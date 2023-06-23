Sounders v Orlando City: Four Questions

If you feel like you haven’t seen Orlando City SC in Seattle in a long time, you’re right. These two clubs last played at Lumen Field in May of 2019, one of only three meetings in Puget Sound between the two clubs.

The Sounders record against OCSC is a strong 4-1-1, +7. Toss that out though, as the two teams have only met once since the Before Times. Orlando sits 7th in the East (11th overall) with a 7-6-5, +3 record. Seattle is third in the West (9th overall), but is behind the Lions by 0.03 ppm.

Both teams are wounded, with players gone for the Gold Cup, or just returning from international duty. This makes it hard to read anything meaningful into expectations, form and quality. It’s soccer on Saturday night (7:39 PM PT, MLS Season Pass) on a beautiful summer night. Maybe the game will be beautiful, too.

For The Mane Land, Ben answers Four Questions.

SaH: Oscar Pareja has mostly played Orlando in a 4-2-3-1. What wrinkles does he put in the tactics to make it his own?

ML: To start the season he was deploying Mauricio Pereyra next to Cesar Araujo in the second deep-lying midfield position. In theory, this would allow Pereyra to act as a deep-lying playmaker and spray passes forward to the attackers. That part worked reasonably well, but at this stage in his career he isn’t always capable of keeping up with some of the younger, fitter midfielders in the league, and it caused Orlando some problems in the center of the pitch. When he’s deployed farther up the field it lets him not worry so much about defensive duties and masks some of those deficiencies.

When fit and not on international duty, Wilder Cartagena has started slotting in next to Araujo as part of a double pivot, and Pereyra will come on later in the game as a sub to try and break down teams with tired legs. It’ll be interesting to see what Pareja decides to do going forward now that Pereyra is fully fit and Cartagena will be coming back from international duty.

SaH: Orlando City has a strong 4-2-2 road record this year. What’s been the key to picking up nearly two points a game away?

ML: I think it comes down to this team playing better when it doesn’t have the ball and can hit teams on the counter. The Lions tend to struggle a bit more when they have to possess the ball and use it to break teams down in the defensive half. That counterattacking style tends to be employed more on the road than at home, where you’re more expected to be the aggressors and possess the ball more than the visiting team.

SaH: There seems to be a varied offense with five players having between 5 and 8 goal contributions (ignoring secondary assists). Is this due to a team-first tactical system or the disappointment of a player or two?

ML: Part of it is due to injuries and international call-ups. Orlando has had several attacking players in and out of the lineup like Ercan Kara, Facundo Torres and Mauricio Pereyra, so its fallen to the team as a whole to chip in on the offensive end. The flip side of that is that Orlando’s three DPs — Torres, Martin Ojeda and Ercan Kara — had slower starts to the season than fans were hoping for. For Ojeda and Kara that can partly be blamed on integrating into a new team and injuries, respectively, while Torres just didn’t look like himself for the first couple months of the season. However, all three have started to find better form as of late, so hopefully their numbers continue to pick up.

SaH: Any significant absences or fatigue that will impact lineup selection?

ML: Pedro Gallese, Wilder Cartagena and Facundo Torres will all be returning from international duty, so it’ll be interesting to see how big of a part they play. I’d expect Gallese to start in goal, but Torres and Cartagena might be used as subs. To my knowledge, Adam Grinwis is still in concussion protocol and Abdi Salim is out with a knee injury. Gaston Gonzalez made his return from injury on Wednesday night against Philadelphia, so other than the first two, Orlando should have a clean bill of health.

Check out The Mane Land for more previews and their podcast.