U.S. will host first expanded Club World Cup in 2025

As if there wasn’t already enough international soccer coming to the United States in the next few years, we can officially add the first expanded Club World Cup to that list. FIFA made the announcement on Friday.

The tournament will be held during June-July of 2025 and will feature 32 teams. Like other World Cups, it will consist of eight four-team groups with the top two teams advancing to the Round of 16. There will be a total of 64 games, likely requiring at least 8-10 host cities.

The Sounders are one of 13 teams who have already qualified thanks to winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. Club Léon is the other Concacaf team to have already qualified. The next two CCL winners will also earn spots. There will be a fifth spot given to a Concacaf team as the host federation, most likely to an MLS side, but those details are still to be determined.

There will be 12 teams from UEFA to participate in the tournament, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid, who have also already qualified.