team in Transition - The New York Times

At one point, the rehiring of Gregg Berhalter as USMNT coach seemed impossible. His path back to the role has been tumultuous and leaves many questioning the USSF process. How USMNT’s coaching search brought Berhalter back - ESPN

The tournament begins this weekend with the main hosts kicking things off. 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Group A Preview - Stars and Stripes FC

Nations League crushed all other soccer. SKEDBALL: Weekly Sports TV Ratings 6.12-6.18.2023 | Showbuzz Daily

Girls are dropping out of sports at ‘alarming rates’ when they hit puberty, and Nike CEO John Donahoe says the research shows more female coaches would help. Nike's approach to solving the biggest problem for girls in sports

MLS/USL

Inter Miami’s Nick Marsman was hospitalised for three days after being bitten by a poisonous spider during a trip to the zoo. Inter Miami goalkeeper hospitalised after poisonous spider bite - AS USA

FC Cincinnati have cemented their place in Major League Soccer’s history books, tying a near-two-decade-old record by defeating Toronto FC, 3-0, at TQL Stadium on Wednesday evening. FC Cincinnati equal MLS history: 2023 dream season continues | MLSSoccer.com

The semifinals are set at this year’s MLS NEXT Cup. MLS NEXT Cup: Which teams advanced to the semifinals? | MLSSoccer.com

A guy LAFC want so badly they’re paying him to play somewhere else for two years. LAFC Exercises Option For Francisco Ginella | Los Angeles Football Club

The Bridges are up all the way to #1. USL League Two Power Rankings: Week 7

The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has placed forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández on the Season-Ending Injury List. Hernández will miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign after sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during the club’s LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Placed on Season-Ending Injury List | LA Galaxy

NWSL

Moultrie might be the youngest Thorn by a long shot, but her soccer IQ is beyond her 17 years. Olivia Moultrie’s Time is Coming – Rose City Review

Jaedyn Shaw turned pro at 17 with big ambitions and has played her way into the USWNT roster conversation with San Diego this season. NWSL phenom Jaedyn Shaw wants to break ceilings - JWS

World

Players on the Canadian women’s soccer team have told Canada Soccer they want the issue of remuneration at the World Cup settled before they board the plane to Australia. There is not much time. Canadian women want agreement on World Cup participation sorted before leaving - Victoria Times Colonist

Members of Canada’s national team want a pay dispute settled before leaving for the Women’s World Cup, which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Canada Women's World Cup players want pay dispute settled - ESPN

There is a conflict brewing in the Reggae Girlz camp involving Reggae Girlz ambassador Cedella Marley, chairperson for women’s football at the Jamaica Football Federation Elaine Walker-Brown, and head coach Lorne Donaldson just ahead of the World Cup. Turbulent waters ahead | Jamaica Gleaner

Portugal’s presence in the World Cup has the potential to catalyse changes that have been brewing for years in the country. Portugal’s Jéssica Silva: ‘I play for the kids so they can believe in my path’ | Portugal women’s football team | The Guardian

The global players union calls on FIFA to drastically improve conditions, compensation and medical care for all players competing in future Women’s World Cup qualifiers. 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying tournaments criticised by global players' union - ABC News

Today, on the United Nations International Day for Countering Hate Speech, FIFA has released a report into the levels of online abuse aimed at participants during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. FIFA and FIFPRO reaffirm commitment to tackling online abuse

Orla Sloan’s campaign of harassment cast a cloud over Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Ben Chilwell which has only just been lifted. The ‘devil baby’, three Chelsea footballers and the scars left by a stalker - The Athletic

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is set to move to Premier League rivals Arsenal after the two clubs agree on a fee of around £65m. Kai Havertz: Arsenal agree £65m deal with Chelsea for German forward - BBC Sport

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30, sources told ESPN. Ilkay Gundogan to join Barcelona from Man City on free transfer - sources - ESPN

Southampton name Swansea City head coach Russell Martin as their new manager. Russell Martin: Southampton name Swansea City boss as new manager - BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has moved to the top of the shortlist to fill the managerial vacancy at Leeds, ahead of Daniel Farke and Scott Parker. Patrick Vieira emerges as frontrunner to become new Leeds manager | Leeds United | The Guardian

Arsenal have withdrawn their new £110 home shirt from sale while a “design error” is corrected by kit manufacturer Adidas. Arsenal withdraw new £110 home shirt from sale because of 'design error' by Adidas - BBC Sport

Germany have won just one of their last five matches since their shock World Cup group-stage exit in December. Germany’s Hansi Flick on thin ice as questions mount for Euro 2024 hosts | Germany | The Guardian

Struggling Hertha Berlin face an uncertain future despite a decision to allow postponed repayment of a high-interest loan, which effectively ensured a German FA (DFB) operating licence next season. The club negotiated an extension on the 40-million-euro ($43-million) loan, initially due for repayment in 2023, until 2025, clearing the way for the DFB to approve the club’s licence on Monday. Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve

N’Golo Kanté will join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of June. Chelsea confirm N’Golo Kanté will join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad | Chelsea | The Guardian

Jose Mourinho has been suspended for four European matches for insulting referee Anthony Taylor after Roma’s Europa League final defeat by Sevilla, UEFA announced on Wednesday.Referees’ body PGMOL said: “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final.” Mourinho given four-match ban for insulting referee

Plus: a Smiths special, diverse honours, more foreign cup triumphs and Scotland v England in rankings. What is the longest gap between two home games at the same stadium? | Soccer | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Czechia U21 vs England U21 - UEFA Euro U-21 - CBS Sports Network

1:00 PM - Tigre vs Vélez Sarsfield - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

2:00 PM - Racing Club vs Barracas Central - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Grêmio vs América Mineiro - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:45 PM - River Plate vs Instituto - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Vasco da Gama vs Goiás - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Coritiba vs Internacional - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Cuiabá vs Botafogo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

5:00 PM - St. Louis City II vs Minnesota United II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

5:00 PM - Forward Madison vs Lexington - USL League One - ESPN+

5:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs Flamengo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

5:45 PM - Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Whitecaps II vs Los Angeles II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming