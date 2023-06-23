Raúl Ruidíaz will miss Orlando City match

SEATTLE — Unbeknownst to just about anyone outside of the Seattle Sounders, Raúl Ruidíaz played Wednesday’s match with a heavy heart. A day earlier his father, also named Raúl, passed away suddenly.

Shortly after the match, Raúl traveled to Peru in order to help his family with arrangements. Ruidíaz will return to Seattle on Monday or Tuesday.

“It’s not easy,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters on Friday. “We respect his privacy, that’s all I’ll say. He’s gone too early. But let’s get busy living, that’s what you have to do.”

Ruidíaz played 86 minutes against LAFC, his longest outing of a season that has been severely hampered by injury. Despite being limited to just five starts, though, Ruidíaz has managed to score four goals.

More scoring options needed

It may come as a bit of a surprise, but the Sounders have actually gotten a perfectly respectable 12 goals from their No. 9 position this year. In addition to Ruidiaz’s four goals, Jordan Morris has scored five goals while playing that position, Héber has two and Fredy Montero one. The Sounders’ scoring problem is more that they’ve received relatively little production from other spots. Aside from Morris’ four goals while playing as a wide midfielder, Cristian Roldan is the only other non-forward with as many as two goals.

Breaking out of the Sounders’ scoring rut will likely require help from other positions.

“We need a couple of other guys to step up, get some goals,” Schmetzer said. “I think that would help.”

Two players who the Sounders probably need to provide some of that help — especially with Roldan and Morris away at the Gold Cup — are Albert Rusnák and Nicolás Lodeiro. The Sounders recently moved Rusnák up a line to the No. 10 spot and appear to be giving Lodeiro an extended look at right midfield.

“Albert and Nico are playing in those pockets, now they’re both inverted,” Schmetzer explained. “Nico coming in on his left and Albert on his right. That should get them into more shooting positions.”

Schmetzer said he was reasonably happy with how Lodeiro started the game against LAFC, but also acknowledged that his effectiveness there waned a bit after 55 minutes.

“Let’s keep working at it,” Schmetzer said. “It has some potential. There were large portions of the LAFC game where it went pretty good. Let’s see if it’s better at home.”