Preview: Seattle Sounders vs Orlando City SC

Neither the Seattle Sounders nor Orlando City are really having the season they would have hoped for so far in 2023. After a strong start, readers will know that Seattle has had a tough run of things for the last couple months but still find themselves third in the Western Conference on 28 points through 19 games. Meanwhile, Orlando have struggled to string together results, but have shown flashes of their quality recently and sit on a similar 27 points through 18 games, although that tally’s only got them in seventh in the East.

Orlando enter this game coming off of a midweek 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union that probably felt like a loss after leading 2-0 at one point, but they’ll be a bit closer to full strength as their international players return from national team duty for this one. Now in the back half of the season with only six remaining home games on the schedule after this one, Seattle need to find a way to claim all three points against a fairly unfamiliar opponent.

One key stat

4 — This will only be Orlando City’s fourth trip to Seattle since entering the league in 2015.

What the Sounders will try to do

With Raúl Ruidíaz in Peru attending his father’s funeral, it seems likely we’ll see something pretty close to what the Sounders rolled out to start against LAFC, but with Héber up top. If that’s the case, then we’ll once again see Albert Rusnák in the middle of the band of three with Léo Chú on the left and Nico Lodeiro on the right. Particularly at home against a team that will sit a little deeper, expect to see Héber, Lodeiro and Rusnák combining within 20 yards of goal to create space for runs into the box, and for João Paulo to distribute to the wings.

One thing we didn’t see much of against LAFC that could be helpful with Seattle probably spending more time on the ball around the final third is Rusnák using his ability to carry the ball to unsettle the defense. Making use of that skill to then combine with Lodeiro and Héber at the top of the box and possibly get the ball to Chú out wide with more options in the box could be a useful tweak to how the team already tends to play. This game is going to require that Seattle finish the chances that they create, while at the other end of the field the Sounders defense is going to need to be much sharper.

What Orlando will try to do

Oscar Pareja is about as committed to playing in a 4-2-3-1 as anyone, with a style that won’t be totally unfamiliar to Sounders fans. The wide players in that attacking band pinch in to combine and give the fullbacks space to get forward, and really drive the team’s attacking output. Facundo Torres, the team’s young star who represented Uruguay at the World Cup, is the obvious highlight. He’s been shining on the right wing recently after a somewhat slow start to his second season in the league, with 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 6 MLS games to bring his season total to 5 goals and 3 assists, but the other two wingers likely to see the field shouldn’t be slept on either. Out on the left the likely starter is Ivan Angulo, who has 3 goals and 3 assists on the season with 1 goal and 3 assists in his last 4 appearances, while Martín Ojeda leads the team in goal contributions with 4 goals and 6 assists.

On the road, particularly on short rest, Pareja’s Orlando side is pretty comfortable sitting a little deeper and frustrating their hosts. With Pedro Gallese in goal, “el Pulpo” (the Octopus) and his backline provide a foundation for the attack to hurt teams in transition when they’re on the road, and Orlando has a pair of forwards who are both capable of finishing off chances. DP striker Ercan Kara is the big name, and his 4 goals and 2 assists in limited minutes is nothing to sniff at — he’s on 0.67 goal contributions per 90 — but Duncan McGuire, a first round 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick, is having the bigger impact. In 491 minutes mostly as a substitute, McGuire has 6 goals and 2 assists. Whichever of those guys is on the field, Orlando will look to them to punish Seattle when they push numbers forward.

Vibe check

Orlando is traveling across the country on short rest. Anything but a win here for Seattle would further the horrible vibes.

How close to full strength is everyone?

Assuming all of Orlando’s international players return healthy, they’ll have the ability to select a first-choice XI.

It doesn’t seem like the Sounders picked up any injuries against LAFC, but they will be without Ruidíaz and the Gold Cup guys.

Projected lineups

Sounders (4-2-3-1): Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Arreaga, Baker; João Paulo, Vargas; Chu, Lodeiro, Teves; Heber

Orlando (4-2-3-1): Gallese; Santos, Jansson, Carlos, Smith; Araujo, Cartagena; Angulo, Pereyra, Torres; Kara

What you need to know

Sounders record (3rd in the West, 9th in the Shield): 8-7-4, +6 GD

Orlando record (7th in the East, 11th in the Shield): 7-5-6, +3 GD

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Kickoff time: 7:39 PM PT

Commentators (Apple TV): Kevin Egan and Kyndra De St. Aubin