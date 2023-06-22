LAFC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders ran their winless streak to four games overall and seven games at BMO Stadium with a 1-0 loss to LAFC on Wendesday. The Sounders came in the much more rested side, but gave up a 1st minute goal that proved decisive. The Sounders were able to rest control of the game after that but failed to turn any of their chances into goals.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Los Angeles FC 1

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Venue: BMO Stadium

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 22,125

Weather: 70 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

LAFC – Mateusz Bogusz (Kwadwo Opoku) 1’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LAFC – Kwadwo Opoku (caution) 35’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 61’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Cody Baker (Reed Baker-Whiting 73’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; João Paulo (Josh Atencio 81’), Obed Vargas, Nico Lodeiro (Kelyn Rowe 73’), Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú (Héber 81’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Fredy Montero 87’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 1

Los Angeles FC – John McCarthy; Denil Maldonado, Diego Palacios, Giorgio Chiellini, Ryan Hollingshead; Ilie Sanchez, Carlos Vela (Jose Cifuentes 71’), Daniel Crisostomo (Erik Dueñas 89’), Kwadwo Opoku; Mateusz Bogusz (Nathan Ordaz 89’), Denis Bouanga (Stipe Biuk 60’)

Substitutes not used: Eldin Jakupovic, Christopher Jaime, Diego Rosales, Julian Gaines

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 17

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 2

POSTMATCH QUOTES

Brian Schmetzer

On what caused the team to lose control of the game after the first 50 minutes: “We fell into the trap again of losing some balls, some simple passes [that] gave them a bit of life, a little bit of possession. We needed to extend our possessions throughout the entire game to put them under pressure. They’re the team that’s played a lot of games. And remaining disciplined within our structure. We need to have guys that understand what we want. The team wants to win so bad that sometimes they just try and do too much and that ends up not being a good thing.”

Stefan Frei

On it being a missed opportunity: “Yeah when you’re not clicking, every opportunity you miss is a missed opportunity. You’re trying to get back on the horse every chance you have. We were in Charlotte and we had a good performance and that was a chance for us to get three, and we kind of got one, that was a bit disappointing. Today obviously we don’t take anything home, that’s disappointing. They’re in short rest; they’re also missing about 6 guys which sucks — I don’t understand the scheduling but it is what it is, we need to figure out ways to move forward and find ways to win with the people we have.”

Cody Baker

On how he balanced defending against Bouanga and joining attack: “Just the way we build out, if you’re on the right side, you’re going to be higher up, which is kind of the tactic, part of the game plan. So I mean they put me in the position so it’s how I’m going to play. Then obviously going up against a great wing like Bounga, one of the top scorers in the league, so you just have to be sharp defensively and you have to be smart when to get forward.”