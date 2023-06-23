Major Link Sccoer: Saudi Arabia drops Men’s World Cup bid, per Marca

In the biggest news of the morning, Marca is reporting that Saudi Arabia no longer intends to bid for the 2030 Men’s World Cup. It will now be a contest between the Southern Cone of South America and the Iberian peninsula (+Morocco and Ukraine).

Saudi Arabia decides to withdraw from the 2030 World Cup | Marca (es)

The triple-nation bid from Spain-Portugal-Morocco is now considered the front runner

Also, here’s a feature on ACL injuries in women’s soccer.

The ACL Crisis in Women’s Soccer Part 1: Risk Factors

Women’s fútbol globally is experiencing a surge of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries. This series will look at what’s causing it, and what can be done to combat it.

BREAKING

We’re hosting the Men’s Club World Cup

Breaking: United States to host the first expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup in 2025 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 23, 2023

MLS

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union: Five Takeaways – The Mane Land

Here’s what The Mane Land learned from Orlando City’s 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union.

ASN article: Gutierrez, McGuire, Bender, & Luna highlight a big day young Americans in MLS

MLSE Manager, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) | SmartRecruiters

MLSE Sport Performance Lab is seeking an experienced Manager of Engineering to lead the development of the internal technical architecture for a data-driven team.

other men’s club soccer

PIF, Saudi Pro League, Chelsea, and Newcastle — What it all means - Coming Home Newcastle

On PIF’s business with Chelsea rubbing Newcastle fans the wrong way

[EXCLUSIVE] Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG - PSG Community (fr)

Chelsea owners reach agreement to purchase French side Strasbourg - The Athletic

Chelsea’s owners have reached an agreement to become the new shareholders of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

A whole new ball game: why is Juan Mata swapping football for performance art? | The Guardian

At this year’s Manchester International Festival, the former United midfielder is teaming up with art stars Hans Ulrich Obrist and Tino Sehgal for a new work. Sport and performance art, it seems, are more similar than you may think.

NWSL

NWSL Power Rankings: Week 12 - by Phuoc Nguyen (Fook Win)

Reign are still top 3 (yes, that means they are third)

NWSL Announces Record Bonus Pool Increases for 2023 Season | National Women's Soccer League

Now the regular season and playoffs winners will make more than the Challenge Cup winner

Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team

Less than a year from its groundbreaking, The Kansas City Current installs the final beam, finishing the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s team.

other women’s club soccer

Official: Lindsey Horan Transferred to Lyon

The transfer is official.

United States national teams

Alyssa Naeher brings leadership to USWNT defense without their captain

Alyssa Naeher has grown into a leadership role with the USWNT over the past two World Cups, key for a defense missing Becky Sauerbrunn.

Meet Sophia Smith, the latest star on USWNT roster you need to know | USA Today

Sophia Smith will make her World Cup debut and show international audiences what a growing US fan base has known for awhile: She’s about to take over.

Puget Sound soccer

PawedCast Episode 355: Philly Rewind, Seattle Preview, and More – The Mane Land

Jess Fishlock: Wales midfielder prepared to play twice in 45 hours to feature in USA friendly - BBC Sport

Jess Fishlock is prepared to play two games in 45 hours so she can feature in Wales' friendly against world champions United States of America in July.

Making Music with the Reign City Riot - The Stranger

Finding My Way Back to Music with a Big Gay Family at Reign City Riot's Pride Match

Open Flavor Friday

Column: Why is sports fandom so emotional?

When life gets difficult, we should return to the things that matter most to us. With sports, there’s a special attachment to the community, to the game and to ourselves.

After San Diego cancels annual hydroplane race, concerns raised for Seattle’s Seafair – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Where to Eat to Celebrate Pride Weekend in Seattle - Eater Seattle

A guide to the parties, cocktails, and milkshakes.

The Hunger and The Dusk is story fuel for your hot orc summer | Full Moon Storytelling

Releasing to the public on July 12, The Hunger and The Dusk from Sounders superfan G. Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose is a must-read original series.

What to watch this weekend

Friday

5:30 pm PT — Argentinos Juniors men vs Defensa y Justicia in the Primera División on Paramount+

7:00 pm PT — Ballard FC vs Oly Town in USL League Two (amateur) play at Interbay Stadium and streaming at BallardFC.com

7:30 pm PT — Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit in NWSL play on Paramount+

Saturday

There are five MLS matches available for free on Apple TV Saturday. They start at 1:30 pm PT and end at 5:30 pm PT.

2:00 pm PT — Cavalry vs York United in CPL play on Fox Soccer Plus

6:30 pm PT — USMNT vs Jamaica in the Gold Cup on FS1, Univision, TUDN, and their streaming platforms

7:00 pm PT — San Diego Wave vs OL Reign in NWSL play on Paramount+

7:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Orlando City SC in MLS play at Lumen Field and on MLS Season Pass (paid)

Sunday

2:00 pm PT — Pachuca men vs Tigres UANL in the Campeon de Campeones on Univision

7:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Austin II in MLS Next Pro at Starfire Stadium and on MLSNextPro.com and YouTube

This is your weekend open thread. What are you watching?